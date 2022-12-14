TikTok Green Goddess Salad

0 Photos

This bowl from the viral TikTok video from Baked by Melissa is just as delicious and scoop-able as it is in her video. Use a food processor to shred and chop the cabbage if your knife skills aren't up to the task. The dressing is so tasty that we recommend mixing up an extra batch to use on grilled veggies, fish and even as a sauce for pizza!

By
Sara Haas, RDN
Sara Haas, RDN
Sara Haas, RDN

Sara Haas RDN, LDN, is a food and nutrition expert with formal training in the culinary arts. She works as a freelance writer, recipe developer, media authority, public speaker, and consultant dietitian/chef. Sara has over 20 years of experience as a registered and licensed dietitian. She has also been a professional chef for 15 years and a food photographer for 10 years.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on December 14, 2022
a top down view of a bowl full of green goddess salad
Active Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

For the salad

  • 4 cups finely chopped green cabbage

  • 3 mini cucumbers, chopped

  • 5 scallions (green onions), trimmed and sliced

For the dressing

  • 2 cloves garlic, peeled

  • 1 shallot, peeled

  • ¼ cup lemon juice

  • ¼ cup chives

  • ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

  • 2 tablespoons rice vinegar

  • ¼ cup nuts (walnuts, cashews, almonds, etc.)

  • 1 cup fresh basil

  • 1 cup baby spinach

  • 2 tablespoons nutritional yeast

  • salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Directions

  1. Place the cabbage, cucumbers, and green onions in a large bowl. Set aside.

  2. Add garlic, shallot, lemon juice, chives, oil, vinegar, nuts, basil, spinach and yeast to the bowl of a food processor and blend, scraping down the sides occasionally, until smooth, about 1 minute.

  3. Pour dressing over cabbage and toss until well-combined. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Tips

If you don't have nutritional yeast, substitute with equal parts grated Parmesan cheese.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

56 Calories
3g Fat
7g Carbs
3g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 8
Calories 56
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 3g 3%
Saturated Fat 0g 2%
Sodium 12mg 1%
Total Carbohydrate 7g 2%
Dietary Fiber 3g 9%
Protein 3g
Potassium 265mg 6%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

