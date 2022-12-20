TikTok Brownies

Heat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Coat an 8x8-inch metal baking dish with butter. Melt butter in a large saucepan over low heat. Remove from heat and let cool for 5 minutes. Whisk in cocoa powder, sugar, and vanilla extract. Stir in eggs, 1 at a time until incorporated. Add flour and stir until just combined. Scrape mixture into the prepared pan and smooth the top. Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from the oven and cool on a wire rack for at least 45 minutes before cutting.

Cook's Notes:

There isn't salt in the original TikTok "recipe," but we suggest adding ¼ teaspoon kosher salt when you stir in the cocoa powder.

Use the paper butter wrapper to coat the pan! Usually there's a bit of butter stuck to it that's perfect for this purpose!