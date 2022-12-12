Air Fryer Brussels Sprouts with Bacon

The perfect side dish during the Holidays (or any time for that matter!) all cooked in the air fryer to free up oven space. Make sure you chop the bacon in big enough pieces so it doesn't fall through the air fryer basket.

Recipe by France C
Published on December 12, 2022
1670196729IMG_4884202.JPG
Prep Time:
15 mins
Cook Time:
12 mins
Total Time:
27 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

  • 1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

  • 4 slices bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

  • 1 tablespoon avocado oil

  • ½ teaspoon smoked paprika

  • ¼ teaspoon garlic powder

  • ¼ teaspoon salt

  • teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

  • 1 tablespoon freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

  1. Preheat an air fryer to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  2. Toss together Brussels sprouts, bacon, avocado oil, smoked paprika, garlic powder, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Spread out in the air fryer basket.

  3. Air fry for 12 minutes, stirring every 4 minutes, until Brussels sprouts are cooked throughout and bacon is browned. Place into a serving dish and sprinkle Parmesan cheese over top.

Cook's Note:

This recipe was developed in a 5 quart basket-style air fryer and is not suitable for an oven-style air fryer.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

215 Calories
17g Fat
11g Carbs
8g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 215
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 17g 22%
Saturated Fat 5g 25%
Cholesterol 20mg 7%
Sodium 403mg 18%
Total Carbohydrate 11g 4%
Dietary Fiber 5g 16%
Protein 8g
Potassium 511mg 11%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

