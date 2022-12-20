TikTok Brownies

Be the first to rate & review!
0 Photos

Anyway, here's the recipe for the simple brownies you saw in the TikTok comments.

By
Sara Haas, RDN
Sara Haas, RDN
Sara Haas, RDN

Sara Haas RDN, LDN, is a food and nutrition expert with formal training in the culinary arts. She works as a freelance writer, recipe developer, media authority, public speaker, and consultant dietitian/chef. Sara has over 20 years of experience as a registered and licensed dietitian. She has also been a professional chef for 15 years and a food photographer for 10 years.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on December 20, 2022
eye level view looking into a stack of 3 chocolate brownies on a white plate.
Prep Time:
10 mins
Bake Time:
25 mins
Cool Time:
45 mins
Total Time:
1 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 brownies
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • ½ cup unsalted butter, plus additional for greasing pan

  • cup cocoa powder

  • 1 cup granulated sugar

  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

  • 2 large eggs

  • ½ cup all-purpose flour

Directions

  1. Heat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Coat an 8x8-inch metal baking dish with butter.

  2. Melt butter in a large saucepan over low heat. Remove from heat and let cool for 5 minutes. Whisk in cocoa powder, sugar, and vanilla extract. Stir in eggs, 1 at a time until incorporated. Add flour and stir until just combined. Scrape mixture into the prepared pan and smooth the top.

  3. Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes.

  4. Remove from the oven and cool on a wire rack for at least 45 minutes before cutting.

Cook's Notes:

There isn't salt in the original TikTok "recipe," but we suggest adding ¼ teaspoon kosher salt when you stir in the cocoa powder.

Use the paper butter wrapper to coat the pan! Usually there's a bit of butter stuck to it that's perfect for this purpose!

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

128 Calories
7g Fat
17g Carbs
2g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 16
Calories 128
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 7g 9%
Saturated Fat 4g 20%
Cholesterol 39mg 13%
Sodium 10mg 0%
Total Carbohydrate 17g 6%
Dietary Fiber 1g 3%
Protein 2g
Potassium 43mg 1%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

You’ll Also Love
high angle looking at three plates of single slices of pumpkin brownies
Pumpkin Brownies
466 Ratings
close up view of Chewy Brownies pieces in a container
Chewy Brownies
204 Ratings
brownies with cheesecake ghosts on top
Ghost Cheesecake Brownies
4 Ratings
Mini Brownie Turkeys
5 Ratings
close up view of Snickers Brownies on a blue platter, with mini snickers bars in the foreground
Snickers Brownies
5 Ratings
Better-than-the-Bag Brownie Crisps
5 Ratings
Cookies and Cream Brownies
Cookies and Cream Brownies
3 Ratings
Best Brownies
13,590 Ratings
Air Fryer Oven Brownies
Egg-Free Brownies
188 Ratings
close up view of a pile of Sugar Free Brownies on a plate
Sugar Free Brownies
95 Ratings
Vegan Pumpkin Brownie
2 Ratings
Bodacious Brownies
113 Ratings
Quick and Easy Brownies
2,008 Ratings
Gluten-Free Brownies
2 Ratings
S'mores Brownies
366 Ratings