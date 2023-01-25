Recipes Main Dishes Stir-Fry Chicken Spicy Chicken and Green Bean Stir Fry Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This quick Asian-style chicken and green bean stir-fry combines lots of flavorful ingredients. Serve over rice or with a salad, if you prefer. Recipe by Bibi Published on January 25, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 20 mins Cook Time: 15 mins Total Time: 35 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 tablespoons chili oil (such as Mongolian Fire oil), divided 3 tablespoons soy sauce, divided ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes (Optional) ¼ teaspoon freshly ground white pepper 2 pounds skinless, boneless chicken thighs, cut into bite-sized pieces 1 tablespoon mirin (Japanese sweet wine) ½ teaspoon granulated garlic ½ teaspoon ground ginger salt to taste 2 tablespoons cooking oil, divided ½ cup sliced shallot 1 pound fresh green beans, trimmed 1 teaspoon chicken base ½ cup water 1 tablespoon cornstarch 1 teaspoon sesame seeds Directions Stir together 1 tablespoon chili oil, 2 tablespoon soy sauce, red pepper flakes, and white pepper in a bowl. Add chicken pieces and mix with marinade. Set aside. Combine remaining 1 tablespoon chili oil and soy sauce, mirin, garlic, ginger, and salt in a small bowl; set sauce aside. Heat 1 tablespoon cooking oil in a large non-stick skillet or wok over medium high heat. Add seasoned chicken pieces and sliced shallots to the hot oil. Cook, stirring frequently, until the chicken is no longer pink at the center and the liquid has started to evaporate, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and keep warm. Heat remaining tablespoon cooking oil in the same skillet over medium-high heat. Add green beans to hot oil and cook, stirring frequently, until beans turn bright green, about 1 minute. Add sauce and stir to coat beans. Return cooked chicken and shallots to the skillet and stir, about 3 minutes. Stir together chicken base and water in a small bowl; stir in cornstarch to make a slurry. Drizzle slurry into the skillet, stirring quickly. Continue stirring and cooking until pan sauce is slightly thickened. Serve garnished with sesame seeds. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 460 Calories 22g Fat 16g Carbs 48g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 460 % Daily Value * Total Fat 22g 28% Saturated Fat 4g 21% Cholesterol 189mg 63% Sodium 1077mg 47% Total Carbohydrate 16g 6% Dietary Fiber 4g 16% Protein 48g Potassium 866mg 18% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Spicy Chicken and Green Bean Stir Fry