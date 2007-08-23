Chicken In Sour Cream

Looking for something to make with boneless,skinless chicken thighs, I decided to try this recipe. I placed a few sliced potatoes and carrots in the bottom of the 9x13 greased baking dish as suggested by "SYDLY", and sprinkled with pepper and garlic powder. I browned the boneless-skinless thighs on both sides in a hot nonstick pan (no need for any oil), until they were nice and golden and placed these on top of the vegetables in the pan. I put the sauce ingredients in the same nonstick pan (to stir up any juices and brown bits left from the chicken) over medium heat along with at least 1/2 cup. of 1% milk and stirred well to combine. I left out the salt and lemon juice since I didn't have any, and only used 1/2 of the dry onion soup as others have suggested. Poured the sauce covering everything in the baking dish and baked as directed. This turned out delicious. I was surprised since I do not like sour cream. It had wonderful flavor which was not overpowered by any one ingredient. The wonderful taste makes up for what this dish might lack in eye appeal. Next time I would like to try using fat free sour cream. Thanks for the recipe and thanks for the suggestions of others.