German Chocolate Cupcakes

Super rich German chocolate cupcakes that are decadent and big! They are topped with chocolate frosting and coconut icing.

Published on January 13, 2023

Cook Time: 5 mins
Active Time: 45 mins
Bake Time: 25 mins
Cool Time: 1 hrs 40 mins
Total Time: 1 hrs 55 mins
Servings: 12
Yield: 12 cupcakes

Ingredients

Coconut Icing
1 (12 ounce) can evaporated milk
½ cup unsalted butter
⅓ cup packed light brown sugar
⅓ cup granulated sugar
3 large egg yolks
¼ teaspoon table salt
¾ cup sweetened shredded coconut
¾ cup toasted chopped pecans or walnuts
½ teaspoon almond extract (Optional)

Cupcakes
baking spray with flour
1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
1 ½ cups granulated sugar
¾ cup unsweetened cocoa (such as Hershey's)
1 teaspoon instant espresso granules
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
¼ teaspoon table salt
¾ cup sour cream
½ cup canola oil or other neutral oil
½ cup whole buttermilk
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 large eggs, at room temperature

Chocolate Frosting
10 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
⅓ cup powdered sugar
3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa
⅓ cup 60% cacao dark chocolate chips, melted, cooled slightly
⅓ cup heavy cream at room temperature
¾ teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

Coconut Icing: Combine evaporated milk, butter, brown sugar, sugar, egg yolks, and salt in a saucepan. Cook over medium-high, whisking constantly, until it coats the back of a spoon, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in coconut, pecans, and almond extract. Transfer to a medium bowl, and cool in the refrigerator, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until just chilled, about 1 hour.

Cupcakes: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a 12-cup muffin pan with paper liners, and lightly coat liners with baking spray. Whisk together flour, granulated sugar, cocoa, espresso granules, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl until combined. Stir in sour cream, oil, buttermilk, vanilla, and eggs just until smooth. Divide batter evenly among prepared muffin cups (about 1/3 cup batter each). Place pan in preheated oven; immediately reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Bake until a wooden pick inserted in center of cupcakes comes out clean, about 25 minutes. Cool in pan 10 minutes; transfer cupcakes to a wire rack to cool completely, about 30 minutes.

Chocolate Frosting: Place butter, powdered sugar, and cocoa in bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment. Beat on medium speed until light and fluffy, scraping down sides as needed, about 3 minutes. Stir in melted chocolate, cream, and vanilla until combined and smooth. Cover and chill until just firm, about 30 minutes. Stir frosting, and spoon into a piping bag fitted with a Wilton #21 fluted tip. Pipe a circle around the edge of each cupcake. Spoon coconut icing inside each circle of chocolate frosting.

Cook's Note: Store cupcakes in the refrigerator in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)
636 Calories
44g Fat
58g Carbs
9g Protein

Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 12
Calories 636
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 44g 56%
Saturated Fat 19g 97%
Cholesterol 152mg 51%
Sodium 256mg 11%
Total Carbohydrate 58g 21%
Dietary Fiber 4g 14%
Protein 9g
Potassium 319mg 7%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.