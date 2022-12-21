Recipes Appetizers and Snacks Seafood TikTok Shrimp Sushi Bake Cups Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos We swapped in shrimp for salmon in this take on the viral TikTok sushi bake trend. These are great appetizers to serve at a cocktail party, as well as a meal with a light cucumber salad on the side. If you aren't a fan of nori, try these using wonton wrappers instead. By Karen Rankin Karen Rankin Karen Rankin is a chef, recipe developer, and food stylist with over 25 years experience cooking, developing recipes, styling food, and entertaining guests at her table and in restaurants. During the past 11 years, Karen has been styling food for various publications such as Cooking Light, Southern Living, Eating Well, Real Simple, as well as creating instructional videos for Southern Living Magazine's Tips from the Test Kitchen, featured on select television programming, and on websites. With an interest in the use of color, texture, and presentation, she develops recipes that are intended to surprise and delight the recipients of these dishes, both from a visual standpoint and a flavor experience. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on December 21, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 30 mins Bake Time: 15 mins Total Time: 45 mins Servings: 6 Yield: 12 cups Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients cooking spray 3 sheets nori (dry seaweed), quartered 1 ½ cups warm cooked sushi rice 1 teaspoon seasoned rice vinegar ⅓ cup Japanese mayonnaise (such as Kewpie®) 1 tablespoon Sriracha chile sauce 1 tablespoon seasoned rice vinegar 1 tablespoon soy sauce 1 pound uncooked medium shrimp, peeled and deveined ⅓ cup seasoned panko bread crumbs 1 tablespoon canola oil ½ tablespoon white sesame seeds, toasted ½ tablespoon black sesame seeds 2 tablespoons thinly sliced scallions ½ avocado, finely chopped Directions Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Lightly spray a muffin tin with cooking spray. Spread rice in an even layer on a rimmed baking sheet to cool slightly, and sprinkle with 1 teaspoon of the rice vinegar. Stir together mayonnaise, Sriracha, and remaining 1 tablespoon rice vinegar in a medium bowl, until combined. Transfer 1/4 cup of the mayonnaise mixture to a separate small bowl; reserve for later. Stir soy sauce into remaining mayonnaise mixture in medium bowl; stir in shrimp until coated. Place a nori square into each prepared muffin cup. With damp hands, toss rice on rimmed baking sheet to separate grains. Top each nori square with about 2 1/2 tablespoons of rice, and press into bottom of muffin cup. Top each with about 3 shrimp; discard any remaining mayonnaise mixture from bowl of shrimp. Stir together panko and canola oil in a small bowl. Bake shrimp cups in preheated oven 8 minutes; remove from oven, and sprinkle with a large pinch of panko mixture. Return to oven, and bake until shrimp are cooked through and panko is golden, 6 to 7 minutes longer. Carefully remove cups from muffin tin and place on a platter. Drizzle with reserved mayonnaise mixture, sprinkle with white and black sesame seeds and scallions; top with avocado. Serve hot. Cook's Note: I used 8-inch square nori sheets for this recipe. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 288 Calories 17g Fat 18g Carbs 18g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 288 % Daily Value * Total Fat 17g 22% Saturated Fat 2g 12% Cholesterol 120mg 40% Sodium 538mg 23% Total Carbohydrate 18g 6% Dietary Fiber 2g 7% Protein 18g Potassium 251mg 5% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of TikTok Shrimp Sushi Bake Cups