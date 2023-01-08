Carrot Cake Pancakes

Be the first to rate & review!
0 Photos

How does "cake for breakfast" sound? The spices in these pancakes take you right to the flavors of a carrot cake. They are drizzled with a thin frosting and topped with raisins, coconut flakes, nuts, and candied ginger.

By
Laura Kanya
Laura Kanya
Laura Kanya

Laura Kanya is a recipe tester and developer in the Vermont test kitchen of Dotdash Meredith. She has been active in the food industry for more than two decades in a variety of roles including pastry chef, chef instructor, executive chef, and director of operations in restaurants, resorts, catering, retail operations, and food production companies. The one kitchen tool she can't live without is her serrated offset knife. You can follow her cooking adventures on Instagram @lauranedich.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on January 8, 2023
looking at a stack of carrot cake pancakes with frosting dripping down the side
Active Time:
40 mins
Total Time:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
8 pancakes
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

Pancakes

  • 1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

  • 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

  • ½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

  • ½ teaspoon baking soda

  • ¼ teaspoon table salt

  • 1 cup whole buttermilk

  • ¼ cup packed light brown sugar

  • 1 large egg

  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

  • ¾ cup finely grated carrot

  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, plus more for griddle

Frosting

  • 3 ounces cream cheese, softened

  • 1 tablespoon whole milk

  • 2 tablespoons powdered sugar

  • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Topping

  • 3 tablespoons golden raisins

  • 3 tablespoons toasted chopped pecans or walnuts

  • 3 tablespoons toasted unsweetened coconut flakes

  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped candied ginger (Optional)

Directions

  1. Prepare the Pancakes: Whisk together flour, baking powder, cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl until combined. Add buttermilk, brown sugar, egg, and vanilla; stir until just combined. Stir in carrots and melted butter until just combined. Set aside.

  2. Prepare the Frosting: In a medium bowl, whisk together cream cheese, milk, powdered sugar, and vanilla until smooth. Set aside.

  3. Prepare the Topping: In a small bowl, stir together raisins, pecans, coconut, and ginger, if desired. Set aside.

  4. Heat a large nonstick skillet or griddle over medium. Grease skillet or griddle with butter.

  5. Working in batches, scoop 1/4 cup batter per pancake into the skillet, being sure not to overcrowd skillet. Cook until bubbles begin to form on surface of pancakes and edges look dry, 2 to 3 minutes. Flip, and cook until fluffy and slightly firm, about 1 minute. Repeat with remaining batter, adding butter and adjusting heat as needed.

  6. Divide pancakes evenly among 4 plates. Drizzle Pancakes evenly with Frosting, and sprinkle evenly with Topping.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

458 Calories
25g Fat
49g Carbs
11g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 458
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 25g 32%
Saturated Fat 14g 70%
Cholesterol 96mg 32%
Sodium 630mg 27%
Total Carbohydrate 49g 18%
Dietary Fiber 4g 13%
Protein 11g
Potassium 374mg 8%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

You’ll Also Love
closeup of three golden-brown pancakes covered with maple syrup
Pumpkin Pancakes
3,101 Ratings
Strawberry Vanilla Pancakes
337 Ratings
Creamsicle Pancakes
40 Ratings
Chocolate Pancakes
120 Ratings
French Toast Pancakes
19 Ratings
close up view of Fluffy Gluten-Free Pancakes with syrup on a white plate
Fluffy Gluten-Free Pancakes
15 Ratings
Savory Sausage Pancakes
9 Ratings
Easy High-Fiber Pancakes
close up view of a slice of Carrot Cake on a white plate
Chef John's Carrot Cake
75 Ratings
close up view of a pile of Gingerbread Pancakes with a scoop of ice cream and maple syrup
Grandma's Gingerbread Pancakes
237 Ratings
Beghrir (Moroccan Pancakes)
17 Ratings
low angle looking at a stack of buttermilk pancakes topped with melty butter and syrup
Buttermilk Pancakes
3,874 Ratings
close up view of a stack of Ricotta Pancakes on a white plate
The Best Ricotta Pancakes
42 Ratings
Cinnamon Pancakes
60 Ratings
Veronica's Apple Pancakes
436 Ratings
Card Placeholder Image
Mini Chocolate Pancakes