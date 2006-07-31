Chicken and Summer Squash
Great summertime recipe! The contrasting colors of the summer squash make this dish pleasing to the eye and the palate.
I don't really understand the "bland" comments. I think salt, pepper and a little fat (olive oil, butter) are all you need: chicken should taste like chicken, zucchini like zucchini. Hey, I'm all for bold flavors and spicy foods, but sometimes simple equals better. Treat your ingredients with care; don't overcook your chicken; season it well, and you have a fabulous meal.Read More
This meal was extremely bland. Though healthy, it was lacking in flavor. I would suggest adding more tomatoes to add flavor and also, when sauteing the veges, add fresh garlic, onions, and additional seasonings (basil, oregano, etc.) This is a great idea for a meal, you just need to get creative with it.Read More
I made this for dinner; it was fast and yummy! I added some fresh sliced mushrooms, 1 tsp of minced garlic, and used a can of stewed tomatoes instead of the tomatoe.
This was really delicious! Any changes made were because I wanted to add additional vegetables - not because of the recipe itself. I added onion, garlic, fresh mushrooms and a handful of fresh peas and Italian parsley. I really changed no seasonings. I did only use EVOO - no butter. One of the other reviews said, what's wrong with plain chicken - in this instance - nothing. This was a hit in our home.
This is a really simple and delicious meal! I omitted the butter and vegetable oil and just used olive oil instead. Instead of the tomato, I substituted with a can of diced tomatoes. I cut the chicken into strips and then sauted with seasonings, and then added the canned tomatoes and squash/zucc and sauted all together. This was really yummy! I've made it a few times already!
Yummy! This was so easy to make, and my husband really liked it. I used up left over grilled chicken breast from the night before. For veggies I added: zucchini, mushrooms, green onions, and a tomato. For seasoning I added: salt, pepper, garlic powder, and a montreal steak seasoning that jumped out at me. Very good especially for low carb eating!
This was delicious. The second time I made it I added fresh green beans, as much squash as would fit in the skillet, and 3 tomatoes. Ground pork also works in this recipe.
I loved this. My brother and husband found it a little bland, though they liked it enough to eat it. I thought it had plenty of flavor and I will definitely make it again.
I tried this recipe due to the fact that it looked very straight forward and was healthy. It came out great and I had no troubles putting it all together as I am hopeless in the kitchen
Great recipe. I made a chicken rub from salt, pepper, cumin, and ground ginger. I also added onions, two cloves of garlic, yellow bell pepper, and fresh mushrooms to the veggies. I sprinkled with dried basil in addition to salt and pepper. No problem with blandness!
Overall a good dish but the chicken was a little dry.
I was not expecting the results that I got from this wonderfully simple recipe! I had the meat department slice a couple of chicken breast for me and sauteed the chicken, squash, onion, and zuchini all together. All I did was sprinkle a little garlic salt and pepper over the whole thing and let it simmer. At the last minute I threw in a chopped tomato. How easy could it get, but the result was the absolute perfect summer dinner! Thank you so much. I am passing this on to everyone I know that is lucky enough to have garden bounty this time of year.
It was a bit bland and we found ourselves adding soy sauce or BBQ sauce to give it flavor. I probably won't try this one again.
Added onions, minced garlic and another tomato...wonderful flavor for an easy meal!
Fantastic! I added basil to throw in a little flavor, otherwise easy to make and tastes great!
I made this with fresh zucchini, squash and tomatoes straight from the gardens of various family members. Very easy and tasted great! I can't wait to try it again!
Very good! I substitued olive oil and PAM for the butter and veg oil and garlic salt for the reg salt. I also used basil leaves to season and the chicken and I added mushrooms, a sweet onion, and a green bell pepper. Delicious! Next time I will try serving it over penne pasta.
I just made this tonight, really great!! I love fresh veggies. The only thing I did differently was add garlic. But I feel the need to add garlic to everything.
This meal was so delicious and the chicken was extremely juicy! Following the suggestions that many have made I added a sprigs of fresh rosemary to the pan and used to garnish the dish. They added a very nice flavor to the dish, but not overpowering.
Very tasty! So simple & absolutely delicious. I made this just as the recipe was written & we loved it. Definitely will make again.
This recipes was excellent!! I did add some roasted garlic to the pan prior to adding the chicken. I also sprinkled some adobo seasoning on the chicken and vegetables. Very light, flavorful and filling!! Served with yellow rice. Yum!
Bland
This was a great easy, fast, and delicious dish! I was suprised how the chicken was not bland with only salt and pepper and some veggies!
I made this with boneless/skinless chicken thighs, it helped with the dryness. I cut the chicken into peices and served it all over egg noodles. It will be a new staple in our house.
This was good, but the chicken was slightly bland. I added chopped garlic to the vegetables and they were awesome. I'd probably saute some garlic before cooking the chicken first, but I'd definitely make this again.
An excellent recipe to use summer squash. I served it over pasta.
This recipe surprised me. I found it looking through the daily photos and decided to try it to use some squash from our CSA and a package of chicken breasts. It was yummy. I did add some garlic and onion to the veggie saute and a few mushrooms that were floating around my fridge. Oh, and a splash of Chardonnay. I also had some leftover fire roasted diced tomatoes that I used rather than the fresh. It was very popular with my little girls too.
With the addition of garlic, basil, oregano, rosemary, parsley and marjoram this was edible. But flavorful and memorable it was not. I think this would be a good recipe for someone recovering from surgery or a stomach ailment as it was very bland and lightly spiced. If your favorite foods are boiled potatoes, lime jello and grilled cheese sandwiches on white bread, then you will LOVE this.
Easy and good. Great recipe to scale to two or for eight. I suggest adding whatever you have from the garden or refrigerator--peppers, garlic, onions, mushrooms. Think it is too bland for your tastes? Go with some Cajun or other seasoned salt, or hot sauce--that is an easy fix for any cook who bothers to think outside the recipe box.
A very nice, quick meal. Healthy and easy to prepare. Great meal for the health conscious.
best thing I've had in a while! great flavor, moist chicken, yummy veggies. I put chicken and veggies on top of pasta tossed with EVOO and Parmesan cheese. great summer meal!
It was amazing..I added 3 cloves of minced garlic a little extra pepper and more salt ...I didn't drain all the chicken fat after seared the chicken I left some in the pan and with that I sauteed the garlic and tomato in that then i added the zucchini and squash
this chicken is definitely NOT bland! I did use some garlic as earlier suggested but it only enhanced the taste vs. disgusing it! I also threw in some mushrooms as I had some fresh in the frig! Great meal even my picky 6 year old liked it!
Wonderful!!! I omitted the butter because it burned quickly in the bottom of the pan and instead of vegetable oil, I used olive oil as a healthy alternative. Also, I cooked the chicken for 2 minutes per side as directed and then moved it into a separate dish. I then added the cut up squash, zucchini, and tomato with the peel to the pan and cooked the vegetables for approximately 5 minutes. After that, I added the chicken in with the vegetables and allowed it to finish cooking together. Season slightly with salt and pepper. My whole family loved it!
Great recipe if you're looking for something healthy and tastey. Chicken is a little bland. Eat it with the veggies in the same bite and you won't notice. Next time I will add garlic and onions to add flavor to the chicken.
YUM! Yum yum yum yum! YUM!!!!!
This recipe great when adding the additional ingredients suggested. I especially liked the garlic, green beans and basil.
This was a fast and delicious (as well as nutricious) I added my own spices to the mixture. I added abasil, chicken spice & lime juice other then that I followed the recipe and it turned out great my kids liked it and we had no leftovers!
I took the hint of "too bland" and added some green onion and garlic. Had some mexican style stewed tomatoes left over from the night before so added them vs the "real" tomatoe. Delish! And such a quick recipe. I cut the chicken breasts in half and still cooked them at times posted in the recipe.
This was so delicious! The chicken was juicy and tender and I too, added garlic! Dont simmer all the juice away, keep some in the skillet , it taste yummy!
With the addition of lemon juice and cilantro, an excellent quick summer meal to use up my squash in its young and tender best!
Easy to make. Add extra spices to change up the flavor. Great if you are dieting.
Excellent. With just a little salt and pepper, you get a fabulous tasty dish that's actually pretty healthy! My hubby asked me to make it as often as I wanted to.
It did not seem like it had a "sauce" so I added mascapone cheese to the dish and it turned out fabulous!
I took the advice of others and added a few more spices to my dish. This turned out great and I will make it again!
I find it hard to believe that chicken was done in 4 minutes?
I like this recipe. I used chicken cutlets, and salted, peppered and then added garlic powder and some dried basil. When I flipped them I did the same on the second side. I used yellow squash, zucchini and tomato like the original recipe. There was not a lot of fat to drain so I just used the juices, and spices to flavor the squash a bit. I am not a veggie lover, but this is a very palateable meal for me to eat a lot of tasty veggies. YUM!
So good - used only EVOO, no butter, added sliced mushrooms, used a can of stewed tomatoes instead of the fresh, and added some lemon pepper and basil. Served with couscous. Great dinner!
good simple dinner to make after wrk :)
Prepared this for dinner tonight and thought it quite tasty and simple to fix. I tossed a little red pepper in too but didn't need it. I was surprised to read some of the comments suggesting this was bland, both my husband(who hates bland) and I found it flavorful.
I am originally from the Middle East and we cook chicken with zucchinis all the time. In these recipes you must add a lot of chopped onion and garlic with the vegetables. Then put the seared chicken on top, and bake for 20-30 min. adding the onion makes the dish very delicious.
Awesome and easy to make - I used 3/4 of a can of chopped tomatoes with chillis to give it a little extra kick
I followed the basic recipe, but amped up the seasonings and used 2 cups of fresh Jersey tomatoes. Before sauteeing the chicken, I made a seasoning of 1 tsp each of salt, dried oregano, dried thyme, rosemary & a half tsp pepper. I cut the chicken into bite-sized chunks and sprinkled them with the seasoning before cooking. I also added 1/2 cup of diced onion and one minced clove garlic to the veggies. Finally right before serving, I sprinkled a bit of fresh basil on it and served over pasta with fresh grated Parmesan. Fabulous summer dish.
i like this recipe a lot and i make it often. it's easy to alter according to what you have on hand. i've made it with fresh tomatoes and canned, and they are both good, but the fresh is best. sometimes i throw in some fresh mushrooms, and if i only have squash or zucchini but not both, it still turns out fine. also, i use paula deen's seasoning on the chicken when i brown it instead of just salt and pepper. i don't think it is bland at all. i don't let all the juice cook off and i serve with orzo or rice. it's a good, healthy meal.
Instead of plain chicken, I baked the chicken with bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese, I also stewed about 6 tomato's and simmered the summer squash/zucchini in tomato sauce. Season everything to your liking and this recipe is bomb
Great simple recipe to make on a weeknight! I used olive oil instead of butter, cut the chicken into strips, omitted the tomatoes and added onion, Italian seasoning, and garlic powder. The chicken and veggies were great over couscous!
I love this recipe and have made it many times since I first found it, however the cook times are a lot longer than stated here so allow for extra time
I used shredded chicken and sautéed fresh garlic before putting the squash and zucchini in the skillet. Then I added some fresh shredded cheese and avocado on top. It was delish!
Definitely bland.
We enjoyed this dish, it was easy to put together and tasty.
Beautiful Marriage of Summer Veggies and Chicken. Easy to cook. Attractive and Delish!Give it a try.
This is a keeper. Just added lots of garden fresh basil and followed advice to sauté onions and garlic before adding chicken.
I grilled the chicken for the first part and just cooked the squash in butter, salt and pepper, then followed the recipe and it was unbelievable. Family loved it.
I'm always looking for a way to cook healthy. This was wonderful for my family. They loved it!! Thank you so much for showing me a new way to combine veggies and chicken.
I did make this on Wednesday. It was delicious. The only changes I made were as follows: I did marinate the meat for 3 hours in orange juice and and a squirt of lime juice with a tablespoon of sugar and sprinkled a teaspoon amount of Adobo with pepper. I then cooked the meat on the grill first instead of the pan and then set it aside. I then followed the rest of the directions for cooking the meat. The boneless chicken was super tender and juicy and the squash and zucchini were perfectly crisp but yet tender. I will make this again!
This is an extremely easy and healthy meal. I used a large can of diced tomatoes and added a touch of garlic powder and a tablespoon of onion flakes. Was the most delicious meal I have had in a long time.
I added a tsp of minced garlic and seasoned the chicken with lawrys seasoned salt. Flavor boost!
Added onions & garlic. It was pretty tasty
Added garlic powder, oregano; topped it with grated parmesan when serving. Tonight it should be even better!
Absolutely delicious! I did add garlic powder and finely chopped onion. My family had seconds, thirds, fourths, etc. this recipe is definitely a keeper!
This was a great combination. Followed some of the other tips by adding an onion and garlic. Seasoned the chicken to my liking. Nice and light ??
Simple, easy and delicious. Loved it!
Loved it! Even my twin 2-year-old boys and 4-year-old daughter digs it! For extra flavor, I just splashed on a little Garlic Salt! Yum!!! Thanks for sharing!!!
I loved this dish. I don't tolerate onion or garlic, so finding flavorful recipes that don't use those are difficult. My husband's brought home zucchini and squash a few days ago and I found this recipe to use them. I only had to buy the chicken breasts and I used canned tomatoes rather than fresh because that's what I had. My son suggested that I add green pepper next time, but I thought it was delicious as is.
This is a great healthy recipe! I didn't change a thing, and my husband and I enjoy this recipe at least once a month.
This is a staple at my house, especially with our garden or getting them from the Farmer's Market. Love it - a nice, simple dish and healthy!
This has become a summer favorite. It's simple and tasty. Also, we substitute olive oil for the butter. So, it's healthy, too!
I also seasoned it with Italian seasoning then grated some Parmesan on top. Yummy!
This combination is really good. For those who think it's bland, try browning chopped bacon in the oil before adding the other ingredients. This is also good with thinly sliced potatoes added. Italian sausage makes for a tasty dish with these summer veggies!
Even the picky eaters liked this. There first experiences with squash was a positive one thanks to this recipe.
With the addition of some italian seasonings, garlic, and chopped onion it came out good.
Turned out very bland. I even cooked the chicken and vegetables in garlic olive oil to add flavor. I followed the rest of the recipe.
We thought it was very good. I added mushrooms and part of a hatch pepper, they aren't hot. When I make it again I may add garlic. I added the tomatoes after I took it off the heat since we don't really care for cooked tomatoes. My husband told me I should make it again.
I added rotelle instead of a tomato. Yum!
Hit the spot/easy! I did add a little to the recipe like green onions, more tomatoes, and some spices. It was a little bland in the original form for me. I was looking for something light and easy- this was the trick. (Note: the veggies were really soft so hope you like that.)
Call it 4.5 … very tasty & received many compliments. I agree with those advocating additional ingredients; I added 2 Tbsp each minced garlic & finely chopped dill. Next time, I will increase those by 50% or more and the tomatoes by 2-3x. Will also add 1 C +/- Vidalia onion.
Added a little onion, this was delicious
It was good as written (used olive oil, not veg oil). The second time I made it I used olive oil, added fresh basil, 2 cloves garlic, 1 med onion sliced into rings and sliced baby portabellas mushrooms... Fantastic! Served with grilled potatoes, arugula salad and a great bottle of Chardonnay.
This was a nice light dinner. Hubby liked it too. I followed the recipe with a couple of additions. I added chopped onion to the veggies and seasoned my chicken with some Mrs. Dash table blend in addition to the suggested seasonings..
I added garlic powder and a little parmesan cheese and it was delicious!
Very easy and tasty. Not bland if seasoned to taste. Colorful, light and company worthy.
Loved it...I added sauted onions and garlic while cooking the chicken..when finished I put it in the oven 215° for 10 min with Italian blend cheese..then added the tomatoes and avocados and served! Yummm