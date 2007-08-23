Chicken In Sour Cream

481 Ratings
  • 5 271
  • 4 144
  • 3 45
  • 2 12
  • 1 9

This is a family favorite of ours, and I also serve it to company. Serve this delicious chicken recipe along with a salad, rolls, and a vegetable.

By Lucille

13 more images

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Heat vegetable oil in a skillet over medium heat. Brown chicken on both sides and transfer to prepared baking dish. Season with salt, pepper, and paprika to taste.

  • Combine mushroom soup, onion soup mix, sour cream, lemon juice, and dill weed. Pour over chicken.

  • Bake in preheated oven for one hour, or until chicken pieces are done and sauce is browned. An instant-read thermometer inserted near the bone should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
636 calories; protein 36.1g; carbohydrates 12.6g; fat 48.8g; cholesterol 183.2mg; sodium 1865.7mg. Full Nutrition
