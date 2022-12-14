TikTok Salmon Bowl

Use a fork to flake salmon onto a microwave-safe plate. Top with rice and place 1 ice cube on top. Cover with a microwave-safe lid and microwave at low power for 30 seconds. Uncover and check temperature. If salmon and rice are not warm enough, cover and return to the microwave for another 30 seconds at low power. Uncover and remove ice cube. Drizzle soy sauce, Sriracha and mayonnaise over the top and toss everything with a fork until well-combined. Garnish with torn pieces of nori, sliced avocado and kimchi.

Cook's Notes:

You can use any type of mayonnaise in this recipe and any type of rice, even brown or short grain Japanese sushi rice.

Save time by purchasing pre-cooked salmon for this recipe.

If you don't have a microwave, an oven will work too. Place salmon, rice and ice cube on a large piece of foil on a baking sheet and fold foil up around the sides to seal. Cook at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 10 minutes and proceed with the recipe as written.