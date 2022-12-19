Cuisine European Greek Desserts Ruffled Milk Pie Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This pie is of Greek origin and consists of a milk base, eggs, vanilla, and phyllo dough. It is then decorated with icing sugar and cinnamon. By Laura Kanya Laura Kanya Instagram Laura Kanya is a recipe tester and developer in the Vermont test kitchen of Dotdash Meredith. She has been active in the food industry for more than two decades in a variety of roles including pastry chef, chef instructor, executive chef, and director of operations in restaurants, resorts, catering, retail operations, and food production companies. The one kitchen tool she can't live without is her serrated offset knife. You can follow her cooking adventures on Instagram @lauranedich. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on December 19, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Active Time: 20 mins Bake Time: 45 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 5 mins Servings: 8 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 12 tablespoons melted Ghee or clarified butter, divided ¾ cup granulated sugar ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon ⅛ teaspoon table salt 14 sheets frozen phyllo dough, thawed 1 ¼ cups whole milk ¼ cup heavy cream 5 large eggs 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 1 tablespoon powdered sugar Directions Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Brush 1 tablespoon butter in bottom and up sides of a 9 1/2-inch deep dish pie plate. Combine sugar, cinnamon, and salt in a small bowl. Place 1 sheet of phyllo dough on a cutting board or clean work surface; brush butter over 1 side. Carefully scrunch up phyllo by pushing the short sides towards another to create a rope, then loosely wrap into a coil. Place in the center of the prepared baking dish. Repeat with remaining phyllo sheets and butter, placing and forming around the center coil to form a concentric circle, packing them in tightly. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons of the spiced sugar mixture on top. Bake in the preheated oven until golden, about 25 minutes. Remove from oven and reduce oven temperature to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). While phyllo bakes, heat milk and cream in a small saucepan over medium heat until it just begins to boil. Remove from heat. Whisk together eggs, vanilla, and remaining spiced sugar mixture in a bowl; gradually add hot milk, whisking constantly, until combined. Immediately pour spiced milk over phyllo in the baking dish and return to the oven. Bake until custard is just set, 20 to 25 minutes. Dust with powdered sugar. Serve warm or at room temperature. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 439 Calories 28g Fat 40g Carbs 8g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 439 % Daily Value * Total Fat 28g 36% Saturated Fat 16g 79% Cholesterol 180mg 60% Sodium 253mg 11% Total Carbohydrate 40g 14% Dietary Fiber 1g 3% Protein 8g Potassium 129mg 3% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Ruffled Milk Pie