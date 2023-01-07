More Meal Ideas Mini Foods Main Dishes Slider Recipes Pizza Sliders Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos These sliders really taste like pizza (as they should) but with a hint of sweetness from the Hawaiian rolls. Trying to separate them can get messy but they are absolutely delicious. By Laura Kanya Laura Kanya Instagram Laura Kanya is a recipe tester and developer in the Vermont test kitchen of Dotdash Meredith. She has been active in the food industry for more than two decades in a variety of roles including pastry chef, chef instructor, executive chef, and director of operations in restaurants, resorts, catering, retail operations, and food production companies. The one kitchen tool she can't live without is her serrated offset knife. You can follow her cooking adventures on Instagram @lauranedich. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on January 7, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 20 mins Bake Time: 20 mins Total Time: 40 mins Servings: 12 Yield: 12 sliders Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients cooking spray 1 ½ cups (6 oz.) finely pre-shredded low-moisture part-skim mozzarella cheese 1 cup (about 3 1/2 oz.) finely pre-shredded Italian cheese blend ¼ cup finely chopped fresh basil ¼ teaspoon black pepper 2 teaspoons dried Italian seasoning, divided 1 ⅓ cups pizza sauce (from 1 [13-oz.] jar) 2 tablespoons sun-dried tomato pesto 1 (12 count) package Hawaiian sweet rolls ¾ cup (about 3 oz.) thinly sliced pepperoni 2 tablespoons unsalted butter 1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese ¾ teaspoon garlic powder Directions Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment, and place a cooling rack on baking sheet. Spray rack with cooking spray. Stir together mozzarella, Italian cheese blend, basil, pepper, and 1 1/2 teaspoons of the Italian seasoning in a small bowl until combined. Set aside. Stir together pizza sauce and pesto in another small bowl. Set aside. Without separating the individual rolls, cut the entire slab of rolls in half horizontally using a serrated knife. Place bottom layer of rolls on the prepared baking sheet. Set top layer of rolls aside. Sprinkle bottom layer of rolls evenly with half of the cheese mixture; top evenly with half of pepperoni and half of the sauce. Repeat layers once. Bake in the preheated oven until cheese melts, about 15 minutes. Meanwhile, combine butter, Parmesan, garlic powder, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning in a small saucepan; cook over medium, stirring occasionally, until butter melts, 1 to 2 minutes. Set aside. Remove rolls from oven, and add top layer of rolls; brush top of rolls evenly with butter mixture. Return to preheated oven, and bake until rolls are golden brown and crisp, about 5 minutes. Separate the rolls, and serve immediately. Variations: Sausage: Prepare recipe as directed, substituting 3/4 cup cooked, crumbled Italian sausage for pepperoni. Meat Lover's: Prepare recipe as directed, reducing pepperoni to 1/4 cup, and adding 3 oz. thin deli ham slices and 1/4 cup cooked crumbled Italian sausage. Veggie: Prepare recipe as directed, substituting 1 cup mixed sauteed peppers, onions, and mushrooms for pepperoni. BBQ Chicken: Prepare recipe as directed, substituting 1 cup barbecue sauce for pizza sauce and sundried tomato pesto. Substitute 1 cup chopped or shredded rotisserie chicken for pepperoni. Chicken Alfredo: Substitute 1 1/4 cups alfredo sauce for pizza sauce and sundried tomato pesto. Substitute 1 cup chopped or shredded rotisserie chicken for pepperoni. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 421 Calories 11g Fat 46g Carbs 22g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 12 Calories 421 % Daily Value * Total Fat 11g 15% Saturated Fat 9g 47% Cholesterol 68mg 23% Sodium 707mg 31% Total Carbohydrate 46g 17% Dietary Fiber 3g 9% Protein 22g Potassium 50mg 1% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Pizza Sliders