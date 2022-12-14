Pancake Pops

Transform leftover pancakes into these adorable pan-'cake' pops. Sweetened with cream cheese frosting and coated with a sticky cinnamon-maple glaze, this recipe takes pancakes from breakfast to dessert in no time. If you like more texture in the truffle, don't pulse the pancakes up too fine. These easy treats are a fun project for kids and taste just like an indulgent bite of Saturday breakfast.

Recipe by Annie Campbell
Published on December 14, 2022
Prep Time:
15 mins
Cool Time:
30 mins
Total Time:
45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 cake pops
Ingredients

  • 10 leftover pancakes, or more as needed

  • ½ (16 ounce) container cream cheese frosting

  • 2 tablespoons pure maple syrup, divided

  • 2 cups powdered sugar

  • 1 tablespoon milk, or more as needed

  • ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

  • 1 strip of cooked bacon,

  • 1 slice cooked bacon (Optional)

  • Additional tools: lollipop sticks, styrofoam base

Directions

  1. Add pancakes, torn into quarters, into a food processor and pulse until fine. Transfer to a large mixing bowl, then combine with cream cheese frosting and 1 tablespoon maple syrup until consistent.

  2. Use a cookie scoop to portion out 1 inch balls of the pancake dough. Arrange on a parchment-lined baking sheet and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

  3. In a medium bowl, whisk together the powdered sugar, milk, 1 tablespoon maple syrup, and cinnamon until smooth. Add more milk if the mixture is too thick.

  4. Dip the tip of one lollipop stick into the glaze, then insert it about halfway into the center of the ball. Carefully dip the pancake ball into the powdered sugar glaze, using a spoon to help drizzle the glaze around the sides and the bottom.

  5. Skewer the bottom of the sticks into a styrofoam base so the cake pops stand upright as you work, allowing any excess glaze to drip off. Stick a piece of bacon onto the top.

    pancake pops
    Annie Campbell

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

241 Calories
6g Fat
47g Carbs
2g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 12
Calories 241
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 6g 7%
Saturated Fat 2g 10%
Cholesterol 3mg 1%
Sodium 199mg 9%
Total Carbohydrate 47g 17%
Dietary Fiber 1g 2%
Protein 2g
Potassium 37mg 1%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

