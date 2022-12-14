Recipes Appetizers and Snacks Dips and Spreads Recipes French Onion Pickle Dip Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos The perfect play between flavor and texture, this duo-dip has something for everybody to love. The low and slow caramelization deepens the flavor of the onions, giving the dip an unmistakable made-from-scratch taste. Speckled with crunchy pickles, fresh dill, and golden onions, this cool and creamy dip has a hint of salty, sweet, and tangy in every bite. Best paired with ridge-cut potato chips or pretzels. By Annie Campbell Annie Campbell Instagram Annie Campbell is an Allrecipes video personality and producer who tries many of the trending foods you've been curious about on the internet. Her 'We Tried It' video series covers a wide variety of cooking content, from easy, 3-ingredient dishes and recreated restaurant favorites to fearlessly tasting the strangest food combinations on the internet. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on December 14, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 5 mins Cook Time: 15 mins Cool Time: 5 mins Total Time: 25 mins Servings: 12 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 ½ tablespoons olive oil 1 sweet onion, chopped 1 ⅓ cups Greek yogurt ½ cup Japanese mayonnaise (such as Kewpie®) ⅔ cup finely chopped cornichons 1 tablespoon minced fresh dill 1 clove garlic, minced ridge-cut potato chips for serving (optional) Directions Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-low heat until warm. Add onions and sauté until reduced and caramelized, 15 to 18 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside to cool. Stir together Greek yogurt, kewpie mayo, cornichon pickles, dill, garlic, salt, and pepper in a bowl until well combined. Once cooled, stir in caramelized onions. Serve immediately with potato chips. Annie Campbell I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 115 Calories 11g Fat 2g Carbs 2g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 12 Calories 115 % Daily Value * Total Fat 11g 14% Saturated Fat 2g 12% Cholesterol 9mg 3% Sodium 146mg 6% Total Carbohydrate 2g 1% Dietary Fiber 0g 1% Protein 2g Potassium 18mg 0% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of French Onion Pickle Dip