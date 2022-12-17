Kombucha Margarita

These fizzy and tart margaritas use kombucha for a modern twist! I normally use citrus-flavored kombucha (such as GT's Synergy California Citrus), but experiment with different flavors - you can't go wrong!

Recipe by France C
Published on December 17, 2022
1670192914IMG_4842202.JPG
Prep Time:
5 mins
Total Time:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 kombucha margarita
Ingredients

  • 2 cups ice

  • 2 fluid ounces silver tequila

  • ¾ fluid ounce triple sec (orange-flavored liqueur)

  • ¾ fluid ounce freshly squeezed lime juice

  • 1 tablespoon coarse salt, or as needed

  • 1 lime wedge

  • 3 ounces citrus flavored kombucha, or your favorite flavor

Directions

  1. Fill a cocktail shaker half-full with ice. Add tequila, triple sec, and lime juice to the shaker. Seal and shake vigorously until outside is frosted, 10 to 15 seconds.

  2. Sprinkle salt onto a plate. Moisten the rim of a glass with the lime wedge. Press the moistened rim into the salt. Fill glass with ice.

  3. Strain margarita into the glass and top with kombucha. Stir gently and garnish with lime wedge, if desired.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

227 Calories
0g Fat
14g Carbs
0g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 1
Calories 227
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 0g 0%
Sodium 5857mg 255%
Total Carbohydrate 14g 5%
Dietary Fiber 0g 0%
Protein 0g
Potassium 37mg 1%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

