Recipes Desserts Cakes Strawberry Cake Recipes Strawberry Crunch Cake Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This strawberry cake with buttercream icing and crumbles is light, tender, and is reminiscent of a strawberry ice cream bar. By Laura Kanya Laura Kanya Instagram Laura Kanya is a recipe tester and developer in the Vermont test kitchen of Dotdash Meredith. She has been active in the food industry for more than two decades in a variety of roles including pastry chef, chef instructor, executive chef, and director of operations in restaurants, resorts, catering, retail operations, and food production companies. The one kitchen tool she can't live without is her serrated offset knife. You can follow her cooking adventures on Instagram @lauranedich. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on December 19, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 40 mins Bake Time: 40 mins Cool Time: 1 hrs 10 mins Chill Time: 1 hrs Total Time: 3 hrs 30 mins Servings: 12 Yield: 1 strawberry crunch cake Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients Cake baking spray with flour 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour 3 tablespoons strawberry-flavored gelatin, such as Jell-O (from 1 [3 oz.] package) 1 teaspoon baking powder 1 teaspoon kosher salt ½ teaspoon baking soda 1 cup unsalted butter, softened 2 cups granulated sugar 3 large eggs 2 teaspoons vanilla extract 1 ½ cups whole buttermilk Frosting 1 ½ cups unsalted butter, softened ¼ teaspoon kosher salt 1 tablespoon vanilla extract 4 cups powdered sugar, sifted 2 tablespoons heavy cream, or more as needed Crumble 25 golden Oreo cookies ⅔ cup freeze-dried strawberries ⅛ teaspoon kosher salt 4 tablespoons melted unsalted butter Directions Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Coat 2 (8-inch) round cake pans with baking spray with flour and line bottoms with parchment. Whisk together flour, gelatin, baking powder, salt, and baking soda in a bowl. Beat butter at medium speed until creamy, 2 to 3 minutes in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Gradually add sugar, beating until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating on low speed and scraping down sides of bowl as needed, until just combined. Beat in vanilla. Add flour mixture in 3 additions alternately with buttermilk, beginning and ending with flour mixture and beating on low speed just until combined after each addition. Divide batter evenly between prepared pans. Bake in the preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, about 40 minutes. Cool in pans on a wire rack for 10 minutes; remove cakes from pans and cool completely on a wire rack, 1 to 1 1/2 hours. For the frosting, add butter and salt to the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Beat on medium speed until creamy, about 3 minutes. Beat in vanilla. Gradually add powdered sugar, alternately with cream, beating on low speed until completely incorporated and smooth. Increase mixer speed to medium-high and beat until smooth and fluffy, 2 to 3 minutes. For the crumble, place cookies, strawberries, and salt in a food processor and pulse until slightly chunky (bits of strawberry and cookie should still be visible), about 12 pulses. Drizzle in butter and pulse about 5 times to combine. Trim tops of cakes with a serrated knife if needed to make flat on top. Place 1 cake layer on serving platter; spread evenly with 1 cup frosting. Top with remaining cake layer. Spread top and sides of cake with the remaining frosting. Sprinkle Crumble over top and sides of cake, pressing lightly to adhere until completely covered. Chill cake for 1 hour before slicing. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 966 Calories 51g Fat 122g Carbs 7g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 12 Calories 966 % Daily Value * Total Fat 51g 66% Saturated Fat 29g 144% Cholesterol 163mg 54% Sodium 488mg 21% Total Carbohydrate 122g 44% Dietary Fiber 1g 5% Protein 7g Potassium 138mg 3% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Strawberry Crunch Cake