Marsala Sauce Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This classic Italian marsala sauce is easy-to-make, rich, and earthy. It tastes great over steak, chicken, pork, potatoes, or polenta. Recipe by lutzflcat Published on December 24, 2022 Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 20 mins Total Time: 30 mins Servings: 6 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 3 tablespoons unsalted butter 8 ounces white mushrooms, sliced 1 medium shallot, minced 2 cloves garlic, crushed 1 teaspoon crushed dried rosemary 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour ¾ cup Marsala wine 1 cup beef broth, or more as needed 2 tablespoons port wine (Optional) salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste Directions Melt butter in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Add mushrooms, shallot, garlic, and rosemary and cook, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms are tender, 4 to 5 minutes. Sprinkle flour over the mushroom mixture and cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute. Deglaze the pan by pouring in the marsala, and cook for about 2 minutes. Increase heat to medium, stir in beef broth and port, and cook until sauce starts to reduce and thicken to your preference, 10 to 12 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, taste, and adjust any of the ingredients to your liking. Cook's Note: Sauce may be stored in the refrigerator for up to 2 days; just warm gently before serving. If you prefer, feel free to use thyme in place of rosemary and baby bella mushrooms instead of white mushrooms. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 134 Calories 6g Fat 10g Carbs 2g Protein Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 134 % Daily Value * Total Fat 6g 8% Saturated Fat 4g 19% Cholesterol 15mg 5% Sodium 138mg 6% Total Carbohydrate 10g 4% Dietary Fiber 1g 2% Protein 2g Potassium 208mg 4% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.