Kombucha Mule

This tart and fizzy version of the Moscow Mule uses ginger-flavored kombucha instead of ginger beer for a less sweet alternative.

Recipe by France C
Published on December 13, 2022
Prep Time:
5 mins
Total Time:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 kombucha mule cocktail
Ingredients

  • 1 ½ cups ice

  • ½ fluid ounce freshly squeezed lime juice

  • 2 fluid ounces vodka

  • 4 ounces ginger-flavored Kombucha (such as KeVita®Master Brew Ginger)

  • 1 thin lime slice (optional)

Directions

  1. Fill a copper mule mug with ice. Add lime juice and vodka; stir to combine. Top with ginger kombucha. Lightly stir again and garnish with lime slice.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

147 Calories
5g Carbs
0g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 1
Calories 147
% Daily Value *
Sodium 15mg 1%
Total Carbohydrate 5g 2%
Dietary Fiber 0g 0%
Protein 0g
Potassium 22mg 0%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

