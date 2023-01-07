Recipes Side Dish Potato Air Fryer Mashed Potato Cakes Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Recycle those leftover mashed potatoes into a new side dish, using your air fryer, instead of a skillet. These mashed potato cakes have a crunchy topping, thanks to Italian-seasoned panko crumbs. Recipe by Bibi Published on January 7, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 10 mins Total Time: 20 mins Servings: 6 Yield: 6 mashed potato cakes Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients olive oil cooking spray 1 egg ¼ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 2 cups leftover mashed potatoes 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour 2 ounces shredded Cheddar cheese (Optional) ½ cup Italian-style panko bread crumbs ½ cup all-purpose flour 1 tablespoon minced chives (Optional) Directions Set air fryer to 380 degrees F (190 degrees C) and allow it to heat while making the potato cakes. If using a basket style air fryer, cut two pieces of heavy duty aluminum foil about 4 inches wide and 16 inches long to form a foil sling. Spray the sling with cooking spray. For a tray or rack style air fryer, cut the long edges of the foil to fit the tray or rack. Crack egg into a mixing bowl and lightly beat with salt and pepper. Mix in cold mashed potatoes, 2 Tablespoons flour, and Cheddar cheese. Divide potato mixture into 6 equal-sized portions. Combine panko and 1/2 cup flour on a plate. Set a portion of the potato mixture onto the plate and flatten it into a cake, about 4 inches across. Gather up some flour and panko and pat into the top. Place on the oiled foil sling. Continue until all the potato cakes are formed and placed on the oiled slings, three patties close together on each sling. Leave enough foil on both ends of the sling to help lift the cakes in and our of the basket. See note. Liberally spray the tops of the cakes with olive oil. Carefully lift each sling and place it into the basket of the air fryer, allowing the ends of the foil to come up the sides of the basket. (See Cook's Note). Air fry until desired doneness is achieved, about 10 minutes. Carefully remove the slings from the air fryer. Use a spatula to place the cakes on a serving plate, sprinkle with chives, and serve. Cook's Notes: This recipe was developed for a 5.3 quart basket-style air fryer. Different styles and capacities may yield different results and may need different cooking times. Smaller air fryers may require batch cooking. If using a tray or shelf style air fryer, try not to have excess foil on the ends of the sling. If desired, use a spatula to remove the cakes from the oven, when they are done. You can also use minced parsley for garnish instead of chives. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 179 Calories 5g Fat 28g Carbs 4g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 179 % Daily Value * Total Fat 5g 7% Saturated Fat 2g 9% Cholesterol 39mg 13% Sodium 458mg 20% Total Carbohydrate 28g 10% Dietary Fiber 1g 5% Protein 4g Potassium 226mg 5% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Air Fryer Mashed Potato Cakes