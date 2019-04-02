Ranchero Catfish

My husband loves the taste of Ranch tortilla chips. You don't have to use Ranch flavored tortilla chips. Play with different flavors and see what you like best! This is also healthier since you bake it, and clean up is a cinch---just wad up the foil and throw it away!
Recipe to note to previous reviewer: This is my recipe and I actually use Cool Ranch Doritos in this. Try different flavors and see which one you like best. I have used everything from plain Fritos to BBQ flavored corn chips, but the Cool Ranch remains our fav. ~Tan
It was ok. It seemed like it was missing something. But couldn't figure it out. I have no idea where you could find rach torilla chip's. Where we live we don't have those. And one point in time we had ranch corn chip's but they were only limited time. So the only think I could find to use was cool ranch dorito's.
Yummy! I used my favorite regular corn chips (Juanita's) and threw in some cheese flavored French's onions. This was so tasty. I also made a quick sauce out of mexican style sour cream and salsa which I think added a final touch. I will definitely make again.
Fantastic catfish recipe - and catfish is my favorite fish. I usually make it by dredging it in cornmeal and pan Frying it. Boring! So I was thrilled to find a recipe so different. I used Cool Ranch crumbs and lot of chili mupowder, including chipotle chilli powder. My son, who hates fish, asked me to make it again soon. But as we were licking our lips. My devious mind was thinking of "improvements". When I made it next, I made a red sauce with lots of cilantro to spread over the crisp fish. I also topped each filet with a spoonful of sour cream and one of guacamole. The coating on the fish stayed crisp, ,All flavors worked together to make one of the yummiest fish dishes I've ever had. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
I thought this was just OK, but that's just my personal tastes. I made it exactly as written, except using a little less catfish. I had two huge filets totaling about 1 2/3 pounds, so I cut each of them in half. I wound up baking the fish for 15 minutes. Breaded/coated dishes don't usually turn out well for me, but this one did - the coating adhered and baked well. It's just that "ranch" flavored chips are hardly my favorite, so the flavor was just OK to me. I love the spicy nacho flavored chips though, so perhaps I'll try again with those.
