Recipes Pasta and Noodles 3-Ingredient Boursin Cheese Pasta 0 Photos This is a quick and easy side pasta dish with only need 3 ingredients! Add a protein like grilled chicken breast strips to turn it from a tasty side dish to a main course or it can be a vegetarian main. Recipe by thedailygourmet Published on January 26, 2023 Prep Time: 5 mins Cook Time: 10 mins Total Time: 15 mins Servings: 8 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 pound angel hair pasta 1 (5.2 ounce) package garlic and herb cheese spread (such as Boursin®) ¾ cup grape tomatoes, sliced (Optional) chopped fresh parsley for garnish (Optional) ½ cup reserved pasta water, or as needed Directions Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook angel hair pasta in the boiling water, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain pasta, reserving 3/4 cup water ( you may not need it all). Pour 1/2 cup reserved water into sauce pan. Add Boursin cheese, whisking to combine until smooth. Add tomatoes and cook, no longer than 2 minutes. Add pasta back into the sauce. Garnish with fresh parsley. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 235 Calories 10g Fat 32g Carbs 7g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 235 % Daily Value * Total Fat 10g 12% Saturated Fat 6g 28% Cholesterol 22mg 7% Sodium 228mg 10% Total Carbohydrate 32g 12% Dietary Fiber 2g 7% Protein 7g Potassium 110mg 2% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved