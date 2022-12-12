Recipes Bread Pastries Doughnuts Mochi Donuts Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos These donuts are crispy on the exterior with a light, fluffy interior, which maintains that mochi chew. They are not too sweet which is how we like our donuts. By Laura Kanya Laura Kanya Instagram Laura Kanya is a recipe tester and developer in the Vermont test kitchen of Dotdash Meredith. She has been active in the food industry for more than two decades in a variety of roles including pastry chef, chef instructor, executive chef, and director of operations in restaurants, resorts, catering, retail operations, and food production companies. The one kitchen tool she can't live without is her serrated offset knife. You can follow her cooking adventures on Instagram @lauranedich. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on December 12, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Active Time: 1 hrs Fry Time: 10 mins Cool Time: 10 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 20 mins Servings: 9 Yield: 9 donuts Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients Donuts 1 ½ cups Mochiko (sweet white rice flour, such as Asian’s Best), plus more for dusting 1 cup tapioca flour ½ cup granulated sugar 1 tablespoon baking powder ¼ teaspoon kosher salt ⅔ cup whole milk 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 1 large egg canola oil for frying Glaze 1 ¼ cups powdered sugar 2 tablespoons whole milk, or more as needed ½ teaspoon vanilla extract 1 tablespoon ground freeze dried fruit such as strawberry, mango or dragon fruit Directions Combine rice flour, tapioca flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Beat on low speed until combined, 1 minute. Add milk, butter, vanilla, and egg; beat on low speed until a smooth dough forms about 1 to 2 minutes (dough will be slightly sticky). Lightly dust rice flour onto a clean work surface and turn dough onto surface. Divide dough into quarters and working in batches, roll dough quarters into 18-inch-long ropes about 1-inch wide. Cut each rope into 1-inch pieces. Roll each piece into a ball, wetting hands as needed to help roll (about 72 each for 9 donuts). Cut 9 square pieces of parchment paper, 5x5-inches, and place in a single layer on a baking sheet. Arrange 8 dough balls onto each piece parchment in a ring about 3 1/2 inches in diameter, connecting them side by side and using water to seal together. Pour oil to a depth of 2 inches in a large Dutch oven; heat over medium-high to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Place 3 dough rings, along with parchment, in hot oil. Remove parchment with tongs once dough floats to top of oil. Cook until golden and puffed, turning once halfway through, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack lined with paper towels; cool 10 minutes. Repeat with remaining dough rings. For the glaze whisk powdered sugar, 2 tablespoons milk, and vanilla together in a medium bowl. Mixture should be the consistency of heavy cream; add up to 1 tablespoon milk, 1 teaspoon at a time, as needed to adjust consistency. Dip tops of 4 or 5 doughnuts into the glaze; place on wire rack (with paper towel removed). Stir 2 teaspoons dried fruit powder into remaining glaze. Dip remaining doughnuts in the glaze; transfer to wire rack and sprinkle with remaining fruit powder. Cook's Note: You can use any flavor-neutral vegetable oil for frying. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 355 Calories 11g Fat 62g Carbs 5g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 9 Calories 355 % Daily Value * Total Fat 11g 13% Saturated Fat 3g 17% Cholesterol 33mg 11% Sodium 233mg 10% Total Carbohydrate 62g 23% Dietary Fiber 2g 5% Protein 5g Potassium 49mg 1% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Mochi Donuts