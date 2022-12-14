Main Dishes Pasta Spaghetti Baked TikTok Baked Spaghetti Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Serve this cheesy meal with crusty garlic bread and red wine for a comforting dinner. By Ali Ramee Ali Ramee Ali Ramee is a recipe developer and food stylist for Dotdash Meredith. A College of Charleston graduate with a communications major, Ali began her culinary career in the kitchens of chef Hugh Acheson in her hometown of Savannah, Georgia. After an internship with America's Test Kitchen in Boston, Ali moved to San Francisco to continue her culinary education in some of the top tier restaurants in the city, like Flour & Water and Petit Crenn. Ali began working as a food stylist and recipe developer for the meal kit company Sun Basket before making the move to Dotdash Meredith Food Studios. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on December 14, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 35 mins Bake Time: 25 mins Stand Time: 10 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 10 mins Servings: 8 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients ¼ cup unsalted butter, divided 1 cup yellow onion, chopped 1 ¾ teaspoons kosher salt, divided ½ teaspoon Italian seasoning 4 cloves garlic, minced, divided 1 ½ pounds ground beef or a mixture of pork, veal, and beef (meat-loaf mix) 1 (28 ounce) jar marinara sauce ¼ cup chopped fresh basil, plus more for garnish 1 pound uncooked spaghetti 2 ½ cups heavy cream 1 ½ cups grated Parmesan cheese 1 ½ cups shredded mozzarella cheese crushed red pepper (Optional) Directions Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt; cook until softened, about 4 minutes. Add Italian seasoning and 1 teaspoon garlic; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, 1 minute. Add ground meat mix and 1 teaspoon of the salt; cook, stirring occasionally to crumble, until well browned and cooked through, 6 to 8 minutes. Add marinara sauce and basil; cook, stirring occasionally, until warmed through, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook spaghetti in the boiling water, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 12 minutes. Drain and set aside. Meanwhile, melt remaining 2 tablespoons butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add remaining 2 teaspoons garlic; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add heavy cream; cook, whisking often, until thickened and coats the back of a spoon, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat and gradually whisk in Parmesan cheese and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Transfer pasta and cream mixture to a greased 13x 9 baking dish; toss gently to combine. Spread meat sauce evenly over pasta and sprinkle with mozzarella and crushed red pepper, if desired. Bake in preheated oven until bubbly and mozzarella is lightly browned, about 25 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 943 Calories 64g Fat 61g Carbs 31g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 943 % Daily Value * Total Fat 64g 82% Saturated Fat 33g 167% Cholesterol 205mg 68% Sodium 1148mg 50% Total Carbohydrate 61g 22% Dietary Fiber 5g 17% Protein 31g Potassium 749mg 16% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of TikTok Baked Spaghetti