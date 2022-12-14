TikTok Baked Spaghetti

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt; cook until softened, about 4 minutes. Add Italian seasoning and 1 teaspoon garlic; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, 1 minute. Add ground meat mix and 1 teaspoon of the salt; cook, stirring occasionally to crumble, until well browned and cooked through, 6 to 8 minutes. Add marinara sauce and basil; cook, stirring occasionally, until warmed through, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.

Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook spaghetti in the boiling water, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 12 minutes. Drain and set aside.

Meanwhile, melt remaining 2 tablespoons butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add remaining 2 teaspoons garlic; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add heavy cream; cook, whisking often, until thickened and coats the back of a spoon, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat and gradually whisk in Parmesan cheese and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt.

Transfer pasta and cream mixture to a greased 13x 9 baking dish; toss gently to combine. Spread meat sauce evenly over pasta and sprinkle with mozzarella and crushed red pepper, if desired.