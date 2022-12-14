Recipes Main Dishes Bowls Rice Bowl TikTok Salmon Bowl Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Last night's leftovers become lunch-time magic with this TikTok-inspired Salmon Bowl created by Emily Mariko. A quick trip in the microwave reheats the salmon and rice (you'll love the accompanying ice cube trick), then it's all about the toppings! Soy sauce, sriracha and Kewpie mayonnaise get mixed in for a perfectly spicy sauce. Pair it with umami-rich nori and kimchi, and you've got an epic lunch. By Sara Haas, RDN Sara Haas, RDN Instagram Sara Haas RDN, LDN, is a food and nutrition expert with formal training in the culinary arts. She works as a freelance writer, recipe developer, media authority, public speaker, and consultant dietitian/chef. Sara has over 20 years of experience as a registered and licensed dietitian. She has also been a professional chef for 15 years and a food photographer for 10 years. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on December 14, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Active Time: 5 mins Total Time: 5 mins Servings: 1 Yield: 1 salmon bowl Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 3 ounces cooked salmon, flaked 1 cup cooked white rice 1 tablespoon soy sauce ½ teaspoon sriracha or other hot sauce 2 teaspoons Japanese mayonnaise (such as Kewpie®) 1 sheet nori, torn ½ ripe avocado, sliced ¼ cup kimchi Directions Use a fork to flake salmon onto a microwave-safe plate. Top with rice and place 1 ice cube on top. Cover with a microwave-safe lid and microwave at low power for 30 seconds. Uncover and check temperature. If salmon and rice are not warm enough, cover and return to the microwave for another 30 seconds at low power. Uncover and remove ice cube. Drizzle soy sauce, Sriracha and mayonnaise over the top and toss everything with a fork until well-combined. Garnish with torn pieces of nori, sliced avocado and kimchi. Cook's Notes: You can use any type of mayonnaise in this recipe and any type of rice, even brown or short grain Japanese sushi rice. Save time by purchasing pre-cooked salmon for this recipe. If you don't have a microwave, an oven will work too. Place salmon, rice and ice cube on a large piece of foil on a baking sheet and fold foil up around the sides to seal. Cook at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 10 minutes and proceed with the recipe as written. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 645 Calories 33g Fat 62g Carbs 26g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 1 Calories 645 % Daily Value * Total Fat 33g 42% Saturated Fat 6g 28% Cholesterol 57mg 19% Sodium 113mg 5% Total Carbohydrate 62g 23% Dietary Fiber 9g 31% Protein 26g Potassium 874mg 19% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of TikTok Salmon Bowl