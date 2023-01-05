Recipes Breakfast and Brunch Eggs Sheet Pan Breakfast Bake Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This breakfast bake starts out with a two ingredient dough, and a mixture of toppings are added for a delicious breakfast on the go. Recipe by thedailygourmet Published on January 5, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Bake Time: 37 mins Total Time: 47 mins Servings: 8 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 cup Greek yogurt 1 ¼ cups self-rising flour, plus more for kneading 1 teaspoon carne asada seasoning (such as Lawry's®) cooking spray 5 large eggs 1 cup shredded Colby cheese 1 cup frozen shredded hash brown potatoes, thawed 2 tablespoons salsa 4 slices bacon green onions for garnish (optional) Directions Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a sheet pan with nonstick cooking spray. Mix Greek yogurt, flour, and carne asada seasoning together in a medium bowl until a shaggy dough forms. Transfer to a surface dusted with self-rising flour, and knead for about 5 minutes until smooth. Continue adding flour as needed if the dough is too sticky. Knead dough for about 5 minutes until smooth. Shape dough to fit into sheet pan. Bake dough in the preheated oven for 12 minutes. Meanwhile, stir together eggs, cheese, hash browns, and salsa in a bowl. Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 7 minutes. Remove bacon to a drip line tray. Let cool before roughly chopped bacon. Pour egg mixture over dough. Sprinkle bacon over the top. Cook until eggs are set, about 25 minutes. Remove from oven and top with chopped green onions. Allow to cool slightly before serving. Cook's Note: The salsa I used is a roasted Carolina reaper salsa, and is hotter than most salsa. If you're using a mild salsa, adjust accordingly. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 286 Calories 18g Fat 19g Carbs 13g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 286 % Daily Value * Total Fat 18g 23% Saturated Fat 8g 40% Cholesterol 147mg 49% Sodium 642mg 28% Total Carbohydrate 19g 7% Dietary Fiber 1g 3% Protein 13g Potassium 183mg 4% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Sheet Pan Breakfast Bake