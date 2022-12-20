Recipes Desserts Cookies Brownie Recipes TikTok Brownies Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Anyway, here's the recipe for the simple brownies you saw in the TikTok comments. By Sara Haas, RDN Sara Haas, RDN Instagram Sara Haas RDN, LDN, is a food and nutrition expert with formal training in the culinary arts. She works as a freelance writer, recipe developer, media authority, public speaker, and consultant dietitian/chef. Sara has over 20 years of experience as a registered and licensed dietitian. She has also been a professional chef for 15 years and a food photographer for 10 years. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on December 20, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Bake Time: 25 mins Cool Time: 45 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 20 mins Servings: 16 Yield: 16 brownies Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients ½ cup unsalted butter, plus additional for greasing pan ⅓ cup cocoa powder 1 cup granulated sugar 2 teaspoons vanilla extract 2 large eggs ½ cup all-purpose flour Directions Heat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Coat an 8x8-inch metal baking dish with butter. Melt butter in a large saucepan over low heat. Remove from heat and let cool for 5 minutes. Whisk in cocoa powder, sugar, and vanilla extract. Stir in eggs, 1 at a time until incorporated. Add flour and stir until just combined. Scrape mixture into the prepared pan and smooth the top. Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from the oven and cool on a wire rack for at least 45 minutes before cutting. Cook's Notes: There isn't salt in the original TikTok "recipe," but we suggest adding ¼ teaspoon kosher salt when you stir in the cocoa powder. Use the paper butter wrapper to coat the pan! Usually there's a bit of butter stuck to it that's perfect for this purpose! I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 128 Calories 7g Fat 17g Carbs 2g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 16 Calories 128 % Daily Value * Total Fat 7g 9% Saturated Fat 4g 20% Cholesterol 39mg 13% Sodium 10mg 0% Total Carbohydrate 17g 6% Dietary Fiber 1g 3% Protein 2g Potassium 43mg 1% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of TikTok Brownies