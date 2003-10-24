Chicken Breasts with Herb Basting Sauce

683 Ratings
  • 5 410
  • 4 176
  • 3 61
  • 2 23
  • 1 13

Baked bone-in chicken breasts with a flavorsome garlic and herb basting sauce. Can also be made with skinless, boneless chicken.

By CHRISTYJ

Gallery
27 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a bowl, prepare basting sauce by combining olive oil, onion, garlic, thyme, rosemary, sage, marjoram, salt, pepper, and hot pepper sauce.

  • Turn chicken breasts in sauce to coat thoroughly. Place skin-side up in a shallow baking dish. Cover.

  • Roast chicken in the preheated oven, basting occasionally with pan drippings, for about 35 to 45 minutes. Remove to a warm platter, spoon pan juices over chicken and sprinkle with fresh parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
392 calories; protein 45.1g; carbohydrates 1.1g; fat 21.9g; cholesterol 126.6mg; sodium 400.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/24/2022