Authentic Mexican Breakfast Tacos

Rating: 4.5 stars
286 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 193
  • 4 star values: 59
  • 3 star values: 25
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 6

Quick Easy and Delicious! I learned this recipe from many years of eating with the Mexican cooks at my restaurant. They like to sneak in breakfast before we open. I've grown to LOVE this breakfast. If you like spicy food, you will love this.

By BEARNESTA

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Crumble the sausage into a skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir until evenly brown. Set aside.

  • Heat one skillet over medium heat, and heat another skillet over high heat. The skillet over high heat is for warming tortillas. In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, salt and pepper. Spray the medium heat skillet with some cooking spray, and pour in the eggs. Cook and stir until almost firm. Add the sausage, and continue cooking and stirring until firm.

  • Meanwhile, warm tortillas for about 45 seconds per side in the other skillet, so they are hot and crispy on the edges, but still pliable.

  • Sprinkle a little shredded cheese onto each tortilla while it is still hot. Top with some of the scrambled egg and sausage, then add hot pepper sauce and salsa to your liking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
537 calories; protein 30.6g; carbohydrates 27.7g; fat 34.1g; cholesterol 342.8mg; sodium 1297.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (287)

Reviews:
dani
Rating: 5 stars
05/30/2007
Wow, a one star review just because it mentions bottled hot sauce. I grew up with a mexican best friend and learned lots of my cooking (including chorizo and eggs) from her mom. There was always a bottle of Tapatio on the table and we always splashed it on. I agree that jack cheese may be 'americanized', but come on, loosen up a little bit... it's a good recipe for chorizo and eggs. Read More
Helpful
(653)
TORTOISE33
Rating: 5 stars
05/25/2005
Excellent. So good I had it 3 or 4 times in one week. Even better to saute peppers and onions before adding the eggs. Also made once with colby jack cheese and it was great too. Good with or without hot sauce. I recommend making sure you use corn tortillas not flour as the texture and flavor make this dish better. Read More
Helpful
(229)
deedee
Rating: 5 stars
11/20/2007
These are delicious! Actually, this is my husband's favorite recipe to make so I just get to enjoy eating them! To save on number of skillets used, he browns up the chorizo then just adds the eggs and scrambles them up with the chorizo. Corn or flour tortillas both fine but a little tastier with corn. We use Cholula Sauce. Thanks for sharing this recipe, this makes a great breakfast! Read More
Helpful
(162)
lj
Rating: 5 stars
04/23/2007
Very good. I add fried potatoes to mine. Learned this from a Mexican friend of mine. Very tasty. Read More
Helpful
(100)
~TxCin~ILove2Ck
Rating: 4 stars
07/31/2007
Yummy! This is a typical breakfast meal here in south Texas. My son loves these. I use small (6-7 inch)flour tortillas instead of corn, but I guess it's just a matter of preference. I make a bunch of them up in advance and freeze them as they reheat well and make a great hot breakfast on the go. This is really good with sage sausage too. Thanks Bearnesta for sharing this favorite! Read More
Helpful
(93)
merlethecat
Rating: 5 stars
11/20/2007
My whole family loves these - including the 3 year old. We usually saute onions and peppers to add to the eggs and also top with a mixture of fresh tomatoes and diced green onion. Following the directions included in this recipe for warming the corn tortillas is important - just warming in the microwave or in foil in the oven does not do the trick! Read More
Helpful
(81)
Maribel
Rating: 4 stars
12/14/2007
Being Mexican, I make this a lot....like atleast once a week for breakfast. I dont put the chorizo in the tortillas like tacos though.. Something else I do is just fry chopped potatoes, then add the chorizo, then add the eggs. You can eat this with tortillas or you buy bolio (bread), slice it open and make a torta (sandwich). I eat with canned jalapenos or homemade green salsa...but I also like it with Valentina sauce. Forgot to mention that eggs and chorizo tastes really good with sliced avocado on the side. Read More
Helpful
(76)
Peeper Burger
Rating: 5 stars
05/06/2005
I have made this similiar recipe for years for my family. I use flour tortillas and add onion green and/or red pepper to the egg mixture. The chirozo is the best! Top with sour cream and salsa...YUM! Read More
Helpful
(57)
2boysmom
Rating: 5 stars
07/31/2007
This is an excellent recipe. More like a breakfast burrito than a taco. I used ground turkey breast breakfast sausage to cut back on the fat colby/jack cheese and I mixed the salsa in with the eggs & sausage mixture. Also used large flour tortillas instead of corn tortillas. Made leftovers into individual breakfast burritos and froze. They reheat well without getting soggy. Will definitly keep these on hand in the freezer for a quick breakfast. Yeah Yeah I know it's not "authentic" Mexican but it is a very yummy recipe. Read More
Helpful
(54)
MLM22
Rating: 3 stars
10/11/2010
Pretty basic recipe here. Just chorizo eggs and cheese. How else would you make it? I suspect that all the rave reviews are coming from folks who have never tried chorizo before. If you have you wouldn't think there was very much to this recipe. Pretty tasty but very basic. Read More
Helpful
(52)
