Chicken In Sour Cream
This is a family favorite of ours, and I also serve it to company. Serve this delicious chicken recipe along with a salad, rolls, and a vegetable.
This is a family favorite of ours, and I also serve it to company. Serve this delicious chicken recipe along with a salad, rolls, and a vegetable.
The sauce is amazing! I added sliced potatoes and carrots to the dish and covered all with the sauce and baked for the hour suggested and the meal was complete and delish!Read More
SALTY SALTY SALTY..forgot to heed the advice of other reviewers. The onion mix, high sodium of canned mushroom soup, and salt seasoning is too much. Next time, I'll skip the salt, halve the onion mix, and use low sodium mushroom soup if it exists. My neighbor made a similar dish for me once, and I was trying to find it on my own. Her chicken was extremely tender and not salty...looks like I just need to get the recipe from her directly. Sorry...has potential, just too darn salty.Read More
The sauce is amazing! I added sliced potatoes and carrots to the dish and covered all with the sauce and baked for the hour suggested and the meal was complete and delish!
SALTY SALTY SALTY..forgot to heed the advice of other reviewers. The onion mix, high sodium of canned mushroom soup, and salt seasoning is too much. Next time, I'll skip the salt, halve the onion mix, and use low sodium mushroom soup if it exists. My neighbor made a similar dish for me once, and I was trying to find it on my own. Her chicken was extremely tender and not salty...looks like I just need to get the recipe from her directly. Sorry...has potential, just too darn salty.
This a very good, quick recipe. I've made this many times before, but I have never used sour cream or dry onion soup mix. What I did was to forget the browning, just added the chicken directly to pan,put in the oven,cook till slightly browned,drain the fat,add sour cream mixture,do not add salt,the soup mix has enough.return to oven, I added garlic powder and touch more black pepper. Then I added milk to thin the sauce and served over fluffy white basamati rice, just add a side of green beans,or broccoli a tossed salad, and you have dinner in no time at all.
I made this recipe, but tried to cut the fat and calories. I used cooking spray instead of the oil, I used fat free sour cream, fat free condensed mushroom soup and boneless, skinless chicken thighs. I served this dish over rice... oh my goodness. How delicious! This is a fantastic recipe. The dill & lemon juice just give the recipe a great tangy kick. This recipe was a huge success & is a new family favourite. Thanks!
The sauce is quite rich, but very yummy. And it was easy! I also used boneless skinless chicken breast- I cooked them 3 min per side in the pan and then baked for 45 min & it was perfect. I will make this occasionally for dinner parties.
Love it! I did add some milk to thin out the sauce and used chicken breasts instead. I would not add any salt as the soup mix is salty enough. Served over homemade mashed potatoes and w/your favorite green veggie and you've got dinner!
My husband and I don't add much (if any) salt to our food, so the salty quotient of this dish nearly shot our heads off. If I make this again, I would cut the soup mix in half and in agreement with a previous poster, add milk to what seemed like a rather thick sauce/gravy.
This tastes awesome, but omit the salt!! The onion soup mix has plenty of salt in it already. Serve over unsalted egg noodles.
This is rich and satisfying, albeit slightly salty. Using a little less onion soup mix and subsituting onion power may make it better. This would go great with green beans and garlic mashed potatoes.
This recipe makes a fabulous sour cream chicken. The chicken is extremely flavorful and tender, and it easy too! I wouldn't change a thing.
Looking for something to make with boneless,skinless chicken thighs, I decided to try this recipe. I placed a few sliced potatoes and carrots in the bottom of the 9x13 greased baking dish as suggested by "SYDLY", and sprinkled with pepper and garlic powder. I browned the boneless-skinless thighs on both sides in a hot nonstick pan (no need for any oil), until they were nice and golden and placed these on top of the vegetables in the pan. I put the sauce ingredients in the same nonstick pan (to stir up any juices and brown bits left from the chicken) over medium heat along with at least 1/2 cup. of 1% milk and stirred well to combine. I left out the salt and lemon juice since I didn't have any, and only used 1/2 of the dry onion soup as others have suggested. Poured the sauce covering everything in the baking dish and baked as directed. This turned out delicious. I was surprised since I do not like sour cream. It had wonderful flavor which was not overpowered by any one ingredient. The wonderful taste makes up for what this dish might lack in eye appeal. Next time I would like to try using fat free sour cream. Thanks for the recipe and thanks for the suggestions of others.
I very much enjoy this dish! I, like alot of others do not add any salt, Onion soup mix has plenty. I brown my thighs in butter, then deglaze the pan with a little white wine and add that to the mushroom/sour cream mix. Place in some carrots and potato's to the dish pour mix over all of it....complete meal!
5 stars with modifications! We didn't have dill, so we added 1 Tbsp fresh minced parsley. We also didn't have onion soup mix so we used 1 Tbsp chopped onion with ~1/2 cup chicken broth. It was amazing. With 5 thighs (instead of 8) we ran out of sauce - so adjust accordingly! One more thing...add a whole yellow onion, cut in wedges, around the chicken while it bakes. Just great. We licked the plate.
I needed a make-ahead dish, and this was perfect! I didn't even brown the boneless-skinless thighs. They went right into a glass baking dish, with carrots and sliced red potatoes. For the sauce, I didn't have lemon juice, but about 1/3 C. of good-quality dry sherry, mixed with the sour cream mixture, made this dish over-the-top delish. I used a whole pkg. of the onion soup mix, but didn't add any salt, as others suggested. The chicken was so tender, and everyone raved. As a side note, though, the vegetables were not done, even after baking well over an hour, covered with foil. Next time I'll cook those on the side, bake the chicken for one hour, and serve over rice.
Although this wasn't the prettiest dish I've ever made, it was super easy & quite tasty. Added sliced potatoes in with the chicken for a complete meal. Will definitely be making this again.
Awesome!!! I was looking for something different for chicken thighs. I changed 2 things, I browned my chicken in a little butter and didn't add the salt. Very Good!! Thanks for sharing this recipe.
I'm sorry, but I made this exactly as written without the salt. My family wouldn't eat it. Husband tried but couldn't do it. He thought it was the dill that ruined this recipe, my daughter thought it was the onion soup mix. Took out hubby's mean comment even tho he did say it...
This was great. Even my picky 7yo liked the chicken! The sauce was creamy and tangy without being overwhelming. The dill gave it a special taste. I made it exactly as written, except I didn't add any extra salt to the chicken (the onion soup mix and condensed soup have enough). I used the whole packet of onion soup mix and didn't think the dish was too salty. And I added thinly sliced red potatoes to the dish for the entire baking time. I used cream of celery soup, but I think any soup would work.
i just got married, and starting cooking. this dinner was sooo incredibly easy to make..my husband loved this dinner. it was a little salty, but it was delicious. next time i'll serve it with egg noodles and brocolli. thanks
Loved it. I didn't have sour cream, so I used heavy cream. I am not sure what I missed because of the substitution, but it was delish!
made it with a few changes - because there were ingredients i didnt have - they were minor - cream of chicken and beefy onion soup and i didn't fry before baking. otherwise great recipe....it's a keeper and my picky boyfriend even said so!!!! i made with white rice and used the extra sauce with that...great recipe And after making this many times I halve the soup mix and do not salt otherwise. Still love it after all these years. My picky boyfriend is now my picky husband.
Fantastic!!! I omitted the salt, halved the onion soup mix and subbed some dried onions and everything was awesome! Great over rice or mashed potatoes. Thanks for a great addition to our menu!
A great easy base for endless variations! That is why, as stingy as I am, I bumped it up to 4 stars. My only changes (because of what I had on hand): used roasted garlic cream of mushroom soup, added a can of cut asparagus, and after frying cut chicken breast, I deglazed the pan with approx. 1/8th cup asparagus liqiud and added to sauce. Of course fresh asparagus would probably be better and add more texture, the canned is what I had, cheaper, and stayed with the spirit of easy, like the rest of this dish. Will definitely make again, and continue to tweak it.
I followed the recipe exactly. It was alright, I didn't think the chicken was very tender. I can't see myself making it again.
Incredibly tender. Served over extra fine egg noodles. Followed to a tee except used 10 thighs (they all fit in the pan). Great. Thanks for sharing.
This was really S U P E R good! It lived up to all of the remarks in the recipe. I would like to thank Brad Moore for sharing the link with us! We also cooked a few noodles and placed some of the sauce over them along with the chicken. This recipe will be added to our Favorite Recipe book. Thank you very much! Joe & Deanne
yummy make sure to omit the salt
This dish was absolutely brilliant! The chicken was out soooooo tasty and it's so easy and quick to make. Will definitely be making it again!
We really enjoyed this recipe. I did make a few adjustments as we like lots of gravy. I subbed 2 cans of cream of chicken soup in place of the 1 can of cream of mushroom (husband is allergic to mushrooms) and added a little milk to thin the gravy out some. The dill and lemon juice added just enough bite to make it a very pleasant treat.
very good!!! just made this for dinner with a broccoli cauliflower casserole as a side dish. I used boneless skinless chicken breasts. my b/f loved it will def be making this again. Thanks for posting!!!
This is good, but I did do a little to it. I doubled the sauce so there was plenty for egg noodles and I used chicken breast. I omitted the lemon and dill after the first time because I didn't like what the lemon and stuff did to it. It's great with 1 cup of milk, 2 cups of sour cream, 2 liptons, 2 soups, 2 cans of mushrooms, and pepper. I use the low fat versions of the soups and reduced fat sour cream. Very tasty and easy.
When you cook the sour cream it totally curdles. The tast is good, but the texture of the sour cream is unappealing.
My husband and I loved this meal! I made it last night. I used 4 thighs, but kept the rest of the ingredients the same. I didn't brown the thighs. I used cream of chicken (that's what I had available). I omitted the soup mix (too much sodium) and used 3 tbsp of dried onion instead. I added a pack of frozen broccoli florets and a splash of milk. I also added about a teaspoon of paprika instead of a pinch. Dont' leave out the lemon and dill, it makes the dish! Served it with mashed potatoes....next time I will add a little bit more milk to make the sauce more of a gravy...it was a bit thick. Thanks Lucille for posting this recipe! Happy Holidays to everyone!
LOVED THIS. It was a quick and easy meal. I've seen other recipies similar to this but I really like how this one adds a bit of dill. The recipes makes a LOT of sauce so I removed a bit of it and mixed it in a seperate caserole with sliced potatoes toped with a little olive oil. It was an equally delicious side dish.
Wow, this was really easy (ingredients you likely already have on hand) and very tasty! I substituted 3 large boneless skinless chicken breasts that I cut in half. Didn't even bother browning. Just put the chicken in a lightly oil sprayed dish, sprinkled pepper and paprika on them, and pour the soup/cream/juice mixture on top. I omitted the dill weed and added a little more light sour cream to the mixture since I had read the reviews about it being a little salty. Cooked for about 1hr 15 minutes. Easy and delicious!
Fantastic! I used skinless/boneless chicken breast and skipped the lemon juice and dill weed because I didn't have any. I took another reviewer's advice and used onion powder instead of the soup mix. I added a little garlic powder as well and it turned out great! The chicken was extremely tender and juicy and the sauce was incredibly flavorful. Boyfriend requested this be made again so it gets five stars!
Loved the sauce!!
Wow - I signed up just to give a review of this recipe! It was so tender and flavorful we are a family of 6 and everyone loved it. Great bang for your buck with this meal. I did double the mushroom soup to 2 cans as we had about 10 thighs and I am so glad I did lots of sauce..not too salty at all for us (prehaps because of the extra soup added)...simply delicious....recommended.
No wonder nearly 5,000 cooks have saved this recipe! The sauce is great. I used boneless skinless chicken breasts and had no soup mix. So I browned about 1/4 cup of chopped onions with the chicken and added more than a pinch of the seasonings. I sprinkled the top with more paprika just for 'pretty'.My picky husband loved it! This was the first time to use sour cream over chicken this way. I will again. Thanks.
Found it to be way too salty.
I fixed this for main dish at our Thursday luncheon at my shop. It was a big hit and what we call "a keeper". I type it up and put it in our cookbook of our favorite recipes.
We used chicken thighs and my family loved this. Served over white rice. This is a keeper!!
We all loved it, even my 4yr old! Wouldn't change a thing.
Recipe was a big hit. Only thing I did different was cover the chicken while baking. Left it with lots of sauce
Used chicken breasts instead of thighs, omitted the salt & replaced 1 c. sour cream with 1 c. plain yogurt. Browned the chicken in an oven-safe skillet and added sauce to pan before baking in the over. Served the chicken with sauce over whole wheat spaghetti. Delish!
Husband and 14 year old son loved this... did not salt chicken doubled sour cream.... yum ading this to my most loved dishes
Very easy to make but needed a little tweaking due to the thickens. I added 1/2 cup of milk to gravy since it was too thick. Lemon and thyme make this recipe so be sure to use it! I didn't use salt as the onion soup mix gave the recipe just enough. I used chicken breasts instead since thats what I had in the fridge, so I baked at 425 for 30 min instead of 350 for an hr (we were hungry and didn't want to wait) good flavor will make more gravy next time since we like it over rice. Thanks for sharing!
A great way to use up stuff in your kitchen. I used a package of drumsticks (6 of them). The sauce is great on mashed potatoes. Even better the next day.
The 'convenience' of packaged soups ruined this dish. Even when I doubled the amount of chicken it called for, it was too, too salty. Making my own quick mushroom sauce and half a packet of the onion soup makes the dish at least edible. I've never said this here before, but I won't use this recipe again.
Wow! What a pleasant surprise! I normally don't like dill weed, but this was quite good. My husband liked it a lot too. I'm not a fan of chicken thighs, so I will be making this again but with chicken breasts. It was so quick and easy and I wouldn't change a thing! Loved it!
I thought this was super! I used boneless chicken thighs and skipped the browning step. I sprinkled old bay seasoning over the chicken and that really added to the flavor. I followed other reviewers advice and only used 1/2 the onion mix and still thought it was a little strong. Maybe next time I will try Knorrs veggie mix instead. Still a great easy dinner.
Fabulous recipe. My family and I love it and we have sent it on to some other close friends looking for a quick meal.
I've made this recipe twice and got great reviews. I did cut the Dill down to 1/2 tsp.and added more sliced mushrooms.
This was really good. We added some parsley, and garlic. Yum!
Loved it! Made it in the Crockpot and served it with noodles for the extra sauce. A keeper.
First of all, the sauce was too thick. I added some half and half to thin it out. When I took it out of the oven, it did not even look good. Yucky color of brown. The taste was good though. I would not make it again.
i really liked this. the flavor was good and it was so easy. definitely a great weeknight recipe.
This was pretty good. I had 8 bone-in/skin on chicken thighs that I got for only $3.50 and was wondering what to do with them... here we are. I took the skin off the chicken but kept the bone in. I didn't add any salt because of other reviews that said it was salty. I agree, skipping the added salt was a good idea. I used low fat soup and fat free sour cream and added about 1/2 a cup of 1% milk to the sauce because it was very thick. Decided to just serve it over some veggies. Low carb meal that everyone enjoyed! :)
I love this recipe! I skip the browning of the meat part to make it quicker. To make it healthier I use 98% fat free mushroom soup and light sour cream (to reduce fat) and only half the packet of onion soup mix (to reduce sodium). Doesn't diminish the flavor at all! The dill adds such a great flavor and goes so well with the sour cream. You can also add a little white wine to the sauce. This is great served over white rice. In my photo I served it with "Italian Veggie Bake" from the Kraft website.
This was fabulous! I usually ruin chicken, but this recipe came out so tender and the sauce is amazing. VERY easy to make. As others suggested, I used only 1/2 of the onion soup mix and omitted the pinch of salt. I doubled the sauce using cream of mushroom and cream of chicken (all I had) and used chicken legs and thighs. Very good...family LOVED it!
This was very yummy. I used only half of the onion soup mix, no extra salt, and added more sour cream, dill, lemon juice, some paprika and garlic powder, and added fresh mushrooms.
I liked this chicken because it was easy. I didn't add the dill or lemon but put in cilantro and garlic. It was a very rich and filling sauce. Next time I make this I will make white rice or mashed potatoes to go with the sauce. Very good!
I found this recipie to be great! I didn't brown the chicken (I forgot),and put in the pan 12 instead of the 8-9 thighs the recipie called for, but popped it in the oven anyways. I left it in for an hour and a half instead, but it turned out just fine. It was tasty, I could forget about it, and I wasn't slaving over a stove cooking for guests! I could socialize... it was yummy, and we used the sause for flavor for the rice, and veggies, and we sopped up the leftover sause with bread. There was nothing left of it! Definetly a Keeper!
This was not good. Very bland. I won't be making this again.
Really good taste and easy to make. Not a light meal, but a definite "Mom's stand-by".
Good! I served over brown rice but also did not add but a few sprinkles of onion soup or it will b way salty. Quick, easy and tasty!
tried substituting ground celery seed for dill and that didn't work too well, but the kids still wolfed it down.
This chicken is so moist and flavorful! I am not a big fan of chicken but made this because my boyfriend is...I WILL be helping him eat the leftovers!
My husband thought the chicken tasted good, my kids did not like it at all. There was a layer of greasy fat on top of the dish that made it not very attractive, and made the dish just greasy in general. Using chicken breast would be a better option.
Though this dish was flavorful and pretty, it was much too salty--and that was WITHOUT salting the chicken pieces as suggested! To fix the problem, I'd reduce the dry onion soup mix by half. Otherwise, it was great served over rice. I will definitely give it another try--perhaps adding a splash of white wine to the sauce!
This is a recipe my grandma used to make all the time. A family favorite then and now!!! Soooooo yummmy!!
Very nice. Sauce was a little thick, I might add milk at the end next time. But very good. My husband thought it was the best recipie I've tried yet!
LOVED it! So easy to make and yummy to eat. I followed the recipe to a tee and agree that it is a bit salty and Im a salt freak! Next time will leave out salt. I did add a can of mushrooms and served over eggnoodles. Had some of the left over gravy on some garlic mashed potato's the next day and loved it that way as well!
This is a tasty meal. The Sauce was excellent great flavor. Next time we are going to mix chicken chunks from chicken breast in the sauce and pour over mashed potatos. We tried it over noodles this time and it was just terrific. Not only does it taste good but, it smells great baking.
This looked like a really good recipe as my whole family likes recipes with sour cream. However, none of us like this dish and I wound up throwing most of it away. It was way too salty and the onion soup mix was overpowering. I won't make this again.
This recipe was awesome. The gravy mixture did seem a little thick, like some of the others have said. Instead of milk, though, I added about 1/4 cup of white wine to the soup mixture. WOW!!! I didn't add the lemon juice or dill or salt. I just mixed the soup mix, soup, sour cream and wine up and poured it over the chicken and stuck it in the oven.
This chix recipe was good. The next time I make it I will double the sauce mix to make more gravy. I added minced garlic to the sauce, but I did forget to pepper and add paprika to the chicken. I think it was good without it. Very tasty.
It was good, not amazing, but good.
This was quick and easy and so, so good! I have made it time and time again. Last time, I used boneless chicken breasts and it was just as good! A keeper! Thanks!
What a *great*, and easy, recipe! I made this for supper last night along with "Sour Cream Mashed Potatoes". The only thing I noticed is that this recipe is so rich and flavorful, that it over powered the taste of the mashed potatoes (which were very good though!). The best thing is this was made with ingredients that I have on hand all the time. I used only 1/4th of the onion soup mix since my husband (and therefore *me* ) have to watch the salt intake. It was still very flavorful and I believe could be made without the onion soup mix all together if you bumped up the other spices. I browned the chicken in a deep cast iron casserole pan so all I had to do was toss the whole thing in the oven when the time came. One dish clean up! I will make this one again, my family really liked it!
Rice got too soggy, chicken was not very juicy, kinda boring..... if I feel I have to "adjust" too much, why bother.
No need for onion soup mix. Low sodium cream of mushroom was plenty salty! Per previous reviews, added garlic powder. Also, poured oil from pan, then deglazed pan with white wine and a dab of butter, added that to the sour cream mix. Excellent! Next time, I will try just baking, no browning, for quicker prep time (as another reviewer did).
Excellent! I basically followed the directions but used cream of chicken and roasted garlic soup and added broccoli florets before baking. Next time I will use fat free cream of chicken soup and sour cream. I think it will also be just as good and a bit healthier with boneless/skinless chicken breasts.
Great recipe and easy to put together. I used fat free sour cream and soup to cut the fat and 2 T dehydrated onions in place of the soup mix to lower the sodium. Definitely a keeper.
My husband L-O-V-E-D this recipe! The sauce is what made it.. it's very tasty! It has a great onion flavor that is nicely offset by the sour cream. YUM!
This recipe is so good that my husband declared it impressive enough for company! I took the advice given in other reviews and reduced the onion soup by half, added no other salt and a bit of milk. I also added just a touch of garlic powder. If you didn't make extra sauce, you'll wish you had....
I was looking for an easy alternative to the usual breaded chicken, and this definitely lived up to my expectations. Its not a fixture on my menu.
SALTY!!!!!!!! I didnt add the additional salt as others said it was too salty but even without the added, still too salty for me. I ended up adding plain steamed carrots and steamed rice which helped balance the salt taste, probably wont make it again. My husband said it was okay but he usually salts his food (he didnt with this meal which says alot)
Good comfort food on a chilly night. I thought the lemon and dill gave an nice flavor to the sauce. Since I didn't have onion soup mix, I made my own with low sodium beef bouillion and onion powder (this might solve the salt problems some were having). I sauteed an onion before browning the chicken and added canned mushrooms to the sauce. Served over brown rice.
very good
This was ok, although if I make it again I will use just 1/2 of the package of the dry onion soup mix. After browning the chicken I only baked for about 45 minutes at the most. The chicken was very moist and we served with white rice.
Turned out great. I did cut the onion soup mix in 1/2, so glad I did. I also added some milk and some slivered garlic and dried minced onion. Great dish to throw together with what you have on hand. I served it with sweet potatoe fries and stir fried veggies.
yum! Great sunday meal!
Good recipe! Instead of chicken thighs, I used sliced chicken breasts. To make the dish a bit creamier, I added 1/4 cup of sour cream.
This was good but too salty. I think if I used 1/2 the packet of onion soup mix and used my own cream of mushroom, then I would like it alot more.
So...I did make a substitution, but this was a tasty dish! I didn't have any onion soup, so I threw in a handful of french's onions and about a 1/2 tsp of chicken builion. Other than that, I used all the other ingredients, and followed the instructions. It was really tasty, and the dill made it something different from the typical "cream of whatever and meat" dish. I'm looking forward to trying it with the onion soup. Another good way might be with c/o chicken, minus the onions...for a straight up creamy dill chicken...I love this website!
Didn't have any onion soup, so I decided to improvise a bit. Eliminated onion soup altogether and substituted onion powder (about 1 teaspoon, but you may want more), I sprinkled pepper on the thighs while browning. Did NOT add any salt at all as we don't use it a lot in our house. My husband liked it as well as my 11 year old daughter. All agreed it deserves 4.5 starts.! It will fit nicely into a rotation to mix things up a bit. Definitely worth making.
Too salty. I cut back on onion soup mix but it was still way too salty. My husband loved it though. Next time I'll add minced onion flakes and see if it helps.
It was ok - wont make it again - I browned the chicken in the pan i was cooking bacon in and threw in some dried onions since I knew I would only use half of the onion soup mix. So it wasnt at all too salty (I also kind of took all of the dried onions and stuff from the soup mix and left at least half of the powder, so I think that helped cut down on the salt) I used boneless breasts and they came out very dry, so I shredded them and mixed it with the gravy for more of a stew like casserole which probably would have been pretty good over rice or noodles.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections