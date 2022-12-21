TikTok Shrimp Sushi Bake Cups

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Lightly spray a muffin tin with cooking spray.

Spread rice in an even layer on a rimmed baking sheet to cool slightly, and sprinkle with 1 teaspoon of the rice vinegar.

Stir together mayonnaise, Sriracha, and remaining 1 tablespoon rice vinegar in a medium bowl, until combined. Transfer 1/4 cup of the mayonnaise mixture to a separate small bowl; reserve for later.

Stir soy sauce into remaining mayonnaise mixture in medium bowl; stir in shrimp until coated.

Place a nori square into each prepared muffin cup. With damp hands, toss rice on rimmed baking sheet to separate grains. Top each nori square with about 2 1/2 tablespoons of rice, and press into bottom of muffin cup. Top each with about 3 shrimp; discard any remaining mayonnaise mixture from bowl of shrimp.

Stir together panko and canola oil in a small bowl. Bake shrimp cups in preheated oven 8 minutes; remove from oven, and sprinkle with a large pinch of panko mixture. Return to oven, and bake until shrimp are cooked through and panko is golden, 6 to 7 minutes longer.