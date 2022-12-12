Recipes Drinks Recipes Cocktail Recipes Margarita Recipes Blood Orange Margarita Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos The natural smokiness of the tequila combined with the bitter sweetness of the blood orange makes this a perfect margarita. Recipe by CookingWithShelia Published on December 12, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 5 mins Total Time: 5 mins Servings: 2 Yield: 2 blood orange margaritas Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients ½ fluid ounce tequila (such as Reposado®) 1 ½ fluid ounces triple sec (orange-flavored liqueur) 2 ½ fluid ounces blood orange sparkling water 1 medium blood orange, juiced ½ medium lime, juiced ice cubes Directions Combine tequila, triple sec, sparkling water, blood orange juice, and lime juice in a cocktail shaker. Fill with ice . Shake well and strain into chilled margarita glasses. Cook's Note: Instead of a classic sugar or salt rim I used Tajin seasoning on the glass. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 101 Calories 0g Fat 12g Carbs 0g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 2 Calories 101 % Daily Value * Total Fat 0g 0% Sodium 3mg 0% Total Carbohydrate 12g 4% Dietary Fiber 1g 2% Protein 0g Potassium 21mg 0% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Blood Orange Margarita