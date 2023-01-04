Recipes Appetizers and Snacks Dips and Spreads Recipes Cheese Dips and Spreads Recipes Chicken Bacon Ranch Dip Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This creamy, decadent dip is studded with green onions, salty bacon and chunks of tender chicken. It's a crowd-pleasing appetizer or even a meal in itself with crusty bread, crackers, or vegetables. By Laura Kanya Laura Kanya Instagram Laura Kanya is a recipe tester and developer in the Vermont test kitchen of Dotdash Meredith. She has been active in the food industry for more than two decades in a variety of roles including pastry chef, chef instructor, executive chef, and director of operations in restaurants, resorts, catering, retail operations, and food production companies. The one kitchen tool she can't live without is her serrated offset knife. You can follow her cooking adventures on Instagram @lauranedich. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on January 4, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Cook Time: 30 mins Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 45 mins Servings: 8 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 ½ (8 ounce) packages cream cheese 1 (1 ounce) envelope ranch dressing mix 1 ¾ cups shredded rotisserie chicken 1 ½ cups sour cream 1 cup cooked and chopped bacon (about 12 slices), plus more for garnish ½ cup sliced scallions (from 2 large scallions), plus more for garnish ½ teaspoon black pepper 1 ¾ cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese, divided Directions Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Place cream cheese and ranch dressing mix in a microwaveable, broiler-safe 9-inch square casserole dish. Microwave on HIGH until combined and cream cheese is very soft, stirring halfway through, about 1 minute. Remove from microwave; stir in chicken, sour cream, bacon, scallions, pepper, and 1 cup Cheddar cheese. Top with remaining 3/4 cup cheddar. Bake in the preheated oven until edges are bubbly, 25 to 30 minutes. Increase oven temperature to broil; cook until cheese is lightly golden brown in spots, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from oven, and sprinkle with additional bacon and scallions. Serve immediately. Cook's Note: You can make the dip entirely in the microwave as well. Prepare the recipe as directed through Step 2, without topping with the 3/4 cup cheddar. Microwave on HIGH until hot and melted, stirring occasionally, 12 to 14 minutes. Remove from the microwave, and top with remaining 3/4 cup cheddar. Top with additional bacon and scallions, and serve. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 493 Calories 43g Fat 6g Carbs 21g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 493 % Daily Value * Total Fat 43g 55% Saturated Fat 24g 122% Cholesterol 122mg 41% Sodium 1100mg 48% Total Carbohydrate 6g 2% Dietary Fiber 0g 1% Protein 21g Potassium 306mg 7% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Chicken Bacon Ranch Dip