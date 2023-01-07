Pizza Sliders

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment, and place a cooling rack on baking sheet. Spray rack with cooking spray.

Stir together mozzarella, Italian cheese blend, basil, pepper, and 1 1/2 teaspoons of the Italian seasoning in a small bowl until combined. Set aside.

Stir together pizza sauce and pesto in another small bowl. Set aside.

Without separating the individual rolls, cut the entire slab of rolls in half horizontally using a serrated knife. Place bottom layer of rolls on the prepared baking sheet. Set top layer of rolls aside.

Sprinkle bottom layer of rolls evenly with half of the cheese mixture; top evenly with half of pepperoni and half of the sauce. Repeat layers once.

Bake in the preheated oven until cheese melts, about 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, combine butter, Parmesan, garlic powder, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning in a small saucepan; cook over medium, stirring occasionally, until butter melts, 1 to 2 minutes. Set aside.