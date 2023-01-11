Recipes Side Dish Potato Mashed Potato Recipes Microwave Mashed Potatoes Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Simple microwaved mashed potatoes with fresh potatoes instead of those instant packets of dehydrated flakes. Top with your choice of gravy and chives if desired. Recipe by Soup Loving Nicole Published on January 11, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 20 mins Total Time: 30 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 pounds russet potatoes, peeled and cubed 2 tablespoons salted butter ¼ cup milk salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste Directions Place cubed potatoes in a microwave safe dish. Cover with water. Microwave until soft on high, about 20 minutes. Drain in a colander. Place drained potatoes back in the dish. Add butter and milk. Using a potato masher, smash mixture to desired consistency. Season with salt and pepper to taste. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 233 Calories 6g Fat 40g Carbs 5g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 233 % Daily Value * Total Fat 6g 8% Saturated Fat 4g 20% Cholesterol 17mg 6% Sodium 61mg 3% Total Carbohydrate 40g 15% Dietary Fiber 5g 18% Protein 5g Potassium 980mg 21% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Microwave Mashed Potatoes