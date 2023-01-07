Air Fryer Mashed Potato Cakes

Set air fryer to 380 degrees F (190 degrees C) and allow it to heat while making the potato cakes. If using a basket style air fryer, cut two pieces of heavy duty aluminum foil about 4 inches wide and 16 inches long to form a foil sling. Spray the sling with cooking spray. For a tray or rack style air fryer, cut the long edges of the foil to fit the tray or rack. Crack egg into a mixing bowl and lightly beat with salt and pepper. Mix in cold mashed potatoes, 2 Tablespoons flour, and Cheddar cheese. Divide potato mixture into 6 equal-sized portions. Combine panko and 1/2 cup flour on a plate. Set a portion of the potato mixture onto the plate and flatten it into a cake, about 4 inches across. Gather up some flour and panko and pat into the top. Place on the oiled foil sling. Continue until all the potato cakes are formed and placed on the oiled slings, three patties close together on each sling. Leave enough foil on both ends of the sling to help lift the cakes in and our of the basket. See note. Liberally spray the tops of the cakes with olive oil. Carefully lift each sling and place it into the basket of the air fryer, allowing the ends of the foil to come up the sides of the basket. (See Cook's Note). Air fry until desired doneness is achieved, about 10 minutes. Carefully remove the slings from the air fryer. Use a spatula to place the cakes on a serving plate, sprinkle with chives, and serve.

Cook's Notes:

This recipe was developed for a 5.3 quart basket-style air fryer. Different styles and capacities may yield different results and may need different cooking times. Smaller air fryers may require batch cooking.

If using a tray or shelf style air fryer, try not to have excess foil on the ends of the sling. If desired, use a spatula to remove the cakes from the oven, when they are done.

You can also use minced parsley for garnish instead of chives.