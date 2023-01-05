Recipes Main Dishes Pasta Chicken One Pot Lemon Chicken Orzo Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This one pot chicken orzo dish is wonderfully cheesy and creamy similar to risotto, but you don't need to stir! Lemon gives it brightness and parsley and spinach add color. By Laura Kanya Laura Kanya Instagram Laura Kanya is a recipe tester and developer in the Vermont test kitchen of Dotdash Meredith. She has been active in the food industry for more than two decades in a variety of roles including pastry chef, chef instructor, executive chef, and director of operations in restaurants, resorts, catering, retail operations, and food production companies. The one kitchen tool she can't live without is her serrated offset knife. You can follow her cooking adventures on Instagram @lauranedich. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on January 5, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 20 mins Cook Time: 20 mins Total Time: 40 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 1 cup chopped yellow onion 1 tablespoon chopped garlic 1 cup (7 oz.) uncooked orzo 2 cups heavy cream 1 cup chicken broth 2 lemons, zested and juiced 2 cups shredded cooked chicken 3 cups baby spinach ½ cup shredded fontina cheese ¼ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for garnish. 2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, plus more for garnish ¾ teaspoon black pepper ½ teaspoon table salt Directions Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in orzo and cook, stirring constantly, until lightly toasted, about 1 minute. Stir in heavy cream, broth, about 1 teaspoon lemon zest, and 3 tablespoons lemon juice; bring to a simmer over medium, stirring occasionally to prevent the bottom from sticking, about 3 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer, stirring constantly, until orzo is tender and mixture is thickened, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in chicken and spinach until spinach wilts, about 1 minute. Remove from heat. Stir in fontina, Parmesan, parsley, pepper, and salt until creamy, about 30 seconds. Serve immediately topped with additional Parmesan and parsley. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 891 Calories 63g Fat 52g Carbs 35g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 891 % Daily Value * Total Fat 63g 80% Saturated Fat 34g 168% Cholesterol 237mg 79% Sodium 814mg 35% Total Carbohydrate 52g 19% Dietary Fiber 5g 18% Protein 35g Potassium 461mg 10% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of One Pot Lemon Chicken Orzo