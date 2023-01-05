Negroni Sbagliato

0 Photos

This cocktail has all the makings for a traditional Negroni except this one is made with sparkling wine instead of gin.

Recipe by CookingWithShelia
Published on January 5, 2023
Negroni Sbagliato cocktail
Prep Time:
5 mins
Total Time:
5 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 negroni cocktails
Ingredients

  • ice as needed

  • 1 fluid ounce Campari

  • 1 fluid ounce dry vermouth

  • ½ teaspoon agave nectar

  • sparkling wine or Prosecco

  • 2 orange twists

Directions

  1. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add Campari, vermouth, and agave. Shake well.

  2. Fill champagne glass 1/2 way with mixture and top it off with sparkling white wine or Prosecco. Stir and serve with an orange twist.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

96 Calories
15g Carbs
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 2
Calories 96
% Daily Value *
Sodium 2mg 0%
Total Carbohydrate 15g 5%
Dietary Fiber 0g 0%
Potassium 20mg 0%

