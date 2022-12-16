Recipes Side Dish Sauces and Condiments Gravy Recipes Prime Rib Gravy Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos A magnificent, beefy gravy with a rich flavor that can be served over prime rib, or even alone with potatoes. By Chef John Chef John Twitter John Mitzewich — aka Chef John — has produced more than 1,500 cooking videos for Allrecipes. He's the actor, director, and screenwriter whose hands and voice confidently walk you through techniques. Chef John has been teaching viewers how to cook on his YouTube channel Food Wishes since 2007 earning 953M views and 4.25M subscribers. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on December 16, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 25 mins Cook Time: 5 hrs 10 mins Total Time: 5 hrs 35 mins Servings: 4 Yield: 2 1/2 cups Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients Beef stock: 1 teaspoon butter for greasing pan ½ onion, unpeeled, sliced ½ cup roughly chopped carrots ½ cup roughly chopped celery 2 beef rib bones 4 cups beef bone broth or high quality, low-sodium beef broth 2 cups water Gravy: 2 tablespoons unsalted butter 1 cup sliced brown mushroom (Optional) 2 tablespoons reserved beef fat ⅓ cup all-purpose flour 3 ½ cups reserved beef stock 1 teaspoon kosher salt, or to taste Freshly ground black pepper to taste Cayenne to taste 1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar Directions Preheat an oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with foil. Spread out onions, carrots, and celery on the prepared baking sheet. Set rib bones on top. Roast until bones are deep brown and onions are black, about 1 hour. Use a spatula or tongues to transfer bones and vegetables into a saucepan. Drain off and reserve any rendered fat from the baking sheet for the gravy. Add broth and water to the saucepan, and bring to a boil on high heat. Reduce heat to low and simmer until meat falls off bone and is flavorless, about 4 hours. Skim any fat from the surface and reserve. Strain broth and let cool to room temp. Melt butter in a pot on medium-high and sauté mushrooms until well browned. Add 2 tablespoons rendered beef fat and stir until melted. Add flour and cook for a few minutes. Whisk in broth, and bring to a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, about 5 minutes. Reduce heat to medium and simmer until gravy has thickened to desired thickness, 5 to 10 minutes more Adjust salt to taste and season with freshly ground black pepper, cayenne, and balsamic vinegar. Taste again, adjust, and serve. Chef John I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 730 Calories 60g Fat 14g Carbs 31g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 730 % Daily Value * Total Fat 60g 77% Saturated Fat 27g 137% Cholesterol 134mg 45% Sodium 1435mg 62% Total Carbohydrate 14g 5% Dietary Fiber 1g 5% Protein 31g Potassium 698mg 15% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Prime Rib Gravy