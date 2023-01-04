Cold Green Bean Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette

This fresh and light salad will have everybody reaching for seconds. For variation, try some feta cheese for the goat cheese, and substitute roasted pine nuts for the almonds.

Recipe by lutzflcat
Published on January 4, 2023
Prep Time:
15 mins
Cook Time:
3 mins
Total Time:
18 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

  • ice as needed

  • 1 pound fresh green beans, trimmed

Vinaigrette:

  • 1 ½ tablespoons olive oil

  • 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

  • zest of 1/2 lemon

  • salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

  • 1 pinch sugar, or more to taste

Garnish:

  • 2 ounces soft goat cheese, crumbled

  • ¼ cup toasted sliced almonds

Directions

  1. Make an ice bath by filling a large bowl with ice water, and set aside.

  2. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil, add green beans, and blanch until just tender-crisp, 3 to 4 minutes (do not overcook). Drain green beans, and immediately add to ice bath to stop cooking; set aside.

  3. Whisk olive oil, lemon juice, Dijon, lemon zest, salt, pepper, and a pinch of sugar together in a small bowl.

  4. Drain green beans well and pat dry with a paper towel to avoid diluting the dressing. Place into a bowl and drizzle with vinaigrette, tossing gently to coat.

  5. Transfer tossed green beans to a serving dish. Garnish with goat cheese and almonds.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

170 Calories
12g Fat
10g Carbs
6g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 170
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 12g 16%
Saturated Fat 4g 20%
Cholesterol 11mg 4%
Sodium 111mg 5%
Total Carbohydrate 10g 4%
Dietary Fiber 5g 16%
Protein 6g
Potassium 300mg 6%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

