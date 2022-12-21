Spinach Feta Brownies

0 Photos

This can be served like an appetizer, but I bet you'll like it well enough to cut into larger pieces and have for breakfast with fruit, or for lunch, with a salad!

Recipe by Bibi
Published on December 21, 2022
1671306912Spinach20Brownies20with20Feta20Cheese.jpeg
Prep Time:
15 mins
Cook Time:
45 mins
Cool Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
1 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
18 spinach feta brownies
Ingredients

  • ½ cup butter, melted, divided

  • 1 (10 ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

  • 1 onion, chopped

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour

  • 1 teaspoon baking powder

  • 1 teaspoon salt

  • 1 cup milk

  • 2 large eggs

  • 1 tablespoon French herb blend

  • 4 ounces feta cheese, crumbled

  • 4 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese

  • 2 tablespoons grated Pecorino Romano cheese

  • fresh parsley for garnish (optional)

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Use about 1 tablespoon of the melted butter to grease a 7x11-inch baking dish.

  2. Heat olive oil in a non-stick skillet over medium heat. Add onions to the hot oil and cook, stirring frequently, until onions are soft and beginning to turn clear, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove skillet from heat and add spinach. Stir spinach into the onions, breaking up any large clumps.

  3. Stir together flour, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl.

  4. Combine milk and eggs in a small bowl, whisking until milk and eggs are fully incorporated. Drizzle in remaining melted butter, while continuing to stir. Add to flour mixture and stir until there are no lumps.

  5. Fold in spinach mixture, French herbs, feta cheese, and mozzarella. Do not over-mix. Pour into the prepared dish, using a spatula to smooth and level the surface. Sprinkle grated Pecorino Romano evenly over the top.

  6. Bake in the center of the preheated oven until the top is browned, 40 to 45 minutes. Test for doneness with a wooden pick inserted into the middle. The dish is done, if the pick comes out clean.

  7. Allow to cool for 10 to 15 minutes.

  8. Cut into 18 brownies and garnish with fresh parsley to serve.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

131 Calories
9g Fat
7g Carbs
5g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 18
Calories 131
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 9g 12%
Saturated Fat 5g 27%
Cholesterol 46mg 15%
Sodium 306mg 13%
Total Carbohydrate 7g 3%
Dietary Fiber 0g 1%
Protein 5g
Potassium 61mg 1%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

