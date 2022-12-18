Recipes Desserts Cakes Banana Cake Recipes Banana Fosters Cake Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos A dense cake filled with a warm banana-rum filling and a sweet creamy buttercream with banana caramel - a rich and sweet dessert with pops of fruity banana. By Laura Kanya Laura Kanya Instagram Laura Kanya is a recipe tester and developer in the Vermont test kitchen of Dotdash Meredith. She has been active in the food industry for more than two decades in a variety of roles including pastry chef, chef instructor, executive chef, and director of operations in restaurants, resorts, catering, retail operations, and food production companies. The one kitchen tool she can't live without is her serrated offset knife. You can follow her cooking adventures on Instagram @lauranedich. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on December 18, 2022 Save Saved! Prep Time: 30 mins Bake Time: 25 mins Cool Time: 1 hrs 10 mins Total Time: 2 hrs 20 mins Servings: 12 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients Banana Cake cooking spray 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour 2 teaspoons baking soda 1 teaspoon table salt 2 cups granulated sugar 2 cups mashed banana (from 5 (6 oz.) bananas) 1 cup canola oil ¾ cup plain whole Greek yogurt ¼ cup whole buttermilk 2 teaspoons vanilla extract 2 large eggs Salted Banana Caramel Sauce 1 cup dark brown sugar ½ cup heavy cream ⅓ cup unsalted butter ¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon ¼ teaspoon sea salt 1 ½ very ripe bananas, mashed ¾ teaspoon vanilla bean paste or 1 1/2 vanilla beans 4 tablespoons dark rum (such as Meyer's dark rum), divided 3 ripe bananas, sliced Caramel Frosting 2 cups unsalted butter, softened 4 cups powdered sugar 1 cup salted banana caramel sauce Directions Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray 3 (8-inch) round cake pans with cooking spray, and line bottoms with parchment. Whisk together flour, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl. Whisk together sugar, 2 cups mashed banana, oil, yogurt, buttermilk, vanilla, and eggs in a second bowl until well blended; add to flour mixture and stir just until combined. Divide batter evenly between prepared pans. Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick is inserted and comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Cool in pans on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Remove cakes from pans to a wire rack cool completely, about 1 to1 1/2 hours. Meanwhile for the caramel sauce, combine sugar, cream, butter, cinnamon and salt in a small saucepan. Cook over medium heat, whisking constantly, until butter is melted and sugar is dissolved, about 2 minutes. Whisk in 1 1/2 mashed banana, vanilla bean paste, and 3 tablespoons of the rum and remove from heat. Place sliced bananas in a small bowl and drizzle with 4 tablespoons of the caramel sauce and remaining 1 tablespoon rum; toss gently to coat. Cool remaining caramel sauce to room temperature, about 20 minutes. For the caramel frosting, beat butter in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment on medium speed until light in color, about 3 minutes. Gradually add powdered sugar, and beat on medium speed for about 3 minutes until light and fluffy. Add 1 cup of the salted banana caramel sauce, and beat on low speed until combined, about 1 minute. Transfer 1 cup frosting to a piping bag fitted with a #12 tip. To assemble the cake, place 1 cake layer on a serving plate; spread with 2/3 cup Caramel Frosting. Using the piping bag to pipe a ring of Caramel Frosting around outer edge of cake layer on top of frosting. Spoon half of sliced banana mixture inside frosting ring and spread evenly. Top with second cake layer. Spread another 2/3 cup caramel frosting over second layer. Repeat with piping bag to pipe a ring of caramel frosting around outer edge of cake layer on top of frosting. Spoon remaining sliced banana mixture inside frosting ring and spread evenly. Top with remaining cake layer. Spread remaining frosting on top and sides of cake and smooth. Use piping bag to decorate as desired. Slice and serve with remaining 3/4 cup caramel sauce. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 1160 Calories 61g Fat 151g Carbs 7g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 12 Calories 1160 % Daily Value * Total Fat 61g 78% Saturated Fat 27g 137% Cholesterol 143mg 48% Sodium 544mg 24% Total Carbohydrate 151g 55% Dietary Fiber 3g 11% Protein 7g Potassium 401mg 9% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.