Banana Fosters Cake

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray 3 (8-inch) round cake pans with cooking spray, and line bottoms with parchment.

Whisk together flour, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl. Whisk together sugar, 2 cups mashed banana, oil, yogurt, buttermilk, vanilla, and eggs in a second bowl until well blended; add to flour mixture and stir just until combined. Divide batter evenly between prepared pans.

Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick is inserted and comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Cool in pans on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Remove cakes from pans to a wire rack cool completely, about 1 to1 1/2 hours.

Meanwhile for the caramel sauce, combine sugar, cream, butter, cinnamon and salt in a small saucepan. Cook over medium heat, whisking constantly, until butter is melted and sugar is dissolved, about 2 minutes. Whisk in 1 1/2 mashed banana, vanilla bean paste, and 3 tablespoons of the rum and remove from heat.

Place sliced bananas in a small bowl and drizzle with 4 tablespoons of the caramel sauce and remaining 1 tablespoon rum; toss gently to coat. Cool remaining caramel sauce to room temperature, about 20 minutes.

For the caramel frosting, beat butter in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment on medium speed until light in color, about 3 minutes. Gradually add powdered sugar, and beat on medium speed for about 3 minutes until light and fluffy. Add 1 cup of the salted banana caramel sauce, and beat on low speed until combined, about 1 minute. Transfer 1 cup frosting to a piping bag fitted with a #12 tip.

To assemble the cake, place 1 cake layer on a serving plate; spread with 2/3 cup Caramel Frosting. Using the piping bag to pipe a ring of Caramel Frosting around outer edge of cake layer on top of frosting. Spoon half of sliced banana mixture inside frosting ring and spread evenly. Top with second cake layer. Spread another 2/3 cup caramel frosting over second layer. Repeat with piping bag to pipe a ring of caramel frosting around outer edge of cake layer on top of frosting.