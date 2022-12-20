Recipes Meat and Poultry Beef Prime Rib Recipes Low and Slow Prime Rib Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos The simplest, most fail-safe version for cooking a Prime Rib - boneless or bone-in. If there are ribs, they can be removed and made into a Prime Rib Gravy which I have done here. By Chef John Chef John Twitter John Mitzewich — aka Chef John — has produced more than 1,500 cooking videos for Allrecipes. He's the actor, director, and screenwriter whose hands and voice confidently walk you through techniques. Chef John has been teaching viewers how to cook on his YouTube channel Food Wishes since 2007 earning 953M views and 4.25M subscribers. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on December 20, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 15 mins Refrigerate Time: 1 day Roast Time: 1 hrs 20 mins Stand Time: 20 mins Total Time: 1 day 1 hrs 55 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 5 pounds prime rib roast 1 tablespoon kosher salt Butter Rub: 2 tablespoons very soft unsalted butter 1 tablespoon kosher salt 2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper ⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper Directions Place beef on a pan, and rub with salt. Place meat on a rack or twisted foil so air can circulate under roast, and transfer to the fridge for 24 to 48 hours. Remove from the refrigerator and let it rest for a few hours to come to room temperature (optional). Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Transfer roast into a roasting pan, preferably on a rack. Mix butter with coarse salt, pepper, and cayenne in a small bowl and spread onto the sides and top of the roast. Then add more salt to the top. Pour water into the bottom of the pan. Roast in the preheated oven until internal temperature is 115 to 120 degrees F (46 to 48 degrees C), about 1 hour and 20 minutes (about 20 minutes per pound). Remove from the oven, cover with foil and let rest for at least 20 minutes before serving. Drippings from the pan can be deglazed with broth or water, and served alongside meat. Chef John I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 2152 Calories 196g Fat 1g Carbs 90g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 2152 % Daily Value * Total Fat 196g 252% Saturated Fat 86g 432% Cholesterol 429mg 143% Sodium 3176mg 138% Total Carbohydrate 1g 0% Dietary Fiber 0g 1% Protein 90g Potassium 1451mg 31% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Low and Slow Prime Rib