Recipes Breakfast and Brunch Pancake Recipes Carrot Cake Pancakes Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos How does "cake for breakfast" sound? The spices in these pancakes take you right to the flavors of a carrot cake. They are drizzled with a thin frosting and topped with raisins, coconut flakes, nuts, and candied ginger. By Laura Kanya Laura Kanya Instagram Laura Kanya is a recipe tester and developer in the Vermont test kitchen of Dotdash Meredith. She has been active in the food industry for more than two decades in a variety of roles including pastry chef, chef instructor, executive chef, and director of operations in restaurants, resorts, catering, retail operations, and food production companies. The one kitchen tool she can't live without is her serrated offset knife. You can follow her cooking adventures on Instagram @lauranedich. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on January 8, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Active Time: 40 mins Total Time: 40 mins Servings: 4 Yield: 8 pancakes Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients Pancakes 1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon ½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice ½ teaspoon baking soda ¼ teaspoon table salt 1 cup whole buttermilk ¼ cup packed light brown sugar 1 large egg 1 teaspoon vanilla extract ¾ cup finely grated carrot 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, plus more for griddle Frosting 3 ounces cream cheese, softened 1 tablespoon whole milk 2 tablespoons powdered sugar ½ teaspoon vanilla extract Topping 3 tablespoons golden raisins 3 tablespoons toasted chopped pecans or walnuts 3 tablespoons toasted unsweetened coconut flakes 1 tablespoon finely chopped candied ginger (Optional) Directions Prepare the Pancakes: Whisk together flour, baking powder, cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl until combined. Add buttermilk, brown sugar, egg, and vanilla; stir until just combined. Stir in carrots and melted butter until just combined. Set aside. Prepare the Frosting: In a medium bowl, whisk together cream cheese, milk, powdered sugar, and vanilla until smooth. Set aside. Prepare the Topping: In a small bowl, stir together raisins, pecans, coconut, and ginger, if desired. Set aside. Heat a large nonstick skillet or griddle over medium. Grease skillet or griddle with butter. Working in batches, scoop 1/4 cup batter per pancake into the skillet, being sure not to overcrowd skillet. Cook until bubbles begin to form on surface of pancakes and edges look dry, 2 to 3 minutes. Flip, and cook until fluffy and slightly firm, about 1 minute. Repeat with remaining batter, adding butter and adjusting heat as needed. Divide pancakes evenly among 4 plates. Drizzle Pancakes evenly with Frosting, and sprinkle evenly with Topping. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 458 Calories 25g Fat 49g Carbs 11g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 458 % Daily Value * Total Fat 25g 32% Saturated Fat 14g 70% Cholesterol 96mg 32% Sodium 630mg 27% Total Carbohydrate 49g 18% Dietary Fiber 4g 13% Protein 11g Potassium 374mg 8% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Carrot Cake Pancakes