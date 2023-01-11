Microwave Mashed Potatoes

0 Photos

Simple microwaved mashed potatoes with fresh potatoes instead of those instant packets of dehydrated flakes. Top with your choice of gravy and chives if desired.

Recipe by Soup Loving Nicole
Published on January 11, 2023
Prep Time:
10 mins
Cook Time:
20 mins
Total Time:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

  • 2 pounds russet potatoes, peeled and cubed

  • 2 tablespoons salted butter

  • ¼ cup milk

  • salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Directions

  1. Place cubed potatoes in a microwave safe dish. Cover with water.

  2. Microwave until soft on high, about 20 minutes. Drain in a colander.

  3. Place drained potatoes back in the dish. Add butter and milk. Using a potato masher, smash mixture to desired consistency. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

233 Calories
6g Fat
40g Carbs
5g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 233
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 6g 8%
Saturated Fat 4g 20%
Cholesterol 17mg 6%
Sodium 61mg 3%
Total Carbohydrate 40g 15%
Dietary Fiber 5g 18%
Protein 5g
Potassium 980mg 21%

