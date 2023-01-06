Recipes Pasta and Noodles Pasta by Shape Recipes Tortellini Recipes Creamy Gochujang Tortellini Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos The popular miso pasta gets a spicy, yet savory addition of gochujang sauce. Certainly food fusion, and ultimately comfort food! Recipe by thedailygourmet Published on January 6, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 5 mins Cook Time: 10 mins Total Time: 15 mins Servings: 5 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 (20 ounce) package refrigerated cheese tortellini ¼ cup unsalted butter 2 tablespoons unsalted butter 2 cloves garlic, minced 3 tablespoons white miso paste ⅓ cup heavy whipping cream 4 ounces freshly grated Parmesan cheese 2 tablespoons gochujang (Korean hot pepper paste), divided 1 cup reserved pasta water Directions Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil over high heat; stir in tortellini (in batches if necessary) and return to a boil. Cook uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the tortellini float to the top and the filling is hot, about 3 minutes. Scoop tortellini into a bowl with a slotted spoon. Drain water, reserving 1 cup of pasta water. Meanwhile, melt butter in the same pot over medium heat. Add minced garlic and sauté until fragrant, 30 to 45 seconds. Stir in miso, cream, and pasta water. Whisk continuously until miso dissolves. Add 1 tablespoon gochujang sauce and stir to combine. Add tortellini and Parmesan cheese, stirring briskly until cheese is blended in and sauce is smooth. Garnish each serving with a bit of remaining gochujang sauce Cook's Note: The heat and spiciness level depends on the brand of gochujang you buy, so adjust amount to your liking. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 660 Calories 36g Fat 61g Carbs 26g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 5 Calories 660 % Daily Value * Total Fat 36g 46% Saturated Fat 21g 106% Cholesterol 127mg 42% Sodium 1110mg 48% Total Carbohydrate 61g 22% Dietary Fiber 3g 10% Protein 26g Potassium 50mg 1% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Creamy Gochujang Tortellini