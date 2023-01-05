Recipes Drinks Recipes Cocktail Recipes Negroni Sbagliato Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This cocktail has all the makings for a traditional Negroni except this one is made with sparkling wine instead of gin. Recipe by CookingWithShelia Published on January 5, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 5 mins Total Time: 5 mins Servings: 2 Yield: 2 negroni cocktails Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients ice as needed 1 fluid ounce Campari 1 fluid ounce dry vermouth ½ teaspoon agave nectar sparkling wine or Prosecco 2 orange twists Directions Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add Campari, vermouth, and agave. Shake well. Fill champagne glass 1/2 way with mixture and top it off with sparkling white wine or Prosecco. Stir and serve with an orange twist. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 96 Calories 15g Carbs Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 2 Calories 96 % Daily Value * Sodium 2mg 0% Total Carbohydrate 15g 5% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Potassium 20mg 0% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Negroni Sbagliato