Blood Orange Margarita

Be the first to rate & review!
0 Photos

The natural smokiness of the tequila combined with the bitter sweetness of the blood orange makes this a perfect margarita.

Recipe by CookingWithShelia
Published on December 12, 2022
blood orange margarita
Prep Time:
5 mins
Total Time:
5 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 blood orange margaritas
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • ½ fluid ounce tequila (such as Reposado®)

  • 1 ½ fluid ounces triple sec (orange-flavored liqueur)

  • 2 ½ fluid ounces blood orange sparkling water

  • 1 medium blood orange, juiced

  • ½ medium lime, juiced

  • ice cubes

Directions

  1. Combine tequila, triple sec, sparkling water, blood orange juice, and lime juice in a cocktail shaker. Fill with ice .

  2. Shake well and strain into chilled margarita glasses.

Cook's Note:

Instead of a classic sugar or salt rim I used Tajin seasoning on the glass.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

101 Calories
0g Fat
12g Carbs
0g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 2
Calories 101
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 0g 0%
Sodium 3mg 0%
Total Carbohydrate 12g 4%
Dietary Fiber 1g 2%
Protein 0g
Potassium 21mg 0%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

You’ll Also Love
mid angle looking at a glass of margarita garnished with lime slices
The Perfect Margarita
37 Ratings
Pineapple Margarita
Pineapple Margarita
3 Ratings
image of Cosmopolitan Cocktails in glasses, garnished with lime slices, with a cocktail shaker in the back
Cosmopolitan Cocktail
28 Ratings
Two Whole Lime Margaritas over ice with lime wedge garnishes
Whole Lime Margarita
9 Ratings
high angle looking at two strawberry margaritas
Ultimate Frozen Strawberry Margarita
403 Ratings
Spicy Mezcal Margarita
How to Make a Margarita
Orange Margarita
Orange Margarita
2 Ratings
Pickle Margarita
Pickle Margarita
2 Ratings
Pickled Jalapeno Margarita
Pickled Jalapeño Margarita
1 Rating
Peppermint Margarita
The Perfect Blended Margarita
13 Ratings
Orange Margarita
Orange and Lime Margarita
1 Rating
Wonderful Margarita
Joe's Perfect Anti-Sour Mix Margarita
10 Ratings
close up view of a Grapefruit Margarita in a glass, garnished with salt on the rim
Lauren's Grapefruit Margaritas
33 Ratings
Jalapeño Margaritas
50 Ratings