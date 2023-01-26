3-Ingredient Boursin Cheese Pasta

Be the first to rate & review!
0 Photos

This is a quick and easy side pasta dish with only need 3 ingredients! Add a protein like grilled chicken breast strips to turn it from a tasty side dish to a main course or it can be a vegetarian main.

Recipe by thedailygourmet
Published on January 26, 2023
1670894995771CCFB7-80AF-49E9-8A5E-1F309FC78A2C.jpeg
Prep Time:
5 mins
Cook Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 1 pound angel hair pasta

  • 1 (5.2 ounce) package garlic and herb cheese spread (such as Boursin®)

  • ¾ cup grape tomatoes, sliced (Optional)

  • chopped fresh parsley for garnish (Optional)

  • ½ cup reserved pasta water, or as needed

Directions

  1. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook angel hair pasta in the boiling water, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, 5 to 7 minutes.

  2. Drain pasta, reserving 3/4 cup water ( you may not need it all).

  3. Pour 1/2 cup reserved water into sauce pan. Add Boursin cheese, whisking to combine until smooth. Add tomatoes and cook, no longer than 2 minutes. Add pasta back into the sauce. Garnish with fresh parsley.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

235 Calories
10g Fat
32g Carbs
7g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 8
Calories 235
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 10g 12%
Saturated Fat 6g 28%
Cholesterol 22mg 7%
Sodium 228mg 10%
Total Carbohydrate 32g 12%
Dietary Fiber 2g 7%
Protein 7g
Potassium 110mg 2%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

You’ll Also Love
Angel Chicken Pasta
4,034 Ratings
Fried Garlic Pasta
33 Ratings
Chicken Piccata with Angel Hair Pasta
174 Ratings
looking down at a plate full of tomato and garlic pasta
Tomato and Garlic Pasta
258 Ratings
Easy Lemon Shrimp Pasta
9 Ratings
close up view of Cheesy Sausage Pasta garnished with grated cheese and fresh herbs on a white plate
Cheesy Sausage Pasta
218 Ratings
a close up view of a bowl of chicken Florentine pasta
Weeknight Chicken Florentine Pasta
9 Ratings
looking at a bowl of eggplant pasta, topped with parmesan cheese
Eggplant Pasta
45 Ratings
Broccoli Garlic Angel Hair Pasta
230 Ratings
close up on a bowl of Cajun seafood pasta
Cajun Seafood Pasta
1,251 Ratings
Rattlesnake Pasta
19 Ratings
Baked pizza dough squares topped with sliced tomatoes, fresh basil and other dried seasonings.
This 3-Ingredient Pizza Is Our New Favorite Holiday Appetizer
a green smoothie in a glass with a leaf on it and a bundle of bananas in the background.1x1
19 Easy Smoothie Recipes With 3 Ingredients or Less
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pasta
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pasta
7 Ratings
Savory Sea Scallops and Angel Hair Pasta
92 Ratings
Jerk Chicken and Pasta
66 Ratings