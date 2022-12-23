Chef John's Duchess Potatoes

Duchess Potatoes – Beautiful Bagged or Forked

I probably should've used one of the hand-shaped duchess potatoes for this video's thumbnail picture, since not having a piping bag would be one of the only reasons not to make this simple side dish, but for the sake of a pretty picture, I decided to take that chance. I did mention that you don't need a pastry bag during the intro, and if someone turned the video off before then, it just wasn't meant to be. Their loss, since these are a classic for a reason, and way more than just "pretty." They also have a great personality.

In the video, I mention the trade-off regarding the richness of the potatoes, and needing to make something with the appropriate texture for piping and shaping. I love butter and cream more than someone should, but if you add too much, your duchess potatoes will collapse, and lose their shape, with some of that fat separating and leaking out anyway. So, if you're craving Joël Robuchon's pommes purée, this might method may not be for you.

Having said that, these are plenty rich enough for any special occasion, especially when you consider they're usually served next to roasted meat, along with some sort of decadent sauce or gravy. You can hedge your bets by adding grated cheese to the tops before baking, which is something to keep in mind if you don't have a piping bag, and you're a little insecure about your fork work. Either way, I really hope you give these a try soon. Enjoy!