Ruffled Milk Pie

This pie is of Greek origin and consists of a milk base, eggs, vanilla, and phyllo dough. It is then decorated with icing sugar and cinnamon.

Laura Kanya
Laura Kanya is a recipe tester and developer in the Vermont test kitchen of Dotdash Meredith. She has been active in the food industry for more than two decades in a variety of roles including pastry chef, chef instructor, executive chef, and director of operations in restaurants, resorts, catering, retail operations, and food production companies. The one kitchen tool she can't live without is her serrated offset knife. You can follow her cooking adventures on Instagram @lauranedich.

Published on December 19, 2022
close up on a slice of ruffled milk pie on a plate with remaining in pie dish to the side
Active Time:
20 mins
Bake Time:
45 mins
Total Time:
1 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
8
Ingredients

  • 12 tablespoons melted Ghee or clarified butter, divided

  • ¾ cup granulated sugar

  • ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

  • teaspoon table salt

  • 14 sheets frozen phyllo dough, thawed

  • 1 ¼ cups whole milk

  • ¼ cup heavy cream

  • 5 large eggs

  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

  • 1 tablespoon powdered sugar

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Brush 1 tablespoon butter in bottom and up sides of a 9 1/2-inch deep dish pie plate.

  2. Combine sugar, cinnamon, and salt in a small bowl.

  3. Place 1 sheet of phyllo dough on a cutting board or clean work surface; brush butter over 1 side. Carefully scrunch up phyllo by pushing the short sides towards another to create a rope, then loosely wrap into a coil. Place in the center of the prepared baking dish. Repeat with remaining phyllo sheets and butter, placing and forming around the center coil to form a concentric circle, packing them in tightly. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons of the spiced sugar mixture on top.

  4. Bake in the preheated oven until golden, about 25 minutes. Remove from oven and reduce oven temperature to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  5. While phyllo bakes, heat milk and cream in a small saucepan over medium heat until it just begins to boil. Remove from heat.

  6. Whisk together eggs, vanilla, and remaining spiced sugar mixture in a bowl; gradually add hot milk, whisking constantly, until combined. Immediately pour spiced milk over phyllo in the baking dish and return to the oven.

  7. Bake until custard is just set, 20 to 25 minutes. Dust with powdered sugar. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

439 Calories
28g Fat
40g Carbs
8g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 8
Calories 439
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 28g 36%
Saturated Fat 16g 79%
Cholesterol 180mg 60%
Sodium 253mg 11%
Total Carbohydrate 40g 14%
Dietary Fiber 1g 3%
Protein 8g
Potassium 129mg 3%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

