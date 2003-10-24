Chicken Breasts with Herb Basting Sauce

Chicken roasting in the oven is inarguably one of the best aromas to hit your nose. Even two chicken breasts for Hubs and me filled the air with that mouth-watering smell. I used bone-in, skin-on breasts as the submitter recommends. There is just no comparison between them and boneless, skinless chicken breasts. You get SO much more flavor with bone-in breasts! As one reviewer suggested, don’t worry if you don’t have the exact herbs called for – substituting, mixing or matching will all result in a darned fine piece of chicken; tender, moist and flavorful. A “Sunday Dinner” type of chicken for sure! I knew that covering the chicken would not produce the deep golden brown skin I wanted so I sprinkled it with paprika before it went into the oven and uncovered it during the last fifteen minutes of roasting. They were, indeed, the color I was after with a nicely crisped skin. Chicken breasts vary greatly in size, so use the cooking time suggested as only a guide. A meat thermometer should register 160-165 degrees and the juices should run clear, not pink. This is some of the best chicken I’ve had in some time and this recipe reaffirms that bone-in, skin-on breasts are superior to boneless. I served these with Lemon Parsley Potatoes and Green Beans with Cherry Tomatoes.