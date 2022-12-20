Recipes Side Dish Potato TikTok Crispy Bubble Potatoes Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos The double fry method is key to achieving the super crispy, thin crust without overcooking the interior of the ball. By Ali Ramee Ali Ramee Ali Ramee is a recipe developer and food stylist for Dotdash Meredith. A College of Charleston graduate with a communications major, Ali began her culinary career in the kitchens of chef Hugh Acheson in her hometown of Savannah, Georgia. After an internship with America's Test Kitchen in Boston, Ali moved to San Francisco to continue her culinary education in some of the top tier restaurants in the city, like Flour & Water and Petit Crenn. Ali began working as a food stylist and recipe developer for the meal kit company Sun Basket before making the move to Dotdash Meredith Food Studios. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on December 20, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 15 mins Cook Time: 35 mins Total Time: 50 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 4 medium russet potatoes, peeled and cut into 2-inch pieces canola oil, for frying ¼ cup rice flour 2 tablespoons cornstarch 1 teaspoon kosher salt 1 teaspoon seasoned salt (such as LAWRY'S®) Directions Place potatoes in a large saucepan with enough water to cover by 1 inch. Bring to a boil over high; cover, reduce heat to medium-high, and cook until potatoes are tender when pierced with a fork, 15 to 20 minutes. Drain and run under cold water until cool enough to handle. Drain well and pat dry. While potatoes cook, heat 3 inches of oil in a large Dutch oven or other heavy pot over medium-low to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Using a ricer or potato masher, thoroughly mash potatoes so no chunks remain. Stir together mashed potatoes, rice flour, cornstarch, kosher salt, and seasoning salt in a medium bowl until mixture comes together and forms a dough, adding 1 teaspoon of water at a time as needed. Divide dough into 4 pieces. Shape each piece into a 1-inch diameter log, and cut each log into 1-inch pieces. Working in batches, fry dough pieces in hot oil until lightly golden, turning occasionally, 2 to 3 minutes. Using a spider or slotted spatula, transfer from oil to a wire rack set over a baking sheet to drain. Repeat with remaining dough pieces. Increase heat to medium-high to increase oil temperature to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Fry a second time, in batches, until deep golden brown and crispy, another 2 minutes. Return to wire rack and dust with additional seasoning salt, if desired. Serve immediately. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 217 Calories 0g Fat 49g Carbs 5g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 217 % Daily Value * Total Fat 0g 1% Saturated Fat 0g 1% Sodium 723mg 31% Total Carbohydrate 49g 18% Dietary Fiber 5g 18% Protein 5g Potassium 910mg 19% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of TikTok Crispy Bubble Potatoes