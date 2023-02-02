Chicken Adovada

Here's a "low and slow" New Mexican chicken recipe inspired by Mexican carne adovada, featuring chicken thighs simmered in a deeply flavored chili sauce. Chicken is browned on one side only, for the Maillard reaction to add its flavors to the dish, and will finish cooking and take on a deep color as it simmers. Serve with soft corn tacos, crumbled cheese, cilantro, onion and lime slices. If you prefer other toppings, go ahead and enjoy them!

Recipe by Bibi
Published on February 2, 2023
Prep Time:
45 mins
Cook Time:
1 hrs
Total Time:
1 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
8
Ingredients

  • 4 dried pasilla chiles, stemmed and seeded

  • 4 dried ancho chilies, stemmed and seeded

  • 2 (14.5 ounce) cans low-sodium chicken broth

  • ½ cup frozen orange juice concentrate

  • 1 tablespoon distilled white vinegar

  • 3 dried pitted dates

  • ¼ cup chipotle peppers in adobo sauce

  • 2 bay leaves

  • 1 tablespoon ground cumin

  • 2 teaspoons dried Mexican oregano

  • 3 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into large pieces

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

  • 1 large onion, cut into 1/4-inch slices

  • 1 ½ tablespoons minced garlic

  • salt to taste

  • 8 (6 inch) corn tortillas

  • ¼ cup sliced red onion (Optional)

  • ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro (Optional)

  • ¼ cup crumbled cotija cheese (Optional)

  • 8 lime wedges, for garnish (Optional)

Directions

  1. Lightly toast peppers on the bare surface of a large Dutch oven over medium heat, stirring, until the peppers begin to have a toasted aroma, 2 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat immediately.

  2. Add chicken stock, orange juice concentrate, vinegar, dates, and chipotle peppers. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer, uncovered, for about 15 minutes.

  3. Using a stick blender, puree the pepper mixture until smooth.

  4. Add bay leaves, cumin, and oregano to pepper sauce; leave sauce on low simmer while preparing chicken.

  5. Pat chicken dry with paper towels. Heat olive oil in a large non-stick skillet over medium heat. Add in chicken pieces all at once; allow to cook undisturbed until browned, about 8 minutes. Add browned chicken to the pepper sauce.

  6. Cook onion slices in the same skillet until beginning to brown slightly, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds more.

  7. Add skillet contents to the chicken and pepper sauce. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to simmer. Cover partially with a tilted lid to allow some liquid to evaporate. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until chicken is fall-apart tender, about 1 hour. Season to taste with salt.

  8. To serve, spoon into corn tortillas, and serve with sliced red onions, cilantro, cheese, and lime wedges.

Cook's Note:

If you use a regular blender, fill the blender halfway full with the hot pepper sauce; cover and hold lid down with a potholder. Pulse a few times before leaving on to blend. Repeat with the remaining sauce.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

395 Calories
11g Fat
36g Carbs
39g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 8
Calories 395
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 11g 14%
Saturated Fat 2g 12%
Cholesterol 143mg 48%
Sodium 251mg 11%
Total Carbohydrate 36g 13%
Dietary Fiber 6g 22%
Protein 39g
Potassium 961mg 20%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

