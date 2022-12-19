Kitchen Tips All About Ingredients All About Beans and Legumes Air Fryer Puffed Butter Beans Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Crispy on the outside, creamy on the inside, puffed butter beans will be your new favorite healthy snack. Cooked in the air fryer to create a golden, savory shell, these beans can add delicious texture to soups, salads, and snack mixes. Toss with your favorite fresh or dried seasonings to add even more flavor. By Annie Campbell Annie Campbell Instagram Annie Campbell is an Allrecipes video personality and producer who tries many of the trending foods you've been curious about on the internet. Her 'We Tried It' video series covers a wide variety of cooking content, from easy, 3-ingredient dishes and recreated restaurant favorites to fearlessly tasting the strangest food combinations on the internet. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on December 19, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 5 mins Cook Time: 15 mins Total Time: 20 mins Servings: 4 Yield: 1 cup Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 (16 ounce) can large butter beans, drained and rinsed 1 tablespoon olive oil 1 teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 1 teaspoon garlic powder Optional: preferred seasoning blend Directions Stir together butter beans, olive oil, salt, pepper, and garlic powder in a bowl until combined. Spread out in the air fryer basket Preheat an air fryer to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Air fry until golden and crispy, tossing halfway through, for 12 to 15 minutes. Sprinkle with additional seasonings to taste if you like. Store in an air-tight container for 3 to 5 days. Annie Campbell I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 116 Calories 3g Fat 16g Carbs 6g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 116 % Daily Value * Total Fat 3g 4% Saturated Fat 1g 3% Sodium 902mg 39% Total Carbohydrate 16g 6% Dietary Fiber 4g 14% Protein 6g Potassium 14mg 0% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Air Fryer Puffed Butter Beans