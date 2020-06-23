Authentic Mexican Breakfast Tacos

1 of 287

Rating: 5 stars Wow, a one star review just because it mentions bottled hot sauce. I grew up with a mexican best friend and learned lots of my cooking (including chorizo and eggs) from her mom. There was always a bottle of Tapatio on the table and we always splashed it on. I agree that jack cheese may be 'americanized', but come on, loosen up a little bit... it's a good recipe for chorizo and eggs. Helpful (653)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent. So good I had it 3 or 4 times in one week. Even better to saute peppers and onions before adding the eggs. Also made once with colby jack cheese and it was great too. Good with or without hot sauce. I recommend making sure you use corn tortillas not flour as the texture and flavor make this dish better. Helpful (229)

Rating: 5 stars These are delicious! Actually, this is my husband's favorite recipe to make so I just get to enjoy eating them! To save on number of skillets used, he browns up the chorizo then just adds the eggs and scrambles them up with the chorizo. Corn or flour tortillas both fine but a little tastier with corn. We use Cholula Sauce. Thanks for sharing this recipe, this makes a great breakfast! Helpful (162)

Rating: 5 stars Very good. I add fried potatoes to mine. Learned this from a Mexican friend of mine. Very tasty. Helpful (100)

Rating: 4 stars Yummy! This is a typical breakfast meal here in south Texas. My son loves these. I use small (6-7 inch)flour tortillas instead of corn, but I guess it's just a matter of preference. I make a bunch of them up in advance and freeze them as they reheat well and make a great hot breakfast on the go. This is really good with sage sausage too. Thanks Bearnesta for sharing this favorite! Helpful (93)

Rating: 5 stars My whole family loves these - including the 3 year old. We usually saute onions and peppers to add to the eggs and also top with a mixture of fresh tomatoes and diced green onion. Following the directions included in this recipe for warming the corn tortillas is important - just warming in the microwave or in foil in the oven does not do the trick! Helpful (81)

Rating: 4 stars Being Mexican, I make this a lot....like atleast once a week for breakfast. I dont put the chorizo in the tortillas like tacos though.. Something else I do is just fry chopped potatoes, then add the chorizo, then add the eggs. You can eat this with tortillas or you buy bolio (bread), slice it open and make a torta (sandwich). I eat with canned jalapenos or homemade green salsa...but I also like it with Valentina sauce. Forgot to mention that eggs and chorizo tastes really good with sliced avocado on the side. Helpful (76)

Rating: 5 stars I have made this similiar recipe for years for my family. I use flour tortillas and add onion green and/or red pepper to the egg mixture. The chirozo is the best! Top with sour cream and salsa...YUM! Helpful (57)

Rating: 5 stars This is an excellent recipe. More like a breakfast burrito than a taco. I used ground turkey breast breakfast sausage to cut back on the fat colby/jack cheese and I mixed the salsa in with the eggs & sausage mixture. Also used large flour tortillas instead of corn tortillas. Made leftovers into individual breakfast burritos and froze. They reheat well without getting soggy. Will definitly keep these on hand in the freezer for a quick breakfast. Yeah Yeah I know it's not "authentic" Mexican but it is a very yummy recipe. Helpful (54)