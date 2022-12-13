Recipes Bread Pastries "Thousand Layer" Chocolate Brioche Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This pastry is light, buttery, and filled with rich chocolate, much like a chocolate croissant, only this version is braided and twisted to make a nice muffin sized treat. By Chef John Chef John Twitter John Mitzewich — aka Chef John — has produced more than 1,500 cooking videos for Allrecipes. He's the actor, director, and screenwriter whose hands and voice confidently walk you through techniques. Chef John has been teaching viewers how to cook on his YouTube channel Food Wishes since 2007 earning 953M views and 4.25M subscribers. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on December 13, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 45 mins Stand Time: 10 mins Rise Time: 3 hrs Freeze Time: 1 hrs Bake Time: 25 mins Cool Time: 20 mins Total Time: 5 hrs 40 mins Servings: 8 Yield: 8 pastries Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients For the Dough: ¾ cup warm whole milk 1 package active dry yeast 4 ½ cups all-purpose flour 3 large eggs, beaten ⅓ cup white granulated sugar 1 teaspoon fine salt 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, very soft For the Rest: 4 tablespoons unsalted butter for laminating dough ½ cup dark chocolate chunks 1 large whole egg for brushing coarse sea salt white granulated sugar Directions Combine warm milk and dry active yeast in the bowl of your stand mixer; let stand for 10 minutes. Add flour, eggs, sugar, and salt. Use the dough hook to knead the mixture until the flour almost disappears, about 1 minute. Add the soft room temperature butter, and continue kneading the dough until a very smooth ball of dough forms, 4 to 5 minutes. Set dough into a lightly buttered bowl, cover, and let rise in a warm spot until doubled in size, 2 to 3 hours. Punch down the dough and divide in 2 pieces. Form each half into a smooth ball and transfer each one into a plastic bag. Refrigerate bags overnight for best results or the dough can be used immediately. Each half of the dough will make 4 brioche. When ready to make, roll and stretch dough into a 14 x 10 inch rectangle. Spread 4 tablespoons of soft room temperature butter over two thirds of the dough, stopping 1/2 inch from the edge. Fold unbuttered third up over the top, and then the opposite end to complete the trifold. Gently press and seal the edges together. Fold in thirds again to form a square. Wrap and place in the freezer until cold and slightly firm, about 15 minutes. Roll the dough out into a rectangle about 1/4 inch thick, or thin enough to fold, and repeat the two folding in thirds step. Wrap and place in the freezer again until cold and slightly firm, 15 more minutes. A little bit of water can be used to help the dough stick if needed. Roll dough out into a rectangle again, just like in the previous step. Fold into thirds, but keep as a rectangle (do not make the second fold). Wrap and place in the freezer until cold and slightly firm, about 15 minutes. Roll dough into a 12 x 16 inch rectangle and place in the freezer until cold and slightly firm, about 15 minutes. Trim off about 1/8 inch of dough from the sides and cut into 4 rectangles that are about 6 x 3 inches. Start with 1 piece (keeping the others in the fridge so they stay cool) and make two cuts starting 1/2 inch from top, all the way to the bottom to create 3 strips of dough. Braid together, and seal at bottom. Flip over and add about 1 tablespoon of dark chocolate chunks along the center of the braided dough, or more to taste. Roll up from the smaller end to create a knot. Place seam side down in buttered muffin tin. After all braids are done, cover, and let rise in a warm spot until doubled in size, about 1 hour. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Brush brioche with egg wash, and sprinkle very lightly with some coarse salt. Then sprinkle very generously with the granulated sugar. Bake on the center rack of the preheated oven until nicely browned, about 25 minutes. Let cool in the pan for about 5 minutes and then transfer onto a rack to cool completely before serving. Chef John I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 521 Calories 22g Fat 71g Carbs 12g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 521 % Daily Value * Total Fat 22g 28% Saturated Fat 12g 62% Cholesterol 134mg 45% Sodium 269mg 12% Total Carbohydrate 71g 26% Dietary Fiber 3g 10% Protein 12g Potassium 206mg 4% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of "Thousand Layer" Chocolate Brioche