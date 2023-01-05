Recipes Meat and Poultry Chicken Chicken Leg Recipes Air Fryer BBQ Chicken Drummies Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos These drummies are perfectly crisp on the outside, tender and juicy on the inside. Your guests will never know these were not deep-fried. The key is using a BBQ sauce you know and love. Recipe by Soup Loving Nicole Published on January 5, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 5 mins Cook Time: 30 mins Total Time: 35 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 pounds chicken drummies 1 ½ tablespoons olive oil 1 teaspoon garlic powder ½ teaspoon salt ⅛ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper ¾ cup barbecue sauce Directions Preheat an air fryer to 360 degrees F (180 degrees C). Place drummies in a large bowl. Add olive oil, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Mix until evenly combined. Spread out drummies in the basket of the air fryer. Cook drummies for 25 minutes. Using tongs, remove drummies from the air fryer and place in a large bowl. Pour barbecue over the top and shake to coat. Place coated drummies back in the basket of the air fryer. Cook until drummies are no longer pink at the bone and the juices run clear, about 5 more minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted near the bone should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Serve immediately. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 483 Calories 25g Fat 18g Carbs 44g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 483 % Daily Value * Total Fat 25g 32% Saturated Fat 6g 31% Cholesterol 184mg 61% Sodium 957mg 42% Total Carbohydrate 18g 6% Dietary Fiber 0g 1% Protein 44g Potassium 574mg 12% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Air Fryer BBQ Chicken Drummies