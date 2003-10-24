Chicken Breasts with Herb Basting Sauce
Baked bone-in chicken breasts with a flavorsome garlic and herb basting sauce. Can also be made with skinless, boneless chicken.
This is probably the best basic chicken recipe I have ever tried. If you don't have all the dried spices it calls for, reach over to that spice rack and substitute! I've used all sorts of herbs from my spice rack and everytime the end product is wonderful. It works equally well with bonelss skinless breasts.Read More
This is probably the best basic chicken recipe I have ever tried. If you don't have all the dried spices it calls for, reach over to that spice rack and substitute! I've used all sorts of herbs from my spice rack and everytime the end product is wonderful. It works equally well with bonelss skinless breasts.
I made this chicken this weekend and my daughter said it should be called "Kick-butt" chicken. My family loved it. I put the chicken and the sauce in a plastic bag and left it in the fridge all day and baked it that evening. I did baste it and that kept it very moist. I would recommend using chicken with skin on (even though I usually don't bake with the skin on) because the pieces with skin on seemed moister than the pieces without. I didn't have any hot sauce and it was still great. So were the leftovers. Oh, and I took the cover off the last 15 or 20 minutes and it was an appetizing golden brown color. Excellent.
Amazing! I have made this many times and really look forward to it. I always make the following tweaks: Double the marinade, use 1 teaspoon of Aleppo pepper instead of the hot sauce, cook for 45 minutes and baste every 15 minutes and add 1 cup of chicken broth.
An easy, delicious recipe. Even my picky eaters love it so I make this often. This smells so good when it's cooking. I omit the hot sauce and substitute dried parsley for fresh. I frequently make this with boneless, skinless chicken cooking it at 375 degrees covered for 20 minutes and then uncovered for 20 minutes. Make sure to baste occasionally. Comes out very moist and tasty.
Chicken roasting in the oven is inarguably one of the best aromas to hit your nose. Even two chicken breasts for Hubs and me filled the air with that mouth-watering smell. I used bone-in, skin-on breasts as the submitter recommends. There is just no comparison between them and boneless, skinless chicken breasts. You get SO much more flavor with bone-in breasts! As one reviewer suggested, don’t worry if you don’t have the exact herbs called for – substituting, mixing or matching will all result in a darned fine piece of chicken; tender, moist and flavorful. A “Sunday Dinner” type of chicken for sure! I knew that covering the chicken would not produce the deep golden brown skin I wanted so I sprinkled it with paprika before it went into the oven and uncovered it during the last fifteen minutes of roasting. They were, indeed, the color I was after with a nicely crisped skin. Chicken breasts vary greatly in size, so use the cooking time suggested as only a guide. A meat thermometer should register 160-165 degrees and the juices should run clear, not pink. This is some of the best chicken I’ve had in some time and this recipe reaffirms that bone-in, skin-on breasts are superior to boneless. I served these with Lemon Parsley Potatoes and Green Beans with Cherry Tomatoes.
This is SO yummy!! My whole family loved it. The 2nd time I made it I doubled the recipe and added potatoes. Perfect! I also made 5 ziplock bags with the seasoning, so now I just have to add the garlic and tabasco sauce, mix it with the oil and put it on the chicken and potatoes. Great for a night that I don't want to cook!
this chicken is amazing and i make this all the time, it beats any restaurant chicken there is by a long shot! add cut up potatoes and mushrooms tossed in a doubled recipe of the herb mixture. it makes a complete & tasty meal!
This is a very basic recipe. I didn't use this exact thing, although I used a couple of the ideas in the recipe to make my own chicken. I took five or six boneless chicken breasts, salted & peppered them, then placed them in a pyrex baking dish. I just sprinkled herbs over the chicken, (dried thyme, basil, a little sage & rosemary, etc.) plus fresh garlic and about a half a cup of white wine (NOT cooking wine). Chicken was EXCELLENT--you really can't go wrong when you flavor the chicken with herbs! As other reviewers have noted, this is a great one to play around with. The wine and herbs smelled divine while cooking. Fail-safe, wonderful chicken!!
This was very good. I used boneless, skinless breasts and didn't bother with basting while cooking. Also left out parsley and hot sauce as I did not have them. Will make again!
I made this recipe for my chicken loving husband, and he loved it. I took the olive oil with the herbs, onion, and garlic and gave it a quick whiz in the blender and it made it very easy to brush over the chicken. I used boneless, skinless chicken breasts, and also incorporated the parsley into the recipe instead of on top. It was great, and we have made it several times since.
Yummy! Chicken was very moist, juicy, and flavorful. As another reviewer suggested, i added a little lemon zest. Also, I had some fresh rosemary & sage, so I used that instead of dry. I let the chicken marinate all day while I was at work and I used fresh organic chicken. Maybe that is why is was so moist & juicy! I might brown it first next time for a browner, crispier skin. Again, as another reviewer suggested. But we thought it was great cooked as directed.
This was fantastic! I made as directed except for no sage, hot sauce or fresh parsley (didn't have them), and added a few shakes of chicken/steak seasoning. I put the oil and seasoning in a gallon ziploc bag, then shook it all up with the chicken and four chopped Yukon gold potatoes. I roasted it all in one pan and in 45 minutes had heaven on a plate! Served with broccoli and cornbread - unbelievable!
The wife LOVES this. If you have a cuboard full of dried spices and a couple peices of chicken...this is a sinch. We didnt have any rosemary or marjoram, so we subbed in basil and oregano. Turned out GREAT. Making it again tonight and it has been added to our bi-monthly cooking list. Cheap, easy and good! We make it with boneless skinless breasts. We read though the reviews and made the following adjustments to the recipe: Oven Temp - 375 degrees (boneless skinless chicken breasts) Cooking: 20 minutes covered, 20 minutes uncovered Baste Occasionally - keep a small reserve (about 1/2 cup) of basting sauce for 2nd 20 minutes. Ingredient Additions: 1/2 stick butter (melted) added to basting sauce Ingredient Substitutions: Oregano and Basil for rosemary and marjoram
This recipe is easy to translate to many guests, which I did for my restaurant. Alternatively, I would cautiously limit the amount of sage for any size of this dish. I also used chicken thighs, cut the fatty flap off, and seared the chicken in the marinade before roasting them in the oven (subtract 15-20 minutes, or gauge by internal temp). After searing, use FRESH rosemary sprigs, which flavor the rendered fat that is produced from roasting.
If you want this dish to really stand out, use fresh herbs. It made such a huge difference and really wonderful gravy. Can't wait to make it again.
5 stars, with caveat. This is the second time I made this, this time w/ fresh rosemary and fresh thyme. I also added lemon, since the last time I made this it was lacking "something". The lemon helps to freshen it up a bit. I added about 2 TB of fresh lemon juice (not that concentrate bottled stuff). I upped the amount of herbs for the fresh herbs. I placed the bone-in breasts in a baking dish, and spread the marinade (it's a bit thick) on the skin side. Then I placed cut lemon slices (rounds) on top. I covered w/ wrap and refrigerate for 3 hrs. I baked about 25 minutes foil covered, then basted and removed the foil and lemon slices on top for a remaining 25 minutes (they were thick breasts) to crisp up the skin. Then I let it rest (foil covered) for 10 minutes before serving (essential for the juices to run back into the meat). These were juicy succulent good tasting chicken.
Amazing recipe, so full of flavour. I doubled the recipe and made it as a baste/rub for a whole chicken. The gravy I made from the juices was so good. The chicken was juicy and tasty, the way my Grandma's used to taste. I will definately use this one again. Thanks!!
Very good, will probably make it again. Also very easy. It was nice to make something that I had everything on hand for. If you have big pieces of chicken like I did, you will need a pan larger than a 9x13. I took the foil off for the last 6 minutes and you will need it off longer if you are wanting the skin to be crispy. The chicken was very juicy (used the bone-in split chicken breasts).
This recipe is great and a great recipe to eat lite. My family loved it so it's going on my list of quick and easy delicious chicken recipes. Thanks!
Tasted excellent and was easy enough to make. Only made a few minor changes (omitted onion and pepper sauce). Used boneless/skinless chicken (grocery store was out of bone-in with skin). Still tasted great and came out nice and moist. Served with risotto and it was well recieved.
This was a great meal!!! I substituted boneless, skinless chicken breasts because it was what I had on hand. I also increased the garlic to 1 tbsp of jarred minced garlic, and diced the onion instead of mincing. I spread 1/2 of the seasoning mixture on the bottom of my baking dish and added a little extra olive oil also. Then I spooned the rest of the mixture on top of the chicken. I baked for 30 minutes at 425 as another reviewer suggested. This recipe was juicy and flavorful. It is a great recipe for a quick meal!! I will DEFINITELY make this again and again!
Excellent chicken - some modifications, I didn't have regular olive oil so I used the herb infused dipping olive oil, also didn't have sage. Still very tasty, moist. Easy to make and easy cleanup too - a keeper!
This chicken was SO good!!! I made some changes... instead of adding hot pepper sauce, I added about 1 tsp of lemon juice. I also marinated the chicken for about an hour or two. I cooked the chicken at 375 for 20 minutes covered and then 20 minutes uncovered. I served this chicken with the Four Cheese Sauce which I found on this web site. I put garlic mashed potatoes on the plate then I put a piece of the chicken on top and the sauce on top. It was very yummy!!!
This was really good! My boyfriend and I really liked it but next time we will use boneless chicken breasts. Here is what I did after looking through the reviews: 6 T EVOO, 2 T lemon juice, 2 tsp each onion powder, dried thyme, and salt, 5 cloves of garlic minced, 1.5 tsp oregano (subbed for rosemary and sage), 0.5 tsp basil (for marjoram), 1 tsp pepper, 1/2 tsp Worcestershire sauce (for hot pepper sauce) Mix above together and rub over 2 big chicken breasts, leave sitting in fridge for a couple hours. Put in 9x13 (chicken and extra of mixture), add 1 c chicken stock and put 1 tbsp butter on top of each chicken breast. Bake, covered, for 25 minutes at 425. Uncover, baste, and bake for 20 more minutes or until done. Let rest at least 5 minutes before cutting. It came out nice and juicy with plenty of flavor. We turned the pan juices into a gravy but the chicken didn't need it. Definitely a new staple in our house. :-)
Good recipe Christine! I used dipping herbs that came with the garlic infused olive oil I purchased at a kitchen store. Added some fresh herbs too. I didn't cover the dish at all becasue my hubby loves crispy skin on his chicken. Delicious and thanks!
Very savory and simple. Best with bone-in breasts. Unless small, I cut the breasts in half- allows more surface area for the sauce. I also increase the amount of sauce by 1.5. This is also great grilled (use extra sauce to baste). Has quickly become one of my go-to chicken recipes.
Very good chicken. I think that the next time I make it, however, I may uncover the chicken about halfway through so it seems more like "roasted" chicken, and less like "baked" chicken.
Great recipe, but as usual, I had to add my own twist! I took 4 chicken breast and also some yellow squash and zucchini, and placed it on a large piece of aluminum foil. For the oil, I used garlic flavored grape seed oil, and a bit extra due to adding the veggies. In addition to the ingredients listed, I added a packet of chicken bouillon. Mixed it all up, poured over meat and veggies, and wrapped the foil up to make a "packet". After sitting for a bit, and flipping the packet occasionally, I placed foil packet in pan and roasted for the time and temp specified in this recipe. I flipped the packet again 1/2 way through cooking to "baste" the veggies and chicken. Whipped up some red skinned garlic mashies and dinner was served!
The chicken in this recipe turned out juicy and very tender. However, in my opinion, it lacked personality, so I added some garlic salt and cajun seasoning. It's a great recipe to get someone started who likes to tweak things a bit. I also prefer pan searing my chicken before baking, so I did, and the outside turned out crisp and wonderful. The house also smelled great while cooking. Will use this again.
This is delicious. I did use different herbs to use what i had (rosemary, basil, mrs dash herb blend0 and used about 3 tbsp of garlic. I also seasoned the meat with cajun seasoning and a touch of lemon pepper. I also cooked a whole onion with it bc I didnt read the ingredients right. I added 3 tbsp of melted butter and a can of mushrooms to the pan. Cooked covered for 30 min then uncovered for 20. My hubsband couldnt stop raving about how good it was. Tonight with the leftovers I am making gravy with the pan drippings and pour it over some ratoni pasta and shred the leftover chicken to go in it.
This was good, took one reviewers advice and placed the breast skin side down and this kept the breast from drying out and they were moist...think i will do that will all breast recipes from now on.
Very good! Definitely a keeper! I marinated it for a while prior to baking. I also removed the cover for about the last 10 mins. to brown the chicken.
I really liked the flavour of the herb sauce, but my chicken did not turn out well. I did, however, change the cooking technique, but it has been a previously fool-proof method. I doubled the herb sauce ingredients and tossed half with some chunked up potatoes, carrots, and onions. I placed that at the bottom of a slow cooker. I rubbed the chicken with the remaining sauce, even loosening the skin and getting some under there. I then placed the chicken on top of the veggies and slow cooked on low for 8 hours. The veggies had a wonderful flavour from the sauce, but the chicken was very dry and pasty, which amazes me because I just cooked some chicken breasts in this very same manner the night before and they were perfect. So I don't now about that. But I will try this again because the flavour alone was wonderful. I will just cook the chicken as specified and see if that works out for me.
The chicken came out well. I left out the hot pepper sauce and the dish was still packed with flavor. And, I got to cook with some of the my less-used spices.
I have made chicken just about every way from Sunday but this recipe stands out as a clear winner. Hands down the best recipe for bone in, skin on chicken around. The herb combination is amazing, with no one herb standing out. Takes less than 2 minutes to whip together - I dredge the chicken in it, then rub it into the skin, front and back. I make a little extra to pour over top once in the pan. This is good also for skinless chicken, chicken thighs and also roasted potatoes. I have only substituted one thing and that is dehydrated onion when out of real onion and it still turns out perfect, otherwise have not changed a thing. Thank you so much for this recipe - my family literally cheers when I make this!
I made this with boneless, skinless meat, and it was fabulous!! Just reduce the cooking time to about 25 min. The herbs give it an unusual but great flavor. Will have this again, for sure!!
I only had skinless, boneless chicken breasts. I mixed the herbs and oil in a bowl, then poured into a ziplock adding the chicken. Let it set for about an hour. I poured out all into a baking pan. I thought maybe I should add a little water. I did, then thought...why not some white wine and fresh sliced mushrooms. I also covered with aluminum foil. Turned out excellent!!
This is easy and delicious. The chicken was crispy outside, juicy inside. I added chunks of red potato and carrot. It looks beautiful too!
This is a great recipe! Of all the ingredients, I had garlic clove and dried chopped onion...for the rest, I replaced them with Emeril's Essence and it was outstanding. Awesome said my daughter. Perfect said the hubs. Thanks!
I made this for dinner using bone in, skin on breasts and thighs. I doubled the basting sauce ingredients and allowed the coated chicken to marinade for about 45 minutes. The chicken was moist and my husband and children said it was 'good.' The chicken did not really have much in the way of flavor; I was expecting a lot more, and as one reviewer said it was just sort of 'blah.' Not a bad recipe, just not for us.
These are easy to prepare and wonderfully moist and delicious. I did change a few things. I used boneless, skinless chicken breasts. I made the sauce up and placed the chicken with the sauce in a ziplock bag and let them marinate in the refrigerator for several hours. I baked them for 30 minutes covered, then took the foil off and turned the broiler on for about 10-15 minutes until they were nicely browned. My family loved them and I will make them again. They would be awesome on the grill.
I love this recipe. Mainly, because it is similar to those bottled marinades in the store, but w/o all the sodium and extras. Much cheaper too. Delicious.
Fantastic!!! I used bone in and skinless chicken breast. I marinated it in the olive oil/herb for about 1 1/2 hours. Baked at at 425 for about 30 minutes and took the foil off and baked it for another 10-15 minutes. Keep basting for moist chicken. Great combination of spices and smelled delicious while it is cooking
WONDERFUL recipe! I doubled the sauce as some suggested, and used skinless boneless chicken breasts. They took only 30 min at 425 and I didn't do any baisting. Served with garlic red mashed potatoes and corn. Thanks for the great recipe!!
My boyfriend and I love this, and we have it over and over again. I double the mixture (to make sure I have enough for basting) and add a tablespoon of lemon juice for a little more zest. I also quarter some red potatoes and cook them with the chicken. The flavor is always wonderful. Thanks for this new favorite!
Very good! I doubled the recipe for the baste. I had 4 breasts and it was just enough. My wife and kids loved it.
Loaded up on the garlic and didn't have all the spices, but took advice from here and used oregano and basil. Moist, tasty and my house smells amazing!
This did add great flavor to baked chicken, though I found it didn't make very much sauce. I used only 2 chicken breasts and made the full amount of basting sauce and barely had enough. Very basic recipe and easy to make. Went great with stuffing and a tasty salad. I'll use this whenever I want to have baked chicken.
I liked this basic recipe. I wanted roasted chicken, but didn't want to spend the time and only had boneless skinless chicken breasts. I did things a little differently. I first marinated boneless skinless chicken breasts in 1/2 cup white wine. Then I also added lemon juice to the herb mix and increased the garlic. I added chopped celery, onion, and carrots to the pan first with a little bit of chicken broth. I topped that with the chicken breasts and wine and basted them with the herb mix. I dabbed a little bit or margerine on top. Covered it and cooked them for about 25-30 minutes. Actually while the chicken marinaded in the wine, I started the vegetables in the oven to get a head start on the cooking. I also sprinkled a little bit of poultry seasoning all over. I think it turned out really good this way. I served it with boiled (boiled in water/chicken broth) red potatoes with parsley and butter.
This recipe reminded me of the oven baked Sunday chicken dinner my grandmother used to make.It makes the kitchen smell great. Not only did I get great chicken, but I also got a tug on my heart string.
Love this. Bone-in, skin on adds so much flavor to a perfect blend of spices.
I suggest using chicken breats with the skin on - the skin is where the juice comes from and makes pan drippings.
This was fabulous! My husband just started Weight Watchers, and I adapted this to be low points. He loved it, and so did the rest of us! I used boneless skinless chicken breasts.
I found this to be a very flavorful chicken recipe. I made it with boneless chicken breasts and adjusted the cooking time a bit and they turned out great. It's very quick and easy to prepare and the flavors really get into the meat. I will be making this again when I need a good dinner in a hurry with out much fuss.
Followed the recipe pretty much, added a bit more of each spice to it, because I had 4 very huge chicken breasts. Added chopped up potatoes to the dish too before putting into the oven. Tasted good! Definitely a very good herb blend.
Very tasty and the chicken was very moist. I marintated it for about an hour and then just baked it the way it was. This will be a regular at our house
I was very pleased with the flavor of this recipe but not with its presentation. Because it is baked with a cover it remained very moist but it was extremely pale in color. Next time I will either brown the chicken breasts first or remove the cover 10 minutes, or so, before it is done to give it a bit of a golden color.
Definitely go with skin-on breasts. I used boneless, skinless, as someone else had mentioned, and I think it's a fair assumption that the spices are so much more appropriate for a moister chicken which always comes with using skin-on.
awesome! tender and juicy!
The chicken was moist and tasty, even though I used skinless breasts.
This is amazing. I have made this multiple times, and I will say the measurements are pretty accurate, as once I tried not measuring and it didn't come out as well. I use a 1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper instead of hot sauce. I also use a poultry seasoning in place of marjoram and sage which I don't ever have, and the seasoning has both in it. I pour the whole sauce over the chicken and bake, basting every 15 minutes. It's the most moist chicken I've ever made, and the flavor is amazing.
This was SO tasty. I doubled the marinade based on others' recommendations and increased the amount of garlic to 5 cloves (we love garlic). I also used boneless skinless chicken breasts and baked them for about 45 min covered in foil. The last 7 min I took the foil off and the chicken was amazingly moist. I didn't even baste it during cooking. Since my marinade was pretty thick I used it more as a rub on the chicken. The whole family loved it. Thanks for sharing!!
The recipe is very good. The bone in breast took 45 min and was super moist. I skipped the hot sauce but I should not have. Need a little kick.
Simple, quick, and oh, so good. The fragrant herbs entice even before you cut into the chicken, which stays juicy thanks to the herb-infused basting sauce combined with the pan juices.
I was absolutely thrilled with this recipie! I changed it a bit according to my tastes and resourses; I added a little bit of pesto, substituted rosemary for oreagano, I cut out the parsley as well, and I didn't cover it so it blackened a bit. It was excellent though. It has become one of my boyfriend's favorite dishes and he asks me to make it all the time, (which I don't mid because it's quick and easy). Every one who's tried it has loved it.
Had it for Sunday Dinner...will have it again
A real winner! Delicious!
I was looking for a good way to prepare bone-in chicken breasts. The chicken smelled awesome as it was cooking but in the end I was disappointed. The taste was just OK. Sorry...
I marinated the chicken breasts in the sauce, omitting the rosemary, marjoram and hot sauce, but it was still good. Boneless skinless breasts only took 20-30 mins. @ 375 F.
This was wonderful. Very flavorful and moist. The whole family loved it; even my picky son....so it's gotta be good! I will definitely make it again.
I really liked the chicken, so did my family. The blend of all spices is incredible, only I added a little bit of lemon juice. And first I browned it, since I had olive oil in sauce, and then I added some water and sauteed it. After I took it from the pan I tossed some baby spinach in the left juice. Was GREAT!!!!!
This basting sauce is great with *or* without the parsley (I ran out one day and had to do without; now sometimes I make it without the parsley on purpose). I've even used it on steak (without parsley) and it was fantastic. I make it all the time now since I discovered it. This is great for those who love good flavor, but don't want an overpowering single (boring) taste.
Made this for dinner last night and was WOWED. Couple of minor changes: brushed olive oil herb mixture on chicken and did not baste (no need). Added chopped Yukon Gold potatoes to pan for roasted potatoes (shook potatoes in plastic bag of 1.5 tbs olive oil and herbs de provence) set oven at 425 for 50 mins and then upped to 450 for 10 mins so that the potatoes were crunchy brown and the chicken perfectly browned. Family raved!
Simple and delicious! Used boneless, skinless chicken breasts so I reduced oven temp to about 375 and it was done in 30 minutes. The only other change was to use fresh rosemary instead of dried.
I like bite size chicken so I used this recipe to marinate my chicken pieces overnight and then cooked it in a skillet on the stovetop. It was great!
Very flavorful!
WONDERFUL!!! I used 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts and laid the basted chicken (I DOUBLED the sauce/herb part!) on a bed of sliced, fresh mushrooms. I baked covered for 45 minutes - then uncovered for 15 more minutes. The mushrooms added thier own liquid - so the chicken was very moist!!! Thanks - we even discussed using this herb/sauce on steaks too!!!!!!!!
This was a really tasty recipe. I used boneless skinless chicken breasts and it was still delicious. The herb mixture is great. I will definitely be making this again.
This recipe was amazing!! My entire family loved it! The chicken not only looked and smelled fantastic, but it tasted wonderful as well! It was also really moist! Will definitely make this recipe again and again!
Just okay. The herbs used in this recipe can be found in Poultry Seasoning, so why not just use that? I agree with many of the other reviewers that the chicken came out dry and there isn't enough sauce to baste with.
This was great! I used 4 boneless skinless breast halves, cut in fourths, and tossed in a couple of chunked potatoes as well. Lovely, and delicious. I also uncovered it for the last 30 minutes of cooking.
Absolutely delicious! I did double the marinade, added 1/4 cup melted butter, 3 large quartered potatoes, and 8 oz. sliced mushrooms. Basted the chicken & veggies about every 10 minutes. During the last 8-10 minutes, I removed the cover to lightly brown the chicken and vegetables. This was fabulous!! Will definitely make again as the chicken was very moist & the potatoes were wonderful.
Awesome recipe, wouldn't change a thing!
Perfection! I actually used this to baste a whole roast chicken. My husband loved it! Added some miced onion to the mix and it was heavenly.
YUM! This recipe is absolutely delicious. Not only was the flavor good but the chicken was very moist. That mixed with the ease of preparation makes for a winner in my book.
This recipe was great! I made it exactly as it was and it turned out wonderful. What a wonderful combination of flavors! I used the boneless skinless chicken breasts and used a meat thermometer to accurately bake. Very tasty, very juicy, and very easy!! A+ Thanks for this recipe, I love it! Kristen
Served with Grandmas Gnocchi and Tomatoe Cream Sauce it was great.
I uncovered it for the last 15min cooking to get a little browning. Also, I marinated it all for about an hour. Very tasty.
This was ok, not enough flavor even with all the herbs. Good base to do more with, but not on the top 5 list.
very delicious. I added some potatoes and onions in the pan with the chicken, it turned out great
I loved the flavors, moistness, ease and availibility of indredients in my pantry for this recipe. I followed recipe closely with the exception of marinating chicken all day in rub, used dried parsley in place of fresh since I had it in the pantry and I also uncovered my breasts after 25 mins of cooking to brown the skin. They were done in my oven in 50 minutes. Thank you for the delicious dinner...!! I WILL be making again.
I've made this twice and both times it came out so good. I followed others and substituted basil and oregano for spices I didn't have (sage and marjoram). Will definitely keep this one.
Like Zipporah, I used this on a whole chicken and it turned out fab. Tender & juicy. I agree that it did smell funky, I kept thinking that there was stuffing in the oven as well. I threw some cut potatoes in with the chicken and the basting sauce & they turned out great as well. Thanks Christine!!
Quick and easy. This recipe tastes better to me when I chop up the chicken in to smaller pieces before rolling in sause and baking. I also recommend using more olive oil than the recipes calls for.
bf made this one and it came out amazing.. used boneless skinless chicken breasts and pounded them thin.. didn't use the parsley.. it was perfect without it.. ty so much for the recipe
This was very good, I added potatoes to the pan- perfect
THIS WAS AMAZING!!! I made this feeling doubtful and a little reluctent, but it turned out sooooooo good! I baked it in the oven for about an hour, but that was because the dish was deeper. The porportions were perfect and made just enough so I didn't have any basting sauce left over! I plan to make this over and over again!!!
I made this with boneless chicken and it came out flavorful and juicy! Served it with a pasta salad and it got rave reviews!
