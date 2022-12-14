TikTok Egg Boil

Be the first to rate & review!
0 Photos

A quick bath in boiling water gives you the perfect jammy eggs—and while your eggs cool off in the ice bath, you can make the sauce, which is loaded with the same ingredients you'll find in a classic seafood boil recipe.

By
Sara Haas, RDN
Sara Haas, RDN
Sara Haas, RDN

Sara Haas RDN, LDN, is a food and nutrition expert with formal training in the culinary arts. She works as a freelance writer, recipe developer, media authority, public speaker, and consultant dietitian/chef. Sara has over 20 years of experience as a registered and licensed dietitian. She has also been a professional chef for 15 years and a food photographer for 10 years.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on December 14, 2022
a top down view of a perfectly boiled egg, split open.
Prep Time:
5 mins
Cook Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 4 large eggs

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

  • ¼ cup minced white onion

  • 1 clove garlic, minced

  • 1 tablespoon hot sauce

  • 1 teaspoon seafood seasoning (such as Old Bay®)

  • ½ cup low-sodium chicken broth or vegetable broth, or water

  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley, plus more for garnish

Directions

  1. Set a small pot filled halfway with water over high heat and bring to a boil. Once boiling, carefully add eggs and let boil for 6 minutes. Remove from heat and let sit for 1 minute. Transfer to a bowl of ice water and let cool 3 minutes.

  2. Melt the butter in a small skillet set over medium-low heat. Add the onion and cook until fragrant and softened, about 3 minutes. Add the garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until fragrant and golden, about 2 minutes. Stir in hot sauce, Old Bay seasoning, and chicken broth and cook 4 minutes, until slightly reduced. Remove skillet from the heat and stir in lemon juice and parsley.

  3. Peel the eggs and place in a serving bowl. Pour sauce over the eggs and garnish with remaining parsley.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

133 Calories
11g Fat
2g Carbs
7g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 133
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 11g 14%
Saturated Fat 5g 26%
Cholesterol 202mg 67%
Sodium 446mg 19%
Total Carbohydrate 2g 1%
Dietary Fiber 0g 1%
Protein 7g
Potassium 110mg 2%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

You’ll Also Love
We Tried TikTok's Baked Egg Hacks
Never Peel Eggs Again with These TikTok Baked Egg Hacks
high angle looking at two eggs benedict served on a plate
Eggs Benedict
560 Ratings
Basted Eggs
Basted Eggs
looking down at a bunch of air fryer scotch eggs with some cut in half
Air Fryer Scotch Eggs
31 Ratings
close up view of a Soft-Boiled Egg on a white bowl
Soft-Boiled Eggs in the Microwave
8 Ratings
close up view of Homemade Scotch Eggs on a colorful plate
Homemade Scotch Eggs
76 Ratings
Crispy Fried Poached Eggs on plate
Crispy Fried Poached Eggs
Instant Pot Eggs and Soldiers
1 Rating
close up view of Goldenrod Egg over toast on a plate
Goldenrod Egg
83 Ratings
close up view of a Scotch Egg sliced in half, with white sauce
Chef John's Scotch Eggs
82 Ratings
Bacon and Egg Breakfast Tarts
78 Ratings
Scrambled Egg Muffins on a white plate
Scrambled Egg Muffins
428 Ratings
Sous Vide "Poached" Eggs
18 Ratings
Hash Cake Eggs Benedict with Balsamic Glaze
3 Ratings
Soft Hard-Boiled Eggs
58 Ratings
Turkish Eggs (Cilbir)
54 Ratings