TikTok Crispy Bubble Potatoes

Place potatoes in a large saucepan with enough water to cover by 1 inch. Bring to a boil over high; cover, reduce heat to medium-high, and cook until potatoes are tender when pierced with a fork, 15 to 20 minutes. Drain and run under cold water until cool enough to handle. Drain well and pat dry.

While potatoes cook, heat 3 inches of oil in a large Dutch oven or other heavy pot over medium-low to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Using a ricer or potato masher, thoroughly mash potatoes so no chunks remain. Stir together mashed potatoes, rice flour, cornstarch, kosher salt, and seasoning salt in a medium bowl until mixture comes together and forms a dough, adding 1 teaspoon of water at a time as needed.

Divide dough into 4 pieces. Shape each piece into a 1-inch diameter log, and cut each log into 1-inch pieces.

Working in batches, fry dough pieces in hot oil until lightly golden, turning occasionally, 2 to 3 minutes. Using a spider or slotted spatula, transfer from oil to a wire rack set over a baking sheet to drain. Repeat with remaining dough pieces.

Increase heat to medium-high to increase oil temperature to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).