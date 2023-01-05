Recipes Side Dish Sauces and Condiments Sauces Sauce Vierge Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This sauce is French inspired and traditionally served over delicate white fish or seafood, but it's equally good over pork tenderloin, chicken, and even steamed veggies. Its taste is fresh, light, and pure, and it's so very simple to make. Recipe by lutzflcat Published on January 5, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 15 mins Stand Time: 30 mins Total Time: 45 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 5 small tomatoes (such as Campari(R)) 2 tablespoons minced shallots 2 cloves garlic, crushed 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley 2 tablespoons chopped fresh tarragon 2 tablespoons pitted and vertically-sliced Kalamata olives 8 large basil leaves, chopped ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste Directions Dice tomatoes, and place in a colander for about 5 minutes to drain. Transfer drained tomatoes to a bowl, and gently fold in shallots, garlic, parsley, tarragon, Kalamata olives, and basil. Pour olive oil and lemon juice over the vegetables, and stir until combined. Allow mixture to sit for about 30 minutes for the flavors to meld. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 209 Calories 18g Fat 11g Carbs 2g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 209 % Daily Value * Total Fat 18g 23% Saturated Fat 3g 13% Sodium 243mg 11% Total Carbohydrate 11g 4% Dietary Fiber 3g 9% Protein 2g Potassium 500mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Sauce Vierge