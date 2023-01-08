Main Dishes Savory Pie Recipes Pot Pie Recipes Chicken Pot Pie Recipes Chicken Pot Pie Casserole Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This chicken pot pie cuts down on time by using frozen vegetables and onion, but still tastes fresh thanks to the parsley. It comes together very quickly and the spirals on top make it look super fancy and fun. By Laura Kanya Laura Kanya Instagram Laura Kanya is a recipe tester and developer in the Vermont test kitchen of Dotdash Meredith. She has been active in the food industry for more than two decades in a variety of roles including pastry chef, chef instructor, executive chef, and director of operations in restaurants, resorts, catering, retail operations, and food production companies. The one kitchen tool she can't live without is her serrated offset knife. You can follow her cooking adventures on Instagram @lauranedich. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on January 8, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Active Time: 30 mins Bake Time: 30 mins Stand Time: 15 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 15 mins Servings: 8 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 3 tablespoons unsalted butter 1 cup frozen chopped onion ¼ cup all-purpose flour 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard 1 teaspoon garlic powder 1 teaspoon onion powder 1 teaspoon table salt ¾ teaspoon black pepper 1 ½ cups whole milk 1 ½ cups chicken broth 2 ½ cups chopped cooked chicken 1 (16 ounce) package frozen mixed vegetables (carrots, peas, corn, and green beans) (3 cups) ⅓ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley 2 (8 ounce) packages refrigerated crescent roll dough (such as Pillsbury®) Directions Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Melt butter in a large Dutch oven over medium. Add onion and cook, stirring often, until tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in flour, thyme, mustard, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper; cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute. Gradually stir milk and broth into flour mixture; cook, stirring constantly, until bubbling and thickened, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in chicken, vegetables, and parsley. Remove from heat, and cover to keep warm. Unroll crescent dough sheets onto a cutting board. Cut each dough sheet crosswise into 12 (1-inch) strips to get 24 strips total. Roll each strip to form a spiral. Pour chicken mixture into a lightly greased 13- x 9-inch baking dish, and arrange dough spirals on top of the filling. Bake in the preheated oven until filling is bubbling around edges and crescent dough is golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes. Let stand, uncovered, for 15 minutes. Serve. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 427 Calories 22g Fat 36g Carbs 20g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 427 % Daily Value * Total Fat 22g 28% Saturated Fat 8g 38% Cholesterol 50mg 17% Sodium 1023mg 44% Total Carbohydrate 36g 13% Dietary Fiber 3g 10% Protein 20g Potassium 298mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Chicken Pot Pie Casserole