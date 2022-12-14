French Onion Pickle Dip

0 Photos

The perfect play between flavor and texture, this duo-dip has something for everybody to love. The low and slow caramelization deepens the flavor of the onions, giving the dip an unmistakable made-from-scratch taste. Speckled with crunchy pickles, fresh dill, and golden onions, this cool and creamy dip has a hint of salty, sweet, and tangy in every bite. Best paired with ridge-cut potato chips or pretzels.

By
Annie Campbell
Annie Campbell
Annie Campbell

Annie Campbell is an Allrecipes video personality and producer who tries many of the trending foods you've been curious about on the internet. Her 'We Tried It' video series covers a wide variety of cooking content, from easy, 3-ingredient dishes and recreated restaurant favorites to fearlessly tasting the strangest food combinations on the internet.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on December 14, 2022
Prep Time:
5 mins
Cook Time:
15 mins
Cool Time:
5 mins
Total Time:
25 mins
Servings:
12
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ tablespoons olive oil

  • 1 sweet onion, chopped

  • 1 ⅓ cups Greek yogurt

  • ½ cup Japanese mayonnaise (such as Kewpie®)

  • cup finely chopped cornichons

  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh dill

  • 1 clove garlic, minced

  • ridge-cut potato chips for serving (optional)

Directions

  1. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-low heat until warm. Add onions and sauté until reduced and caramelized, 15 to 18 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside to cool.

  2. Stir together Greek yogurt, kewpie mayo, cornichon pickles, dill, garlic, salt, and pepper in a bowl until well combined. Once cooled, stir in caramelized onions. Serve immediately with potato chips.

    French onion pickle dip with chips
    Annie Campbell

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

115 Calories
11g Fat
2g Carbs
2g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 12
Calories 115
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 11g 14%
Saturated Fat 2g 12%
Cholesterol 9mg 3%
Sodium 146mg 6%
Total Carbohydrate 2g 1%
Dietary Fiber 0g 1%
Protein 2g
Potassium 18mg 0%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

