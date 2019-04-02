Ranchero Catfish

My husband loves the taste of Ranch tortilla chips. You don't have to use Ranch flavored tortilla chips. Play with different flavors and see what you like best! This is also healthier since you bake it, and clean up is a cinch---just wad up the foil and throw it away!

Recipe by TANAQUIL

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
12 mins
total:
42 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Line a cooking sheet with aluminum foil and spray lightly with cooking spray.

  • In a shallow dish, mix together crushed chips, chili powder, salt, and pepper.

  • In another bowl, mix egg and oil. Dip catfish in egg and oil mixture, then dredge in chips mixture. Place catfish on foil-lined baking sheet, and sprinkle any leftover chip mixture over the catfish.

  • Bake in a preheated oven until catfish is flaky and white in the middle, 10 to 12 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
384 calories; protein 37g; carbohydrates 4.6g; fat 23.2g; cholesterol 151.8mg; sodium 312.3mg. Full Nutrition
