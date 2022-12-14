Recipes Breakfast and Brunch Eggs TikTok Egg Boil Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos A quick bath in boiling water gives you the perfect jammy eggs—and while your eggs cool off in the ice bath, you can make the sauce, which is loaded with the same ingredients you'll find in a classic seafood boil recipe. By Sara Haas, RDN Sara Haas, RDN Instagram Sara Haas RDN, LDN, is a food and nutrition expert with formal training in the culinary arts. She works as a freelance writer, recipe developer, media authority, public speaker, and consultant dietitian/chef. Sara has over 20 years of experience as a registered and licensed dietitian. She has also been a professional chef for 15 years and a food photographer for 10 years. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on December 14, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 5 mins Cook Time: 15 mins Total Time: 20 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 4 large eggs 2 tablespoons unsalted butter ¼ cup minced white onion 1 clove garlic, minced 1 tablespoon hot sauce 1 teaspoon seafood seasoning (such as Old Bay®) ½ cup low-sodium chicken broth or vegetable broth, or water 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley, plus more for garnish Directions Set a small pot filled halfway with water over high heat and bring to a boil. Once boiling, carefully add eggs and let boil for 6 minutes. Remove from heat and let sit for 1 minute. Transfer to a bowl of ice water and let cool 3 minutes. Melt the butter in a small skillet set over medium-low heat. Add the onion and cook until fragrant and softened, about 3 minutes. Add the garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until fragrant and golden, about 2 minutes. Stir in hot sauce, Old Bay seasoning, and chicken broth and cook 4 minutes, until slightly reduced. Remove skillet from the heat and stir in lemon juice and parsley. Peel the eggs and place in a serving bowl. Pour sauce over the eggs and garnish with remaining parsley. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 133 Calories 11g Fat 2g Carbs 7g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 133 % Daily Value * Total Fat 11g 14% Saturated Fat 5g 26% Cholesterol 202mg 67% Sodium 446mg 19% Total Carbohydrate 2g 1% Dietary Fiber 0g 1% Protein 7g Potassium 110mg 2% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of TikTok Egg Boil