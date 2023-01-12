Green Beans and Chicken

Heat 1 tablespoon peanut oil in a wok over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook, stirring frequently, for 1 minute. Add green beans and continue cooking and stirring for 2 minutes. Pour in water and continue cooking until water is evaporated and beans are crisp-tender, about 2 more minutes. Remove green bean mixture to a large bowl.

Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in same wok over high heat. Cook chicken for 1 minute in a single layer without disturbing. You may need to cook the chicken in two batches, depending on the size of your wok, to not overcrowd it. Flip chicken over and stir-fry for 1 minute. Add in garlic and stir frequently for 2 minutes. Add green bean mixture back into wok, followed by the sauce. Stir to combine and cook for 1 to 2 more minutes until heated through and sauce is thickened.