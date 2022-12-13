Recipes Drinks Recipes Cocktail Recipes Kombucha Mule Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This tart and fizzy version of the Moscow Mule uses ginger-flavored kombucha instead of ginger beer for a less sweet alternative. Recipe by France C Published on December 13, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 5 mins Total Time: 5 mins Servings: 1 Yield: 1 kombucha mule cocktail Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 ½ cups ice ½ fluid ounce freshly squeezed lime juice 2 fluid ounces vodka 4 ounces ginger-flavored Kombucha (such as KeVita®Master Brew Ginger) 1 thin lime slice (optional) Directions Fill a copper mule mug with ice. Add lime juice and vodka; stir to combine. Top with ginger kombucha. Lightly stir again and garnish with lime slice. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 147 Calories 5g Carbs 0g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 1 Calories 147 % Daily Value * Sodium 15mg 1% Total Carbohydrate 5g 2% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Protein 0g Potassium 22mg 0% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Kombucha Mule