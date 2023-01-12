Green Beans and Chicken

Crisp, fresh green beans and tender chicken make for a flavorful and easy weekday meal. You can even prep everything ahead of time so it's ready to go at dinner time. Serve with steamed white rice for a complete meal. Top with sesame seeds or green onion if desired.

Recipe by France C
Published on January 12, 2023
Prep Time:
20 mins
Cook Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

Chicken:

  • 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1/4-inch strips

  • 1 tablespoon mirin (Japanese sweet wine)

  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch

  • ½ teaspoon salt

  • ¼ teaspoon freshly ground white pepper

Sauce:

  • 3 tablespoons oyster sauce

  • 2 tablespoons mirin (Japanese sweet wine)

  • 2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

  • 1 tablespoon honey

  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce

  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch

  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil

Green Beans:

  • 1 pound fresh green beans, trimmed

  • 1 medium white onion, peeled

  • 2 tablespoons peanut oil, divided

  • 2 tablespoons water

  • 3 cloves garlic, minced

Directions

  1. Combine chicken, mirin, cornstarch, salt, and white pepper in a bowl. Stir to combine and set aside while preparing the rest of the ingredients.

  2. Whisk together oyster sauce, mirin, rice wine vinegar, honey, soy sauce, cornstarch, and sesame oil in a bowl until evenly combined. Set sauce aside.

  3. Cut green beans in half and set aside. Slice onion in half, then cut into 1/4-inch wedges.

  4. Heat 1 tablespoon peanut oil in a wok over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook, stirring frequently, for 1 minute. Add green beans and continue cooking and stirring for 2 minutes. Pour in water and continue cooking until water is evaporated and beans are crisp-tender, about 2 more minutes. Remove green bean mixture to a large bowl.

  5. Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in same wok over high heat. Cook chicken for 1 minute in a single layer without disturbing. You may need to cook the chicken in two batches, depending on the size of your wok, to not overcrowd it. Flip chicken over and stir-fry for 1 minute. Add in garlic and stir frequently for 2 minutes. Add green bean mixture back into wok, followed by the sauce. Stir to combine and cook for 1 to 2 more minutes until heated through and sauce is thickened.

Cook's Note:

If you like extra sauce to serve over rice, you may want to double the sauce ingredients.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

300 Calories
10g Fat
22g Carbs
29g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 300
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 10g 12%
Saturated Fat 2g 9%
Cholesterol 66mg 22%
Sodium 634mg 28%
Total Carbohydrate 22g 8%
Dietary Fiber 5g 16%
Protein 29g
Potassium 589mg 13%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

