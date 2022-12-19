Ruffled Milk Pie

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Brush 1 tablespoon butter in bottom and up sides of a 9 1/2-inch deep dish pie plate.

Combine sugar, cinnamon, and salt in a small bowl.

Place 1 sheet of phyllo dough on a cutting board or clean work surface; brush butter over 1 side. Carefully scrunch up phyllo by pushing the short sides towards another to create a rope, then loosely wrap into a coil. Place in the center of the prepared baking dish. Repeat with remaining phyllo sheets and butter, placing and forming around the center coil to form a concentric circle, packing them in tightly. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons of the spiced sugar mixture on top.

Bake in the preheated oven until golden, about 25 minutes. Remove from oven and reduce oven temperature to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

While phyllo bakes, heat milk and cream in a small saucepan over medium heat until it just begins to boil. Remove from heat.

Whisk together eggs, vanilla, and remaining spiced sugar mixture in a bowl; gradually add hot milk, whisking constantly, until combined. Immediately pour spiced milk over phyllo in the baking dish and return to the oven.