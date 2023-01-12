Meat and Poultry Chicken Chicken Breast Stir-Fry Green Beans and Chicken Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Crisp, fresh green beans and tender chicken make for a flavorful and easy weekday meal. You can even prep everything ahead of time so it's ready to go at dinner time. Serve with steamed white rice for a complete meal. Top with sesame seeds or green onion if desired. Recipe by France C Published on January 12, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 20 mins Cook Time: 10 mins Total Time: 30 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients Chicken: 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1/4-inch strips 1 tablespoon mirin (Japanese sweet wine) 1 teaspoon cornstarch ½ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon freshly ground white pepper Sauce: 3 tablespoons oyster sauce 2 tablespoons mirin (Japanese sweet wine) 2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar 1 tablespoon honey 1 tablespoon soy sauce 1 tablespoon cornstarch 1 teaspoon sesame oil Green Beans: 1 pound fresh green beans, trimmed 1 medium white onion, peeled 2 tablespoons peanut oil, divided 2 tablespoons water 3 cloves garlic, minced Directions Combine chicken, mirin, cornstarch, salt, and white pepper in a bowl. Stir to combine and set aside while preparing the rest of the ingredients. Whisk together oyster sauce, mirin, rice wine vinegar, honey, soy sauce, cornstarch, and sesame oil in a bowl until evenly combined. Set sauce aside. Cut green beans in half and set aside. Slice onion in half, then cut into 1/4-inch wedges. Heat 1 tablespoon peanut oil in a wok over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook, stirring frequently, for 1 minute. Add green beans and continue cooking and stirring for 2 minutes. Pour in water and continue cooking until water is evaporated and beans are crisp-tender, about 2 more minutes. Remove green bean mixture to a large bowl. Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in same wok over high heat. Cook chicken for 1 minute in a single layer without disturbing. You may need to cook the chicken in two batches, depending on the size of your wok, to not overcrowd it. Flip chicken over and stir-fry for 1 minute. Add in garlic and stir frequently for 2 minutes. Add green bean mixture back into wok, followed by the sauce. Stir to combine and cook for 1 to 2 more minutes until heated through and sauce is thickened. Cook's Note: If you like extra sauce to serve over rice, you may want to double the sauce ingredients. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 300 Calories 10g Fat 22g Carbs 29g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 300 % Daily Value * Total Fat 10g 12% Saturated Fat 2g 9% Cholesterol 66mg 22% Sodium 634mg 28% Total Carbohydrate 22g 8% Dietary Fiber 5g 16% Protein 29g Potassium 589mg 13% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Green Beans and Chicken