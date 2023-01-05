Recipes Salad Fruit Salad Recipes Citrus and Pomegranate Salad Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Sweet oranges, tangerines, ruby grapefruit, and pomegranate arils make a lovely salad for any time of day, or any occasion. The simple dressing complements it, perfectly. Use any combination of fresh sweet citrus. Recipe by Bibi Published on January 5, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 15 mins Total Time: 15 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 pink or ruby-red grapefruits 2 navel oranges 4 tangerines ½ cup pomegranate arils ½ cup sour cream ¼ cup frozen lemonade concentrate, undiluted fresh mint sprigs for garnish (optional) Directions Peel grapefruits, oranges, and tangerines with a serrated edge knife, being careful to remove the white pith. Slice all citrus fruit crossways and remove any seeds. Evenly distribute slices amongst 4 salad plates. Sprinkle pomegranate arils evenly over each salad. Stir together sour cream and undiluted lemonade concentrate in a small bowl for the dressing until smooth. Drizzle dressing over each salad. Garnish with mint sprigs. Cook's Note: Undiluted frozen orange juice concentrate or limeade concentrate may be used instead of lemonade concentrate. Add star fruit for a special touch at holiday time. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 225 Calories 6g Fat 43g Carbs 3g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 225 % Daily Value * Total Fat 6g 8% Saturated Fat 4g 19% Cholesterol 13mg 4% Sodium 18mg 1% Total Carbohydrate 43g 15% Dietary Fiber 4g 15% Protein 3g Potassium 443mg 9% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Citrus and Pomegranate Salad