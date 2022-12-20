TikTok Ramen

Everything bagel seasoning is a seemingly odd addition, but it weirdly ties the whole dish together perfectly. But, you could use sesame seeds instead.

Sara Haas, RDN
Sara Haas RDN, LDN, is a food and nutrition expert with formal training in the culinary arts. She works as a freelance writer, recipe developer, media authority, public speaker, and consultant dietitian/chef. Sara has over 20 years of experience as a registered and licensed dietitian. She has also been a professional chef for 15 years and a food photographer for 10 years.

Published on December 20, 2022
a top down view of a red bowl of ramen noodles sitting on a teal surface.
Prep Time:
5 mins
Cook Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
15 mins
Servings:
1
Ingredients

  • 1 (3.5 ounce) package instant ramen noodles (exclude seasoning packet)

  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter

  • 1 clove garlic, minced

  • ¼ teaspoon red chili flakes

  • 1 teaspoon brown sugar

  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce

  • ¼ cup reserved pasta water

  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten

  • 2 teaspoons everything bagel seasoning

  • green onions, thinly sliced (Optional)

Directions

  1. Cook ramen in boiling water to al dente following package directions. Drain and reserve ¼ cup of the water.

  2. Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and cook, stirring constantly, until golden and fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in chili flakes, brown sugar, and soy sauce and simmer for 1 minute. Add noodles and a bit of ramen cooking water and toss to combine.

  3. Push noodles to the side and crack egg into the skillet. Cook, stirring gently, until nearly set, then toss with the pasta and any additional water, if desired, to thin sauce.

  4. Transfer to a bowl and garnish with everything bagel seasoning and green onions, if using.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

313 Calories
20g Fat
16g Carbs
9g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 1
Calories 313
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 20g 25%
Saturated Fat 10g 48%
Cholesterol 217mg 72%
Sodium 1968mg 86%
Total Carbohydrate 16g 6%
Dietary Fiber 1g 3%
Protein 9g
Potassium 161mg 3%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

