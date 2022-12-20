Low and Slow Prime Rib

The simplest, most fail-safe version for cooking a Prime Rib - boneless or bone-in. If there are ribs, they can be removed and made into a Prime Rib Gravy which I have done here.

Chef John
Chef John
Chef John

John Mitzewich — aka Chef John — has produced more than 1,500 cooking videos for Allrecipes.  He's the actor, director, and screenwriter whose hands and voice confidently walk you through techniques. Chef John has been teaching viewers how to cook on his YouTube channel Food Wishes since 2007 earning 953M views and 4.25M subscribers.

Published on December 20, 2022
Prep Time:
15 mins
Refrigerate Time:
1 day
Roast Time:
1 hrs 20 mins
Stand Time:
20 mins
Total Time:
1 day 1 hrs 55 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

  • 5 pounds prime rib roast

  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt

Butter Rub:

  • 2 tablespoons very soft unsalted butter

  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt

  • 2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

  • teaspoon cayenne pepper

Directions

  1. Place beef on a pan, and rub with salt. Place meat on a rack or twisted foil so air can circulate under roast, and transfer to the fridge for 24 to 48 hours.

  2. Remove from the refrigerator and let it rest for a few hours to come to room temperature (optional).

  3. Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  4. Transfer roast into a roasting pan, preferably on a rack.

  5. Mix butter with coarse salt, pepper, and cayenne in a small bowl and spread onto the sides and top of the roast. Then add more salt to the top. Pour water into the bottom of the pan.

  6. Roast in the preheated oven until internal temperature is 115 to 120 degrees F (46 to 48 degrees C), about 1 hour and 20 minutes (about 20 minutes per pound). Remove from the oven, cover with foil and let rest for at least 20 minutes before serving.

  7. Drippings from the pan can be deglazed with broth or water, and served alongside meat.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

2152 Calories
196g Fat
1g Carbs
90g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 2152
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 196g 252%
Saturated Fat 86g 432%
Cholesterol 429mg 143%
Sodium 3176mg 138%
Total Carbohydrate 1g 0%
Dietary Fiber 0g 1%
Protein 90g
Potassium 1451mg 31%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

