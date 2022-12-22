Fruits and Vegetables Vegetables Brussels Sprouts Roasted Crispy Parmesan-Crusted Roasted Brussels Sprouts Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos We took the viral TikTok Parmesan-Crussted Potatoes and applied the same method to Brussels sprouts to make them crispy, cheesy and oh-so-delicious. These could not be any easier—a great side dish to almost any meal. Reheat any leftovers in the air fryer to maintain the crispy crust. By Karen Rankin Karen Rankin Karen Rankin is a chef, recipe developer, and food stylist with over 25 years experience cooking, developing recipes, styling food, and entertaining guests at her table and in restaurants. During the past 11 years, Karen has been styling food for various publications such as Cooking Light, Southern Living, Eating Well, Real Simple, as well as creating instructional videos for Southern Living Magazine's Tips from the Test Kitchen, featured on select television programming, and on websites. With an interest in the use of color, texture, and presentation, she develops recipes that are intended to surprise and delight the recipients of these dishes, both from a visual standpoint and a flavor experience. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on December 22, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 25 mins Bake Time: 16 mins Stand Time: 5 mins Total Time: 46 mins Servings: 6 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 pounds Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved 1 cup finely shredded Parmesan cheese ¼ cup unsalted butter, melted 1 teaspoon garlic powder 1 teaspoon onion powder 1 teaspoon kosher salt ½ teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper 2 teaspoons lemon zest Directions Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Stir together Parmesan cheese, butter, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Scatter cheese mixture in an even layer in the center of a large nonstick rimmed baking sheet. Press Brussels sprouts, cut sides down, into cheese mixture in a single even layer about 3/4- to 1-inch apart. Bake in the preheated oven until Brussels sprouts are tender and cheese layer is golden brown and crisp, 16 to 18 minutes (the cheese will further crisp once removed from the oven). Let stand 5 minutes; gently separate Brussels sprouts to serve. Sprinkle with lemon zest, and serve hot. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 192 Calories 12g Fat 15g Carbs 10g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 192 % Daily Value * Total Fat 12g 15% Saturated Fat 7g 37% Cholesterol 30mg 10% Sodium 585mg 25% Total Carbohydrate 15g 5% Dietary Fiber 6g 21% Protein 10g Potassium 616mg 13% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Crispy Parmesan-Crusted Roasted Brussels Sprouts