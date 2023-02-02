Chicken Adovada

Lightly toast peppers on the bare surface of a large Dutch oven over medium heat, stirring, until the peppers begin to have a toasted aroma, 2 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat immediately.

Add chicken stock, orange juice concentrate, vinegar, dates, and chipotle peppers. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer, uncovered, for about 15 minutes.

Using a stick blender, puree the pepper mixture until smooth.

Add bay leaves, cumin, and oregano to pepper sauce; leave sauce on low simmer while preparing chicken.

Pat chicken dry with paper towels. Heat olive oil in a large non-stick skillet over medium heat. Add in chicken pieces all at once; allow to cook undisturbed until browned, about 8 minutes. Add browned chicken to the pepper sauce.

Cook onion slices in the same skillet until beginning to brown slightly, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds more.

Add skillet contents to the chicken and pepper sauce. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to simmer. Cover partially with a tilted lid to allow some liquid to evaporate. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until chicken is fall-apart tender, about 1 hour. Season to taste with salt.